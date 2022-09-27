ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Fatherly

Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her Miscarriage Of Son Jack Was Actually An Abortion

In October 2020, Chrissy Teigen shared heartbreaking images on Instagram and a message that, following complications with her pregnancy, her third child with husband John Legend, named Jack, died at 20 weeks gestation. More recently, Chrissy has continued to work through her grief and the events leading up to and following her son’s death. And, during a speech on September 15, she reflected on difficult decisions she had to make for her life and Jack’s, which included an abortion.
Upworthy

Parents of baby who spent six months in neonatal care ask his nurse to become godmother

Austyn Evans was only 35 weeks pregnant when she had to deliver her son Conrad after doctors discovered that his heart rate was dropping. The infant was rushed to neonatal intensive care immediately and his parents were wracked with worry for their little one. Fortunately, the special bond between a NICU nurse named Carly Miller and their infant son helped the new parents breathe easy. "Carly was instantly charismatic and funny. She kept talking about how cute Conrad was," Evans told TODAY Parents. "The way she talked to him when she was doing his vitals or she was taking blood, she was constantly talking to him in this really cute little mom voice and trying to be as comforting as she could even though he was extremely sedated."
Daily Mail

'When he died, he took our future': Jane McDonald reveals she moved her friend into her house to help deal with the shock death of her fiancé as she shares details of coping with grief

Jane McDonald has opened up about how she has coped with grief since losing her fiancé Eddie Rothe just last year. The singer, 59, spoke candidly on adjusting to life without her partner as she revealed she moved her best friend, Sue Ravey, into her house so she wasn't alone.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Woman Who Was Pregnant for 12 Months

Beulah Hunter in her 9th month of pregnancyHistory of Yesterday. Post-term or late-term pregnancies are not something unusual if we are talking about a few days, tops a week, but having a baby overdue over 100 days is something only once recorded in human history. Taking into consideration that a normal pregnancy lasts on average between 259 days (37 weeks) to 287 days (41 weeks), having a pregnancy carry on for 375 days is a whole different story.
Ceebla Cuud

Mother-In-Law Tried to Ruin Her Daughter's Marriage and Almost Succeeded

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand, used with permission.*. My cousin Toby is a 42-year-old married man with a wife and two beautiful children. By all standards, he is a loving husband and an exceptional dad to my nieces. However, with the onset of the coronavirus and the lockdowns, he and his wife decided to care for his mother-in-law, fearing that the lockdown might be detrimental to her.
Daily Mail

It's a boy! Married At First Sight star Charlene Perera gives birth to her first baby and give her son a sweet name

Former Married At First Sight star Charlene Perera and her fiancé Jonathan Byrnes have welcomed their first child - a baby boy named Austin Mahinda Perera-Byrnes. Charlene, 37, announced the happy news on Tuesday and was positively glowing in photos she shared from after the birth, including one which showed the first moment she held her son.
The Independent

Molly Russell’s father thought his daughter had ‘normal mood swings’ before her death

The father of schoolgirl Molly Russell has questioned how his 14-year-old daughter knew “how to get into this state” before her death.Ian Russell was taken through his witness statement in the inquest at North London Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, in which he said he had believed Molly’s change in behaviour was down to “normal teenage mood swings”.Molly, 14, from Harrow, north-west London, is known to have viewed material linked to anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide on social media before ending her life, prompting her family to campaign for better internet safety.Giving evidence to coroner Andrew Walker, Mr Russell confirmed his statement...
Newsweek

Mom Backed For Not Letting Husband See Son After Month-Long Business Trip

A mom of two toddlers is being backed for her decision to not let her husband see their son when he got back from a month-long business trip. The mom, u/ferret782, shared her story to the popular Reddit forum r/AmITheA**hole, earning 5,000 upvotes and 800 comments in 10 hours for her post, "[Am I the A**hole] for not letting my husband see our son even though he hasn't seen him in person for a month?"
toofab.com

Meghan Trainor Says Nurses Suggested Her Antidepressants Contributed to Why Son Was in NICU

"It was really f---ed up." Meghan Trainor is opening up about how she was treated by nurses during her son's birth. In a recent interview with Romper, the singer -- who shares 16-month-old son Riley with husband Daryl Sabara -- shared that she and Riley faced some challenges after his birth, noting that her son had to be admitted into the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) as he was having issues with waking up to feed.
Daily Mail

Snezana Wood opens up about raising her blended family and the 'traumatic' experience of being diagnosed with a life-threatening illness after the premature birth of daughter Harper

Bachelor star Snezana Wood was rushed to hospital in May with sepsis after welcoming her fourth child, daughter Harper. And now, the 41-year-old has opened up about the 'traumatic' experience in an interview with Stellar magazine. 'It was a bit of a scary situation; I don’t even know how long...
