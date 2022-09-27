A woman who allegedly slashed a man’s belly with a kitchen knife was arrested and charged with felony assault, Del Rio police said. Elda Becerra, 28, whose residence address is listed as 1512 Ave. U on her Del Rio Police Department arrest report, but who also lists a residence address of 124 Texas Drive on her court paperwork, was arrested just after 3:12 a.m. on Sept. 2, according to an arrest report released recently by the DRPD.

