CBP Officers seize over $500,000 in drugs at Eagle Pass International Bridge
EAGLE PASS, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the Eagle Pass International Bridge seized over $500,000 worth of drugs being smuggled in to the United States by a 22-year-old man on Saturday. The suspect, who was driving a a black Chevrolet Aveo and making entry from...
GovExec.com
A Disabled Veteran Has Waited 8 Years for a $1 Million Settlement From the Air Force
"A disabled veteran has waited eight years for a $1 million settlement from the Air Force" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for...
Cartel Drug Runner Driving a Chevy Aveo Caught with 42 Pounds of Cocaine, Meth & Fentanyl
EAGLE PASS —U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Eagle Pass International Bridge intercepted $578,456 worth of alleged fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine on September 24, 2022. “The smuggling of illicit narcotics is a serious international health and security threat,” said (A)Port Director Elizabeth Garduno, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “CBP will continue to intercept these dangerous drugs through our vigorous enforcement actions.”
830times.com
NEWS — Woman arrested on felony assault charge
A woman who allegedly slashed a man’s belly with a kitchen knife was arrested and charged with felony assault, Del Rio police said. Elda Becerra, 28, whose residence address is listed as 1512 Ave. U on her Del Rio Police Department arrest report, but who also lists a residence address of 124 Texas Drive on her court paperwork, was arrested just after 3:12 a.m. on Sept. 2, according to an arrest report released recently by the DRPD.
Texas border town business owner sells family BBQ restaurant after multiple migrant break ins
EAGLE PASS, Texas – A business owner near the U.S. southern border said she was forced to sell her family honky-tonk after the venue was broken into on five separate occasions since February. "I worked alongside my father for 19 years," said Selena Buentello Price, the former second-generation owner...
kgns.tv
CBP officers seeing an increase in people using false documentation
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reporting an increase of violations at the Laredo ports of entry. The Laredo Sector oversees the entries from Del Rio to Brownsville. Paul Del Rincon, CBP Assistant Director of Field Operations at the Laredo Field Office, says agents have seen...
news4sanantonio.com
Two teens arrested for attempted murder after double shooting at Del Rio motel
DEL RIO, Texas - Two teenagers were arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder after a double shooting Thursday evening. Javon Rene Tristan, 19, and Kameron Jahmal Tapp, 19, both residents of Cibolo, are suspected of shooting two men during a possible human smuggling incident. Del Rio Police said they...
