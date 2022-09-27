ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Rio, TX

San Angelo LIVE!

Cartel Drug Runner Driving a Chevy Aveo Caught with 42 Pounds of Cocaine, Meth & Fentanyl

EAGLE PASS —U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Eagle Pass International Bridge intercepted $578,456 worth of alleged fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine on September 24, 2022.  “The smuggling of illicit narcotics is a serious international health and security threat,” said (A)Port Director Elizabeth Garduno, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “CBP will continue to intercept these dangerous drugs through our vigorous enforcement actions.”
EAGLE PASS, TX
830times.com

NEWS — Woman arrested on felony assault charge

A woman who allegedly slashed a man’s belly with a kitchen knife was arrested and charged with felony assault, Del Rio police said. Elda Becerra, 28, whose residence address is listed as 1512 Ave. U on her Del Rio Police Department arrest report, but who also lists a residence address of 124 Texas Drive on her court paperwork, was arrested just after 3:12 a.m. on Sept. 2, according to an arrest report released recently by the DRPD.
DEL RIO, TX
kgns.tv

CBP officers seeing an increase in people using false documentation

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reporting an increase of violations at the Laredo ports of entry. The Laredo Sector oversees the entries from Del Rio to Brownsville. Paul Del Rincon, CBP Assistant Director of Field Operations at the Laredo Field Office, says agents have seen...
LAREDO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Two teens arrested for attempted murder after double shooting at Del Rio motel

DEL RIO, Texas - Two teenagers were arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder after a double shooting Thursday evening. Javon Rene Tristan, 19, and Kameron Jahmal Tapp, 19, both residents of Cibolo, are suspected of shooting two men during a possible human smuggling incident. Del Rio Police said they...
DEL RIO, TX

