Counties to participate in TNECD property evaluation program
Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) announced Wednesday, Sept. 14, the counties selected to participate in the latest round of the Select Tennessee Property Evaluation Program (PEP). The counties include Pickett, Benton, Gibson, McNairy, Sullivan, and Tipton. PEP evaluates potential industrial properties, advising counties on industrial site improvements...
Criteria set for West’s replacement at TCAT
Tennessee Board of Regents approved its college system budget proposals for next year, reviewed reports on enrollment and graduation figures, and more during its Fall quarterly meeting Friday, Sept. 23. Meeting at Pellissippi State Community College in Knoxville, the board also approved criteria for the next president of Tennessee College...
Gas prices lower 5 cents in Tennessee
Tennessee gas prices continue to slowly decline, falling 5 cents on average over last week. Tennessee’s gas price average is now $3.17, which is 28 cents less expensive than one month ago and 28 cents more than one year ago. “While the national gas price average has reversed course...
