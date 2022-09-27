JACKSON, Tenn. — A local school joins together for See You at the Pole Day, a national day of prayer for students and their schools. “We have the entire school that comes out together and we pray, we sing, we read scripture, and today it was unique because today, we had area youth ministers and pastors, children ministers and pastors come and be with their kids they go to church with,” said Blake Beckham, VP of Advancement and Community Involvement at Jackson Christian School.

JACKSON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO