ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
Overton County News

Counties to participate in TNECD property evaluation program

Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) announced Wednesday, Sept. 14, the counties selected to participate in the latest round of the Select Tennessee Property Evaluation Program (PEP). The counties include Pickett, Benton, Gibson, McNairy, Sullivan, and Tipton. PEP evaluates potential industrial properties, advising counties on industrial site improvements...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

$6.2 million investment plan approved for Jackson-Madison school employees

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County School Board members held a special-called meeting Tuesday to discuss the future of pay for school system employees. “We’re investing about $6.2 million to our employees, and what that investment looks like is that we’re moving our teacher starting salary to $42,000 ground zero, you walk into our school system you’re going to make $42,000,” said Superintendent Dr. Marlon King.
JACKSON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, TN
County
Madison County, TN
Madison County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
WBBJ

Two teens arrested for Sept. 5 shooting, stabbing at Casey Jones Motel

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday morning after a shooting, stabbing and robbery at a Jackson motel earlier this month. U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller confirmed the capture of 19-year-old Sonny Hudson, of Decaturville, along with a 17-year-old juvenile from Clifton. Both are facing charges of attempted first degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Second Chester County jail escapee captured after weeks on the run

JACKSON, Tenn. — An escapee from the Chester County jail has been arrested after more than a month on the run. The U.S. Marshals confirm 40-year-old Aurelius Crayton was arrested Monday, September 26 in Jackson around 3:30 p.m. Crayton, along with David Billings, escaped from the Chester County jail...
JACKSON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Wedding#Politics State#Politics Local#Madison Co#Att#Clerk S Office
WBBJ

Multiple people airlifted from wreck in northeast Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirms multiple injuries in a Wednesday evening wreck. JPD reported the crash around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Christmasville Road, between Ridgecrest Road and Bancorp South Parkway. According to police, two helicopters were needed to air lift the parties involved. Details...
JACKSON, TN
waynecountynews.net

Clifton Marina Owners Face Criminal Charges, Investigation is Ongoing

The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission says the owners of Clifton Marina are facing multiple charges dealing with underage consumption and sales of alcohol. According to court documents, Stacy Huntingford and Christopher Huntingford of 111 Harbour Drive, Clifton, TN, were recently served with at least twelve criminal citations for Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.
CLIFTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
localmemphis.com

Stanton, Tennessee, residents excited for Ford's BlueOval City

STANTON, Tennessee — Sprouting up amid the cotton fields of sleepy Stanton, Tennessee are building cranes, temporary trailers and construction trucks paving the way for Ford's BlueOval City. Lesa Tard, better known as "Suga" by other residents of Stanton, said that a lot of the people in the town...
STANTON, TN
actionnews5.com

Storm damage in Covington leads to cleanup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cleanup is underway in downtown Covington after a storm caused damage. Covington had reports of property damage that happened hours after the event. One person said,” We’re really glad no one was here with the entire square packed.”. She’s grateful the storm rolled...
COVINGTON, TN
WBBJ

Fire destroys motor home on Interstate 40 in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Henderson County Fire Department responded to a motor home fire over the weekend. According to the department, firefighters responded to the fire at the 102 mile marker on Interstate 40 early Sunday afternoon. The department says upon arrival, the vehicle was engulfed in flames,...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Jackson Christian students gather to pray on National ‘See You at the Pole’ Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local school joins together for See You at the Pole Day, a national day of prayer for students and their schools. “We have the entire school that comes out together and we pray, we sing, we read scripture, and today it was unique because today, we had area youth ministers and pastors, children ministers and pastors come and be with their kids they go to church with,” said Blake Beckham, VP of Advancement and Community Involvement at Jackson Christian School.
JACKSON, TN
Covington Leader

Covington Police charge 12-year-old with threatening violence at schools Thursday

The Covington Police Department announced Friday night it had charged a 12-year-old with making threats of mass violence on school property. Chief Donna Turner said the charge was related to recent social media posts threatening violence at Covington High School and Crestview Middle School on Thursday. CPD increased its presence at schools but many parents checked their students out because they didn’t feel comfortable with them being in attendance.
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Council Members Questioned About Personal Memorials at Cemeteries

Union City Council members have agreed to exam their current Ordinance pertaining to memorials placed at their cemeteries. The decision came following the appearance of Darrius Boykin, of Union City, who was recently requested to remove a memorial at East View Cemetery. According to the city Ordinance, the hand placed...
UNION CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy