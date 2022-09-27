Read full article on original website
Related
Overton County News
Counties to participate in TNECD property evaluation program
Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) announced Wednesday, Sept. 14, the counties selected to participate in the latest round of the Select Tennessee Property Evaluation Program (PEP). The counties include Pickett, Benton, Gibson, McNairy, Sullivan, and Tipton. PEP evaluates potential industrial properties, advising counties on industrial site improvements...
Overton County News
August revenues $130.5M more than budget estimate
Tennessee revenues were more than the budgeted estimates for the first month of the state’s fiscal year. Finance and Administration Commissioner Jim Bryson reported Friday, Aug. 16 that August revenues were $1.5 billion, which is $100.6 million more than August 2021, and $130.5 million more than the budgeted estimates.
Comments / 0