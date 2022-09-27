Read full article on original website
Am Legion, Auxiliary to meet Oct. 4
Livingston American Legion and Auxiliary will meet Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the post headquarters, located at 121 South Church Street. The Auxiliary will meet at 5 p.m. and the Legion will meet at 6 p.m.
Library purchases solar charging benches
The Millard Oakley Public Library has recently purchased two solar charging benches. These benches are designed to help our patrons by allowing anyone with a device and a charging cord to recharge their phone, tablet, or other device while they enjoy our free wi-fi. These benches are located at the front and the back of our building, are close enough to access our wi-fi, and are available day or night. The benches themselves were purchased with grant funds, and Secretary of State Tre Hargett will be here on Thursday, Oct. 6 to present the TOP Grant award to library staff. Please join us at 1:30-2 p.m. in thanking Mr. Hargett for all he has done for our libraries.
Picnic tables built for REACH Academy
Habitat for Humanity purchased, assembled, and presented four picnic tables to the REACH Academy for their students to have at their outside area on Saturday, Sept. 17. The tables were built by volunteers from REP (Real Estate Professionals of TN) and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Cookeville.
Rickman Elementary to hold Fall Festival Oct. 6
Rickman Elementary School will hold its annual Fall Festival in the school gym from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. Concessions will begin being sold at 5 p.m. The festival will include games, door prizes, a silent auction, and a variety of vendors. Vendors interested in participating should contact Rachel Scarlett at 498-2825 by Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Stories From the Past - Remembering the Stewart family
Stories From the Past - Remembering the Stewart family. The corner lot of East Main and Mofield streets in Livingston was once the location of First Baptist Church where my mother was a very faithful member and could be found in attendance just about every time the doors were opened.
Parkinson’s Support Group meeting set
A Parkinson’s support group will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Caney Fork Baptist Church, located at 2404 Hwy. 70E in Cookeville. The guest speaker will be Vanderbilt pharmacist Sabrina Livezey. The topic will be “The pharmacist as part of your healthcare team”.
Agriculture in the Classroom Farm Day held by Farm Bureau
Overton County Farm Bureau had their Agriculture In The Classroom Farm Day at Maurice and June Copeland’s farm in Rickman on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The 3rd graders enjoyed seeing and learning about production agriculture. Sessions included: cotton, beef cattle, chickens, animal care, soil, nutrition, ATV safety, vegetables, ag trivia, plus getting to learn about horses, sheep, goats and farm equipment.
Commodities distribution set for Oct. 6
Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency (UCHRA) will hold a commodities distribution for Overton County’s Hanging Limb community on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Hanging Limb Fire Department. Sign up will be available at the distribution site. This project is funded under a grant contract...
Mr. Billy J Barnes
Mr. Billy J Barnes age 86 of Livingston, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at his residence. Funeral services for Mr. Barnes were held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Hall Funeral Home in Livingston. Burial followed at the Good Hope Cemetery in Livingston. Born in Overton County,...
Kenny Ray Smith
Funeral services for Mr. Kenny Ray Smith, age 62 of Alpine, were conducted September 22, 2022, from the chapel of Speck Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Simpson officiating. Burial followed in the Falling Springs Cemetery. Kenny passed from the comfort of his home on Tuesday afternoon, September 20, 2022. Born...
Counties to participate in TNECD property evaluation program
Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) announced Wednesday, Sept. 14, the counties selected to participate in the latest round of the Select Tennessee Property Evaluation Program (PEP). The counties include Pickett, Benton, Gibson, McNairy, Sullivan, and Tipton. PEP evaluates potential industrial properties, advising counties on industrial site improvements...
Miss Caitlin Strode and Mr. Brayden Hall exchanged wedding vows September 17
We the family of Caitlin Strode & Brayden Hall, would like to announce the wedding of our precious children. Caitlin & Brayden were married September 17th, 2022, at The Hayes House in Celina, TN. The ceremony was performed by Andy Hall, uncle of the groom and Justice of the Peace. Thank you to all that came and help make their day so special. It was a beautiful wedding & reception.
Jimmy E. Ashburn, Sr.
A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Jimmy E. Ashburn , Sr. age 72 of Livingston will be conducted at a later date. Mr. Ashburn passed from this life on Monday, September 19, 2022 from his residence. Born on January 21, 1950 in Putnam County, he was the son of...
Mrs. Joan Etta Brown
Mrs. Joan Etta Brown, age 73 of Cookeville, died Thursday September 22, 2022 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Born October 3, 1948 in Livingston, she was the daughter the late Dillard Perry Buck and Lattie Vera Maynord Buck. Joan...
Criteria set for West’s replacement at TCAT
Tennessee Board of Regents approved its college system budget proposals for next year, reviewed reports on enrollment and graduation figures, and more during its Fall quarterly meeting Friday, Sept. 23. Meeting at Pellissippi State Community College in Knoxville, the board also approved criteria for the next president of Tennessee College...
Joe Loyd Dishman,
Mr. Joe Loyd Dishman, Jr. age 74 of Rickman, passed from this life on Monday, September 12, 2022 at his residence. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. Born in Rickman, on March 28, 1948 he was the son of the late Joe Loyd Dishman,...
THP to hold sobriety checkpoint
Tennessee Highway Patrol will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Overton County at Old Highway 42 South on Friday, Oct. 7.
Lady Cats notch win over Stone Memorial
“There are probably three top teams in our district,” Livingston Academy head volleyball coach Christie Jenkins stated, “us, Stone Memorial, and Upperman. We beat Stone tonight (last Thursday) so that leaves us and Baxter, and we play next week for the district regular season title.”. After going through...
OCMS Girls Beat Smith and Cumberland
Overton County went into the week against Cumberland County and Smith County coming off a two-game losing streak. These were the first back-to-back losses for Head Coach Derek Copeland in the six years as coach of the Jr. Lady Wildcats and unchartered territory so late into the season. These games would be the last opportunity to get back on track before heading into the conference tournament.
Lady Wildcats power past Stone, Upperman in soccer
With only two games remaining in the regular season, the Livingston Academy girls soccer team is ready to lay claim to the regular season championship and move on to district and regional play, leading to the state championships. With an 11-1 overall record and undefeated in the district, the Lady...
