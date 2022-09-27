The Millard Oakley Public Library has recently purchased two solar charging benches. These benches are designed to help our patrons by allowing anyone with a device and a charging cord to recharge their phone, tablet, or other device while they enjoy our free wi-fi. These benches are located at the front and the back of our building, are close enough to access our wi-fi, and are available day or night. The benches themselves were purchased with grant funds, and Secretary of State Tre Hargett will be here on Thursday, Oct. 6 to present the TOP Grant award to library staff. Please join us at 1:30-2 p.m. in thanking Mr. Hargett for all he has done for our libraries.

LIVINGSTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO