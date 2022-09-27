Read full article on original website
The battle over K-12 education
Three candidates for the Grand Ledge Public Schools Board of Education sat quietly at a table in the Grand Ledge Public Library. They listened as Linda Lee Tarver, a GOP activist and candidate for the state Board of Education, provided her own opinions on controversies and issues facing K-12 education in Michigan.
Amanda Cormier
Candidate for [Elected Position]: East Lansing School Board. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation:. Please share all your social media accounts @amandaeschcormier on Facebook and instagram. - These are not specifically for running for office so if that is what you’re looking for,...
Kurt Richardson
Candidate for [Elected Position]: Lansing School Board. Candidate Contact for Public: KurtsinRichardson@Gmail.com. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: No. Please share all your social media accounts: Twitter- @MoTownKurtis. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate. (Attached) 1. What motivated you to...
Tali-Faris-Hylen
Candidate for [Elected Position]: East Lansing Board of Education. Candidate Contact for Public: votefortali@gmail.com. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: Democrat. Please share all your social media accounts. https://www.facebook.com/TaliFarisHylenforELBOE. https://www.instagram.com/votetalifarishylen. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate. 1. What motivated you...
Amy Lark
Candidate for [Elected Position]: Mason School Board Candidate. Candidate Contact for Public: amymlark@gmail.com; 906-231-7221. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: Though not formally affiliated with the party, I vote Democrat, although this is a nonpartisan position. Please share all your social media accounts:...
Christopher Lewis
Candidate Name: Christopher Lewis, Ed.D. Candidate for Williamston Community Schools Board of Education (6-year term):. Candidate Contact for Public: clewis4wcs@gmail.com. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate. 1) What motivated you to run for the position you are seeking election to?. I’ve served the Williamston Schools in 2013-14...
Matt Bennett
Candidate for [Elected Position]: Mason Public Schools Board of Education. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: N/A. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100085321455221. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate. 1. What motivated you to run for the position you are seeking election to?. I am...
Tyler A. Smith
Candidate for [Elected Position]: East Lansing School Board Trustee. Candidate Contact for Public: tyler.smith.schoolboard@gmail.com. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation:. Please share all your social media accounts. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate. 1. What motivated you to run for...
Katherine Busard
Candidate for [Elected Position]: Potterville School Board. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation:. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate. 1. What motivated you to run for the position you are seeking election to?. Every child deserves access to quality educational...
Terah Chambers
Candidate Website: https://www.facebook.com/TerahChambersforBOE. Candidate Contact for Public: Just me - I don’t have a campaign manager. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: School board is a non-partisan position and I have never made decisions solely based on party affiliation. Please share all...
Monica Schafer
EDITOR'S NOTE: Ms. Schafer declined to answer the City Pulse survey, submitting instead her responses to the League of Women Voters candidate inquiries. 1. Please describe your qualifications and experiences and explain why you are running for the Ingham County Board of Commissioners. 1. My educational background, work experiences at...
Caitlin Cavanagh
UPDATE: Due to a transcription error, Caitlin Cavanagh's last name was incorrect. This entry has been updated to correctly reflect her last name. Candidate for [Elected Position]: Lansing Board of Education. Candidate Website: www.CaitCav.com. Candidate Contact for Public: committee4caitcav@gmail.com. Are you registered with any party?: Democratic party. Please share all...
Ryan Smith
Candidate for [Elected Position]: Lansing School Board. Candidate Contact for Public: igotitsports@aol.com. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation:. Please share all your social media accounts. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate. 1. What motivated you to run for the position...
‘Someday’ is today
It’s almost October. What’s holding up Williamston Theatre’s 2022-’23 season?. Nothing. Literally — nothing. People who go to the first production of the season, Terry Guest’s “Magnolia Ballet, Part 1,” beginning Oct. 13, will be shocked to discover that four view-obstructing, creativity-cramping pillars have vanished into thin air.
Sarah Belanger
Candidate for [Elected Position]: Williamston Community Schools Board of Education. Candidate Website: https://www.sarahbelanger4wcs.com. Candidate Contact for Public: sarah.belanger@outlook.com. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: Nonpartisan. Please share all your social media accounts. https://www.facebook.com/SarahBelangerMI. https://www.linkedin.com/in/sarahbelanger. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate.
Bringing poems to the big screen
Inspired by notions of “home,” filmmakers, poets, readers, listeners and viewers will converge for the 4th annual FILMETRY Festival, which showcases 12 short films adapted from poems — all informed by explorations of “what it means to dwell somewhere.”. Hosted at the Lansing Public Media Center,...
919 E. Saginaw St., Lansing
Standing near the busy intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and East Saginaw Street is a two-story building with boarded-up windows and apparent structural damage on the upper, back side. This 1904, 1,368-square-foot single-family home is in a commercial zone and owned by developer Harry Hepler. Hepler is behind the renovations of...
Is there space for ArtSpace in East Lansing? Maybe.
In the not-too-distant future, fledgling artists here may get the support they need to spread their wings through a space in East Lansing where they can both live and work comfortably. ArtSpace, a nonprofit organization, has its roots in Minneapolis, where it began in 1979. Since then, the concept has...
First Ward Lansing City Council candidates differ on issues
Meet Brian Daniels and Ryan Kost, who are running to represent the First Ward on the Lansing City Council on Nov. 8. Daniels, 36, served in Iraq where he was injured. As part of his journey to heal from his physical and psychic wounds, he found boxing his salve. He grew up in the Lansing area, attended Grand Ledge Public Schools and joined the Army. He returned to Lansing with his family and started a gym featuring boxing as the key activity. He was appointed to the City Council in February to fill a seat left empty when former Councilmember Brandon Betz resigned.
