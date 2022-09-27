A refuge for pollinators: A case study of establishing large-scale pollinator habitat on marginal farmland using federal funds

When a child is diagnosed with autism, caretakers may consider placing them in a supportive clinical setting for youth to learn and grow. Youth can learn to thrive in these environments, such as with the successful MSU Early Learning Institute. However, waitlists to get into such placements can take months or even years — and during that time, children may be receiving limited structured support, if any at all, which leads to poor developmental gains that are likely to persist into adolescence and adulthood. MSU Associate Professor Matthew Brodhead is leading a solution to address this gap with the First Steps Initiative.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO