A refuge for pollinators: A case study of establishing large-scale pollinator habitat on marginal farmland using federal funds

Read full article on original website
Related
msu.edu
MSU researcher helping dairy industry increase profitability, efficiency through improved cattle nutrition
EAST LANSING, Mich. — The dairy industry contributes $15.7 billion annually to Michigan’s economy, making it the state’s premier agricultural commodity. While the scale is considerable, the soul of the industry lies at the family level. More than 1,000 farms — nearly all of which are family owned — dot the landscape, appearing in 73 of Michigan’s 83 counties.
msu.edu
MSU’s First Steps Initiative provides support for children with autism
When a child is diagnosed with autism, caretakers may consider placing them in a supportive clinical setting for youth to learn and grow. Youth can learn to thrive in these environments, such as with the successful MSU Early Learning Institute. However, waitlists to get into such placements can take months or even years — and during that time, children may be receiving limited structured support, if any at all, which leads to poor developmental gains that are likely to persist into adolescence and adulthood. MSU Associate Professor Matthew Brodhead is leading a solution to address this gap with the First Steps Initiative.
msu.edu
Hurricane Ian: MSU experts can discuss
Hurricane Ian has strengthened into a major Category 4 storm as Florida and Cuba brace for strong winds and possible floods. Michigan State University experts can comment on the impact of these storms. Jeff Andresen is a professor in MSU’s Department of Geography and the State Climatologist for Michigan. He...
msu.edu
Kulkarni Received Eternal Spirit Award for Career in Blood Disorders
In honor of Women in Medicine Month, the College of Human Medicine celebrates Roshni Kulkarni, MD, emeritus professor of Pediatrics and Human Development and emeritus director of the MSU Center for Bleeding and Clotting Disorders. She has dedicated her career to the research, advocacy, and treatment of patients suffering with blood disorders.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
msu.edu
New suicide prevention research center
Warning: This story talks about suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, please call, text or chat the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You matter. You are important. With about one death by suicide reported every 11 minutes in the United States and an increased risk of...
msu.edu
Elizabeth Munsterberg Koppitz Child Psychology Graduate Student Fellowship
$25,000 fellowships for graduate students in child psychology. Please see program goals and eligibility requirements at the fellowship website. Only one student may apply from MSU. Interested students must send the following materials to Assistant Dean Bethany Laursen (laursen3@msu.edu) by 5 p.m. Eastern on Sept. 30:. CV. 250-word Abstract of...
msu.edu
Podcast: President Stanley says MSU 'a place people want to come and learn'
Michigan State University President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D. joins MSU Today to elaborate on topics he covers in his September 2022 Spartan Community Letter, which you can read by clicking on the communications tab at president.msu.edu. Show Notes. A new semester and academic year are well underway as MSU...
msu.edu
Go Green Mini Fest
The MSU Surplus Store and Recycling Center is hosting a free event on Saturday. Attendees will be able to swap and shop clothes and books, tour the material recovery facility, meet student groups, and more. Attendees will receive a 22% off coupon for the Surplus Store and can enter to win one of four gift baskets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
msu.edu
Alert issued at 09/29/2022 02:21:45 PM EDT.
Timely Warning for Motor Vehicle Theft occurring in the City of East Lansing reported by Michigan State University Police Date Reported: 09-29-2022. Synopsis: In the last 6 days a well-established pattern has developed in regards to thefts of motor vehicles. There have been 2 thefts and 1 attempted theft of a motor vehicle in the Brody Neighborhood. This bulletin serves as a warning and a community reminder to make sure all motor vehicles are secured and in designated parking areas when left unattended. If you see anything suspicious, please call the MSU Police at 355-2221, or 911.
Comments / 0