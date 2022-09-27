ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to Do in Oregon in October

Hop and harvest festivals in Hood River, Air Supply concerts in Lincoln City, the Great Columbia Crossing running race in Astoria, and more. While October is a perfectly good time to hole up in the kitchen making kimchi stew and apple pie, or sticking to happenings in town and nearby days trips to a local pumpkin patch, there's also plenty going on elsewhere in Oregon, indoors and out, to pull you out of Portland proper.
Portland's Best Mexican Food

If someone tells you Portland doesn’t have good Mexican food, tell them they haven’t gotten out enough. From the center of the city to the suburbs, stellar Mexican cuisine abounds, hailing from regions including Oaxaca, Yucatán, Mexico City, and Guadalajara, plus unique fusions of Mexican and Pacific Northwest ingredients. You’ll find something to fit every price point, from burritos and pozole in the back of a convenience store to a award-winning high-end tasting menu, and of course, plenty of taco carts.
Where to Celebrate Oktoberfest in Oregon

If you haven’t had a chance to break out your lederhosen, no worries. There are still a few Portland Oktoberfest events to check out. The misleading name might have thrown you for a loop: Oktoberfest is not exactly an October thing. The 17-day main Munich festival in Germany ends the first weekend in October, so most of it happens in September. Likewise, many local versions were calendared in September and have already happened. But fear not, ye fans of suds and sausage! If you’ve found yourself yearning for a hefty stein of foamy brew, maybe some sausages and schnitzel, or you just really want to dress your dog up in a German costume, we’ve got your back.
10 Photo Ops in Portland and Beyond to Prove You Live Here

Let your friends know where you are with picture of the downtown Powell’s Books, the St. Johns Bridge, the airport carpet, and day-trip destinations like Cannon Beach. Maybe you just moved to Portland and your friends from back home want to know what it’s like. Maybe you haven’t been out of the house in a while and your Zoom backgrounds need some freshening up. Maybe you’re actually far away in the Witness Protection Program but need your former, um, associates to think you’re in the Rose City. Maybe you find yourself in a real-life version of Weekend at Bernie’s or Hostel and need to pretend that dead body or severed head you’re toting around is a living person having a great time … in Oregon. Or maybe you just want some reminders of what a stunning place this is. Whatever the reason, here are 10 favorite photo ops in town or within an hour or so's drive.
