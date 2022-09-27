Read full article on original website
Related
bowiestate.edu
Homecoming Week Faculty & Staff Mixer
It's Homecoming Week! Faculty and Staff are invited to join the Bulldog commmunity for an afternoon of food, music, and fun. Center for Natural Sciences, Mathematics & Nursing, Beacon Room. 14000 Jericho Park Rd. Bowie, MD, 20715.
bowiestate.edu
bowiestate.edu
A BSU Homecoming Alumni Screening of HAPPY by Shalom Omo-Osagie
The Department of Fine and Performing Arts (DFPA) presents a special, BSU Alumni Homecoming screening of the short film, HAPPY produced by alumnae Shalom Omo-Osagie, 1939 Studios, and Tressa "Azarel" Smallwood, MegaMind Media. The DFPA welcomes back home Shalom (Theatre Arts: Acting and Directing, '20) and her powerful film that deals with an issue critical to the Black Community. The film had its premiere on BET+HER in September 2022.
Comments / 0