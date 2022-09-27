The Department of Fine and Performing Arts (DFPA) presents a special, BSU Alumni Homecoming screening of the short film, HAPPY produced by alumnae Shalom Omo-Osagie, 1939 Studios, and Tressa "Azarel" Smallwood, MegaMind Media. The DFPA welcomes back home Shalom (Theatre Arts: Acting and Directing, '20) and her powerful film that deals with an issue critical to the Black Community. The film had its premiere on BET+HER in September 2022.

BOWIE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO