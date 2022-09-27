Read full article on original website
OSU study finds higher rates of traumatic injuries for outdoor workers during hotter weather
Rates of traumatic injury among workers in the Oregon agricultural and construction sectors are significantly higher during periods of high heat compared with periods of more moderate weather, a recent Oregon State University study found. The results underscore the importance of providing robust safety protections for outdoor workers, especially as...
New Appointment Times at SCARC
Special Collections and Archives Research Center has extended research appointment offerings. Appointments are available:. Email scarc@oregonstate.edu or call 541-737-2075 to make an appointment. In order to best meet your research interests and needs, we request at least 24 hours notice when scheduling an appointment.
