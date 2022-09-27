Read full article on original website
How to make the city more equitable for all
A report from the Center for an Urban Future features policy ideas from 150 New York-based leaders and national experts. The report aims to provide Mayor Eric Adams and the City Council with a menu of policy options that will help New York make progress toward being a more equitable city.
Taxi drivers, elected officials cheer debt relief program
Taxi drivers took the steps of City Hall Friday to hail a new debt relief program. While a deal was first announced last year under former Mayor Bill de Blasio, the framework was only finalized last month, with support from Mayor Eric Adams. Adams was joined Friday by two other...
Interim executive director says Brooklyn Democratic Party meeting was at a ‘disadvantage’
The Brooklyn Democratic Party hosted a meeting at the Coney Island Amphitheater last week that left Brooklynites waiting for almost three hours — leaving no votes for proposed rule changes and new officers. Yamil Speight-Miller, interim executive director of the Brooklyn Democratic Party, joined Errol Louis on “Inside City...
Tent camps will not prevent migrants from entering NYC shelter system, officials testify
City Council members sought details from agency officials on a city effort to create the first of several temporary tent camps to house a growing number of asylum seekers from the southern border in a hearing Friday. The so-called “Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers,” or HERCs, will house some...
Governor’s race hits the homestretch in New York
With less than six weeks left until the general election, a new poll shows Gov. Kathy Hochul with a double-digit lead over challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin. What can the Republican candidate do to shake up the dynamics in a heavily Democratic race? NY1’s political reporters Zack Fink, Kelly Mena and Bob Hardt look at the race and share their insights on the campaign strategies of each candidate.
Advocates call for more protections for undocumented workers
Immigrant workers came together Saturday at the Borough of Manhattan Community College, taking part in workshops to learn how to better protect themselves from abuse from employers. "Wage thefts, health and safety violations, discrimination, sexual harassment on the job. All those things are very common," Cal Soto said. Soto is...
NYC has lots of new COVID boosters. Will New Yorkers get enough to avoid a wave?
Only 175,000 New York City residents have received a dose of the latest COVID-19 booster vaccine since their release earlier this month, according to the health department, leaving public health experts concerned about the population’s immunity levels ahead of an expected wave of infections. In early September, the latest...
Handgun permit applications in city nearly double in last two months, NYPD says
According to the NYPD, the last two months account for nearly 50% of all new handgun permit applications this year. From June 23 to August 31, there were 1,484 new handgun applications. From January 1 to August 28, there are 3,058 new handgun permit applications. With three months left in...
Street vendors rally for city to back down on regulations
A video obtained by NY1 shows police taking a food cart to a police precinct after the vendor, Sammy Saleh, says they gave him a violation for improper curb placement at his Times Square spot back in August. Police took his cart again this week. “The health department, the police...
Whale population rapidly growing off Brooklyn coast
New York City may be called the concrete jungle, but it’s not known for having the most exciting wildlife. Just off the coast of Brooklyn is a trip that is changing that perception. “Straight ahead of us at 12 o’clock, about a mile or so, there was a large...
Evening Briefing: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida; NY officials move to bolster polio outbreak response
Good evening, New York City. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know about for tonight and tomorrow, as well as your weather outlook. Your Weather Planner. The stretch of beautiful evenings continues with nothing more than a few clouds tonight. Humidity...
Accused killer of EMT deemed competent to stand trial
Jose Gonzalez was declared competent to stand trial at the Bronx Supreme Court Thursday. Gonzalez is accused of being behind the wheel of FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo’s ambulance in 2017 — running her over and ending her life. “Every time I see him knowing I have to breathe...
Services will be held for FDNY EMS lieutenant
Funeral services for Alison Russo-Elling, who was killed in an on-duty attack, will be held next week. A wake is scheduled Monday and Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Commack Abbey Inc. in Commack. On Wednesday, a service is planned at 11 a.m. at the Tilles Center in Brookville.
Mourners remember FDNY EMS lieutenant fatally stabbed while on duty
Mourners gathered outside of FDNY EMS Station 49 in Queens Friday to remember Alison Russo-Elling, the on-duty EMS lieutenant who was fatally stabbed to death less than a block away from her station Thursday. Prosecutors charged Peter Zisopoulo, 34, with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the connection...
City changes admissions process for middle schools, selective high schools
Each of the city’s 32 community school districts will determine its own middle school admissions policies, and selective high schools will use a new admissions system that will give top preference to students scoring in the top 15% of their school or citywide, Schools Chancellor David Banks announced Thursday.
25 years of mornings with Pat Kiernan
On Sept. 29, 1997, Pat Kiernan sat behind the morning anchor desk at NY1 for the first time. Since then, he has become a staple for viewers in New York City— bringing you the top stories of the day, plenty of laughs and of course, "what's in the papers."
NYC state test scores show math proficiency for students dropped
New York City education officials released the results from state standardized tests on Wednesday, which showed math proficiency for public school students dropped, while the results for English depend on the age of the student. The pandemic appears to have taken a toll on math skills for 3rd to 8th...
FDNY EMS lieutenant fatally stabbed while on duty in Queens: police
An on-duty FDNY EMS lieutenant was fatally stabbed outside of her EMS station in Queens on Thursday, officials said. The FDNY identified the victim as Alison Russo-Elling, a 24-year veteran of the department. Authorities said Russo-Elling was stabbed multiple times by the alleged suspect at the corner of 20th Avenue...
Police searching for suspect who pepper sprayed MTA bus driver
Police are searching for the person who they say pepper sprayed an MTA bus driver in Manhattan in mid-September. Authorities say a an unidentified individual flagged down a city bus and, unprovoked, discharged pepper spray into the bus driver’s eyes and mouth. The suspect then fled on a bike...
