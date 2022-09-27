ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NY1

How to make the city more equitable for all

A report from the Center for an Urban Future features policy ideas from 150 New York-based leaders and national experts. The report aims to provide Mayor Eric Adams and the City Council with a menu of policy options that will help New York make progress toward being a more equitable city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Taxi drivers, elected officials cheer debt relief program

Taxi drivers took the steps of City Hall Friday to hail a new debt relief program. While a deal was first announced last year under former Mayor Bill de Blasio, the framework was only finalized last month, with support from Mayor Eric Adams. Adams was joined Friday by two other...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Government
NY1

Governor’s race hits the homestretch in New York

With less than six weeks left until the general election, a new poll shows Gov. Kathy Hochul with a double-digit lead over challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin. What can the Republican candidate do to shake up the dynamics in a heavily Democratic race? NY1’s political reporters Zack Fink, Kelly Mena and Bob Hardt look at the race and share their insights on the campaign strategies of each candidate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Advocates call for more protections for undocumented workers

Immigrant workers came together Saturday at the Borough of Manhattan Community College, taking part in workshops to learn how to better protect themselves from abuse from employers. "Wage thefts, health and safety violations, discrimination, sexual harassment on the job. All those things are very common," Cal Soto said. Soto is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
Errol Louis
NY1

Street vendors rally for city to back down on regulations﻿

A video obtained by NY1 shows police taking a food cart to a police precinct after the vendor, Sammy Saleh, says they gave him a violation for improper curb placement at his Times Square spot back in August. Police took his cart again this week. “The health department, the police...
QUEENS, NY
NY1

Whale population rapidly growing off Brooklyn coast

New York City may be called the concrete jungle, but it’s not known for having the most exciting wildlife. Just off the coast of Brooklyn is a trip that is changing that perception. “Straight ahead of us at 12 o’clock, about a mile or so, there was a large...
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Accused killer of EMT deemed competent to stand trial

Jose Gonzalez was declared competent to stand trial at the Bronx Supreme Court Thursday. Gonzalez is accused of being behind the wheel of FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo’s ambulance in 2017 — running her over and ending her life. “Every time I see him knowing I have to breathe...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#City Hall#Urban#New Yorkers
NY1

Services will be held for FDNY EMS lieutenant

Funeral services for Alison Russo-Elling, who was killed in an on-duty attack, will be held next week. A wake is scheduled Monday and Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Commack Abbey Inc. in Commack. On Wednesday, a service is planned at 11 a.m. at the Tilles Center in Brookville.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Mourners remember FDNY EMS lieutenant fatally stabbed while on duty

Mourners gathered outside of FDNY EMS Station 49 in Queens Friday to remember Alison Russo-Elling, the on-duty EMS lieutenant who was fatally stabbed to death less than a block away from her station Thursday. Prosecutors charged Peter Zisopoulo, 34, with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the connection...
QUEENS, NY
NY1

25 years of mornings with Pat Kiernan

On Sept. 29, 1997, Pat Kiernan sat behind the morning anchor desk at NY1 for the first time. Since then, he has become a staple for viewers in New York City— bringing you the top stories of the day, plenty of laughs and of course, "what's in the papers."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Break
Politics
NY1

NYC state test scores show math proficiency for students dropped

New York City education officials released the results from state standardized tests on Wednesday, which showed math proficiency for public school students dropped, while the results for English depend on the age of the student. The pandemic appears to have taken a toll on math skills for 3rd to 8th...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

FDNY EMS lieutenant fatally stabbed while on duty in Queens: police

An on-duty FDNY EMS lieutenant was fatally stabbed outside of her EMS station in Queens on Thursday, officials said. The FDNY identified the victim as Alison Russo-Elling, a 24-year veteran of the department. Authorities said Russo-Elling was stabbed multiple times by the alleged suspect at the corner of 20th Avenue...
QUEENS, NY
NY1

Police searching for suspect who pepper sprayed MTA bus driver

Police are searching for the person who they say pepper sprayed an MTA bus driver in Manhattan in mid-September. Authorities say a an unidentified individual flagged down a city bus and, unprovoked, discharged pepper spray into the bus driver’s eyes and mouth. The suspect then fled on a bike...
MANHATTAN, NY

