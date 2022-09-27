With less than six weeks left until the general election, a new poll shows Gov. Kathy Hochul with a double-digit lead over challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin. What can the Republican candidate do to shake up the dynamics in a heavily Democratic race? NY1’s political reporters Zack Fink, Kelly Mena and Bob Hardt look at the race and share their insights on the campaign strategies of each candidate.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO