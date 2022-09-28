ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Khloé Kardashian And Her Rumored New Boyfriend Get Cozy At Milan Fashion Week—See The Pics

By Maria Pierides
shefinds
shefinds
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cmNth_0iCsQrGQ00
Splash News

Rumor has it that Khloé Kardashian is dating again following the birth of her and ex Tristan Thompson’s son – and she was spotted getting cozy with her alleged (and very handsome!) new beau at Milan Fashion Week! So who is the new man who has allegedly captured the 38-year-old Good American founder’s heart?

Is Khloé Kardashian dating Michele Morrone?

According to reports, the mom-of-two is currently dating 31-year-old Italian actor Michele Morrone. And although it’s very early days, and nothing has been made official, the pair aren’t trying to hide their rumored romance, as they were pictured looking very cozy at the Dolce and Gabbana Spring 2023 show in Milan on September 24th. Michele even shared a picture of him hugging Khloé to his Instagram Story – and it understandably sent the internet into a frenzy!

“I’m sorry but this is what Khloé needed, out with the OLD NBA Player and in with the new Italian actor! We are tired of NBA boyfriends they are walking red flags, hopefully Michele treats her right,” one fan wrote on Twitter, alongside the picture that Michele shared to his social media, which appeared to be taken from backstage. “Now this is what I call relationship goals,” one fan replied. “That’s an upgrade,” added another, followed by a smiley face emoji.

The show was a very big deal for the Kardashian family, as Khloé’s older sister Kim Kardashian walked the runway to debut her new collection with the Italian designers. But a lot of the attention was on the FROW, as Khloé and the 365 Days actor sat right next to each other, which set a lot of tongues wagging. (Their chemistry was hard to ignore!) And it’s pretty safe to say that the actor – who was previously married to artist Rouba Saadeh from 2014 to 2018 – has already met (a lot of!) the family, as Khloé’s mom, Kris Jenner, and three of Kim’s four children, North, 9, Saint, 6, and Chicago, 4, were also sitting front and center.

Fans shouldn’t get *too* excited about Khloé and Michele being the next Kourtney and Travis though, as Michele’s rep tried to squash the rumors with a brief but seemingly definitive message. “There’s no relationship to speak of at all,” the rep said, according to E!. “Dolce and Gabbana asked them to take a photo at the show. Michele said she was very nice, and that was the extent of it,” the rep added, in reference to Khloé.

While some fans are disheartened to hear the rep’s message, other fans aren’t buying it, as video footage of the pair (found in the above Instagram post) has shown that there was definitely some flirting going on, so there’s nothing to say that their relationship won’t progress from this day forward. Plus, we all know how the Kardashians like to keep their relationship cards close to their chest, so who knows if the rep has been encouraged to play down the relationship to give Khloé and Michele more time to get to know each other? Their chemistry seemed very legit to us, so watch this space!

Comments / 4

Related
SheKnows

Khloé Kardashian Shows the First Glimpse of Her Baby Boy & Reveals the Name That Big Sister True Wanted

Khloé Kardashian has kept details of her baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson under wraps since he was born via surrogate in July, but she has finally given fans the first glimpse of his beautiful face! On the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians today, the Good American founder meets her son with ex Tristan Thompson in the hospital. The sweet moment also revealed the adorable name her daughter True, 4, wanted to give her baby brother.
CELEBRITIES
People

Fans Convinced Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Accidentally Revealed Kylie Jenner's Baby Son's Name

A viral TikTok theory breaks down why a comment made by True Thompson during the season 2 premiere may have revealed the 7-month-old's name Could True Thompson have revealed Kylie Jenner's baby name? Fans of The Kardashians are flocking to a viral TikTok theory that explains how the 4-year-old may have shared the name — that the Kylie Cosmetics founder and boyfriend Travis Scott have yet to publicly reveal since changing it from Wolf — without notice during the season 2 premiere episode. The theory references the moment that Khloé Kardashian FaceTimes True...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Michele Morrone
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milan Fashion Week#Kardashian Family#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Gossip#Italian Fashion#American#Nba Player
Cinemablend

Kendall Jenner And Tristan Thompson Literally Walked Past Each Other At The Weeknd Concert, And It Sounds About As Awkward As You’d Expect

The relationship between Tristan Thompson and the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family might be a bit strained at the moment. Despite welcoming a second child with Khloé Kardashian via surrogate, the NBA player was revealed to have cheated on her, fathering a child with another woman — a fact Khloé only became aware of as cameras rolled for their Hulu reality show, The Kardashians. So apparently when Thompson crossed paths with Kardashian’s sister Kendall Jenner at The Weeknd’s concert last Friday, it made for a pretty uncomfortable situation.
NBA
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Rocks Baggy Jeans & Sneakers In 1st Photo Since White House Portrait Unveiled

Michelle Obama proved once again she is a style and fashion icon! The 58-year-old former First Lady was spotted rocking a chic ensemble in New York City on Saturday (September 10). Enjoying the last few days of summer weather, Michelle sported a simple white tee with high-waisted, baggy denim pants and a set of fierce black-and-white snakeskin sneakers, as seen in photos here. She topped off the enviable look with a pair of gold designer sunglasses and matching earrings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Watch Cher Walk the Runway at Balmain Fashion Week Show

Cher has had her fair share of buzzed-about moments in her decades-long career, and the legendary singer did it again Wednesday, with a surprise appearance at the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show. The 76-year-old closed Balmain’s spring/summer 2023 show in true diva fashion, strutting down the catwalk in a skin-tight metallic bodysuit alongside Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing. Cher emerged from backstage as the refrain to her 1999 hit, “Strong Enough,” came over the speakers, and the thousands of people in attendance at Paris’ Jean Bouin Stadium cheered her on enthusiastically as she made her way down the marble-inspired runway (in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ETOnline.com

Kim Kardashian Wears Jockstrap, 'Bares All' for 'Interview' Magazine

Kim Kardashian sets out to prove that any accessory can be stylish! The 41-year-old reality star poses wearing a jockstrap for the American Dream issue of Interview magazine. Standing in front of an American flag, Kim, who sports blonde hair and bleached eyebrows for the photo shoot, pairs the protective undergarment with a Bottega Veneta Trompe l’oeil denim jacket and baggy jeans that are pulled down, baring her bum. The cover story is appropriately titled, "Kim Kardashian Bares All."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Tristan Thompson Encouraged Khloé Kardashian To Get an Embryo Transfer Weeks Before Paternity Scandal

The Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians primarily focuses on Khloé Kardashian and the aftermath of dealing with Tristan Thompson‘s paternity scandal. In case you missed it, in the Season 1 finale, Kim Kardashian breaks the news to Khloé that Thompson is having another baby with another woman, who we eventually learn is Maralee Nichols. At the time, no one knew that the Good American founder had done an embryo transfer to welcome a second child with the basketball player.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Announced As Latest Brand Ambassador For Stuart Weitzman's 'Iconic & Timeless' Fall Campaign — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. To no one's surprise, Kim Kardashian has launched another iconic partnership. On Tuesday, September 20, luxury shoe brand Stuart Weitzman announced The...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
188K+
Followers
4K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy