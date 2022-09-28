Khloé Kardashian And Her Rumored New Boyfriend Get Cozy At Milan Fashion Week—See The Pics

Splash News

Rumor has it that Khloé Kardashian is dating again following the birth of her and ex Tristan Thompson’s son – and she was spotted getting cozy with her alleged (and very handsome!) new beau at Milan Fashion Week! So who is the new man who has allegedly captured the 38-year-old Good American founder’s heart?

Is Khloé Kardashian dating Michele Morrone?

According to reports, the mom-of-two is currently dating 31-year-old Italian actor Michele Morrone. And although it’s very early days, and nothing has been made official, the pair aren’t trying to hide their rumored romance, as they were pictured looking very cozy at the Dolce and Gabbana Spring 2023 show in Milan on September 24th. Michele even shared a picture of him hugging Khloé to his Instagram Story – and it understandably sent the internet into a frenzy!

“I’m sorry but this is what Khloé needed, out with the OLD NBA Player and in with the new Italian actor! We are tired of NBA boyfriends they are walking red flags, hopefully Michele treats her right,” one fan wrote on Twitter, alongside the picture that Michele shared to his social media, which appeared to be taken from backstage. “Now this is what I call relationship goals,” one fan replied. “That’s an upgrade,” added another, followed by a smiley face emoji.

The show was a very big deal for the Kardashian family, as Khloé’s older sister Kim Kardashian walked the runway to debut her new collection with the Italian designers. But a lot of the attention was on the FROW, as Khloé and the 365 Days actor sat right next to each other, which set a lot of tongues wagging. (Their chemistry was hard to ignore!) And it’s pretty safe to say that the actor – who was previously married to artist Rouba Saadeh from 2014 to 2018 – has already met (a lot of!) the family, as Khloé’s mom, Kris Jenner, and three of Kim’s four children, North, 9, Saint, 6, and Chicago, 4, were also sitting front and center.

Fans shouldn’t get *too* excited about Khloé and Michele being the next Kourtney and Travis though, as Michele’s rep tried to squash the rumors with a brief but seemingly definitive message. “There’s no relationship to speak of at all,” the rep said, according to E!. “Dolce and Gabbana asked them to take a photo at the show. Michele said she was very nice, and that was the extent of it,” the rep added, in reference to Khloé.

While some fans are disheartened to hear the rep’s message, other fans aren’t buying it, as video footage of the pair (found in the above Instagram post) has shown that there was definitely some flirting going on, so there’s nothing to say that their relationship won’t progress from this day forward. Plus, we all know how the Kardashians like to keep their relationship cards close to their chest, so who knows if the rep has been encouraged to play down the relationship to give Khloé and Michele more time to get to know each other? Their chemistry seemed very legit to us, so watch this space!