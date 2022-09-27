Read full article on original website
‘Chicago P.D.’ Promo Hints at Jay’s Exit, With Upstead in Rocky Place (VIDEO)
Is the October 5 episode of Chicago P.D. going to be Jesse Lee Soffer’s last? The promo certainly makes it look that way (or there’s a major twist coming), and what’s worse is we’re now very worried about where it could leave partners and spouses Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos), even if he’s not killed off.
‘General Hospital’ Sets Return Date for Emma Samms as Holly Sutton
Mark your calendars and set your DVRs now, General Hospital fans: Emma Samms is returning to the ABC daytime drama on Wednesday, October 19. Fans heard in August that the British actress would pop up on General Hospital sometime this month, but now Soap Opera Digest has nailed down Samms’ return date as October 19 — unless, of course, preemptions delay General Hospital’s airing schedule.
‘CSI: Vegas’: What Brings Catherine Back? Plus, Where Are Gil & Sara? (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the CSI: Vegas Season 2 premiere “She’s Gone.”]. Welcome back to the Vegas Crime Lab, Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger). It takes until the very end of the CSI: Vegas Season 2 premiere, but we do find out the personal reason she wants back in after she skirts Maxine Roby’s (Paula Newsome) questions earlier.
‘Cornered’: ‘Ghosts’ Star Rose McIver Reveals Her Favorite Hobbies (VIDEO)
Ghosts returns for more spirited comedy this fall, but before star Rose McIver returns to the Woodstone B&B as Sam, she is taking part in TV Insider’s Cornered. When we caught up with the actress at San Diego Comic-Con, McIver opened up about her hobbies, pastimes, and current TV obsession. As seen in the video above, McIver is getting candid about herself with rapid-fire answers.
Aaron Clancy Decided to Give Genevieve Parisi a Shot on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: “Why Not?”
As Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 gets underway on ABC, returning cast member Aaron Clancy is setting the record straight about his interactions with costar Genevieve Parisi. To hear him tell it, he and Genevieve were “completely platonic” after she got the boot from The Bachelor Season 26, despite another contestant’s accusations to the contrary. But Aaron did set his sights on Genevieve when he got to the beach for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, he said.
‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Marla Gibbs to Recur as New Intern Simone’s Grandmother
Grey’s Anatomy is gearing up for its 19th season, set to return to ABC on Thursday, October 6, and with it comes a new group of surgical interns, whom viewers will be getting to know over the course of the season. One of those new interns is Simone Griffith...
‘Community’ Movie Officially Happening at Peacock With Original Cast
Community fans are getting “six seasons and a movie,” as Danny Pudi‘s Abed prophesied more than once over the comedy’s run. After the show’s official social media pages shared a clip of Pudi’s character uttering that aforementioned line late on September 29, former stars Joel McHale and Ken Jeong seemed to confirm the potential project by posting a single photo with “… and a movie,” written in Greendale Community College’s blue lettering. Neither performer added context apart from tagging costars, the creator Dan Harmon, as well as Peacock, Sony, and the official Community accounts.
‘American Horror Story’: FX Sets ‘NYC’ Season, Announces Cast & Premiere
FX is setting its next chapter of American Horror Story, confirming that Season 11 will officially be titled AHS: NYC. And fans won’t have to wait long for the show’s premiere as AHS: NYC is set to arrive Wednesday, October 19 at 10/9c on FX with each episode streaming next day on Hulu. The 10-episode season will debut with the first two episodes on premiere day followed by two episodes per week each subsequent Wednesday.
Jon Cryer & Mike O’Malley Comedy Scores NBC Series Order
Jon Cryer‘s untitled pilot with executive producer Mike O’Malley (Heels), has officially been picked up to series, gaining a series order from NBC. This marks Cryer’s return to the multi-cam comedy format, which served him well during his 12 years on Two and a Half Men, where he won multiple Emmy awards for his performance as Alan Harper.
‘The Never Game’ Adds Mary McDonnell in Series Regular Role for CBS Drama
The Never Game, the CBS drama with a pilot order, has just gained a new cast member — one with multiple Oscar and Emmy nominations to her name. Mary McDonnell will join the series, marking her first return to a series regular role since Major Crimes ended in 2018.
‘The Equalizer’ Season 3 Premiere: Details on Robyn’s ‘Pulse-Pounding’ Escape Plan (VIDEO)
“It’s going to be pulse-pounding,” executive producer Joseph C. Wilson promises of The Equalizer‘s Season 3 premiere. We’d expect nothing less from badass vigilante Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) — just look at her in the exclusive sneak peek above. To recap, just as she was...
As ‘Y&R’ Prepares to Turn 50, Eric Braeden Says Soaps Are Still Good as Gold
The late Aretha Franklin was one of The Young and the Restless’ biggest fans, which is ironic since Eric Braeden, who has played Victor Newman on the CBS soap opera since 1980, feels that the daytime serial genre hasn’t always gotten the R-E-S-P-E-C-T it deserves!. Y&R debuted on...
‘Saturday Night Live’ Returns, ‘Interview with the Vampire’ and Final Leg of ‘Walking Dead,’ ‘East New York,’ ‘Dragon’ Doings
The 48th season of Saturday Night Live returns with a considerably smaller cast. AMC doubles down on horror with the premiere of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire and the beginning of the final leg of The Walking Dead. CBS adds the gritty drama East New York to its Sunday lineup. Family conflict intensifies on HBO’s House of the Dragon. A curated critical checklist of notable weekend TV:
‘Reservation Dogs’ Star Lane Factor on Cheese’s Prayer for Daniel & California Dreams
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Reservation Dogs Season 2, Episode 1o, “I Still Believe.”]. Reservation Dogs has wrapped up its second season, and while the installment, “I Still Believe,” closed one chapter, it began another as the FX series looks ahead to Season 3.
‘Leverage: Redemption’ Season 2 Premiere Date & Trailer — Who’s Returning? (VIDEO)
“When people are wronged, we’re here to make it right,” Sophie Devereaux (Gina Bellman’s Grifter) says to kick off the trailer for Leverage: Redemption Season 2. “Why do we do it? To redeem ourselves from our criminal past and to use our unique skills against the powerful and corrupt.”
War Cry on ‘Rings,’ ‘Hocus Pocus 2,’ ‘Gold Rush’ at 13, Double Trouble on ‘Price Is Right’
Epic battle scenes galvanize this week’s installment of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The witches of Hocus Pocus are back for a sequel. Discovery’s Gold Rush begins its 13th season of prospecting. A primetime The Price Is Right features an audience of twins, with Young Sheldon’s TV twins Iain Armitage and Raegan Revord appearing as guest models. Apple’s Central Park presents one of the final voice performances of the late Ed Asner.
