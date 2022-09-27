AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — The offensive linemen at Air Force call themselves “Diesel.” The nickname was invented a few seasons ago to personify the grit and toughness they use to help power the Falcons’ run-centric option offense. They even made hats and have secretive initiation ceremonies. The current group of linemen is carrying on the tradition and has helped pave the way for Air Force to lead the nation with a 412-yard rushing average. Air Force hosts Navy this weekend in the annual Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy competition between service academies.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO