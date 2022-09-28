ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins

Two tropical cyclones will be impacting land - one in Mexico and one over the Eastern seaboard. Hurricane Ian reminds us how powerful and devastating water can be especially so close to sea level. Storm coverage of Hurricane Ian as it approaches Florida. Updated: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM...
Here's an inside look at Hawaii's coffee industry

HNN News Brief (Sept. 30, 2022) Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina as a Category 1 storm. Woman and child seriously injured following crash in Kaimuki. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said two people were seriously injured Friday morning following a crash in Kaimuki. Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 30, 2022)
Maui designer, owner of Pulelehua gears up for Los Angeles Fashion Week

A majority of those surveyed pointed to low morale and gave the chief low marks for leadership. As Defense Secretary arrives on Oahu, families sickened by fuel-tainted water demand help. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected be on Oahu Wednesday night through Friday and plans...
James Kaupena Wong, tradition-bearer and master of Hawaiian chant, dies at 93

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - James Kaupena Wong, a master chanter who was honored with a Lifetime Achievement award from the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts has died. He was 93. Wong died Saturday afternoon, according to his niece Haunani Denhart of Oakland, California. Among his many accolades, winning Na Hoku Hanohano...
Hawaii residents in Florida hunker down as Ian barrels over Sunshine State

Business Report: An update on Hawaii's jobless claims

Howard Dicus breaks down currency exchange rates. A strong dollar is costly for exports and tourism is a virtual export. Howard Dicus breaks down vacation rental numbers in Hawaii, showing that while supply and demand are down, rates are up. UHERO predicts US will enter recession, but Hawaii may escape...
HNN News Brief (Sept. 29, 2022)

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Parkgoers raise concern over vandalism, illegal activities at Oahu public restrooms. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. A number of recent, serious vandalism at...
Hawaii to receive $58M in federal funding to help students in low-income areas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s public schools will soon be getting more than $58 million in federal funding, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said Thursday. The money is aimed at helping improve education for students in low-income communities, going toward new technology, teacher professional development, additional educators and more. “These new...
PODCAST: Here’s what an ukulele from the late 1800s sounds like

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ukulele has a distinct sound, but have you ever thought about how it would sound if it were to come from the late 1800s or early 1900s?. Shawn Yacavone is owner of Ukulele Friend, selling specialty vintage and custom ukulele. LISTEN:. He first became interested in...
