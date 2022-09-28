Read full article on original website
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
Two tropical cyclones will be impacting land - one in Mexico and one over the Eastern seaboard. Hurricane Ian reminds us how powerful and devastating water can be especially so close to sea level. Storm coverage of Hurricane Ian as it approaches Florida. Updated: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM...
Hawaiian Airlines welcomes back unvaccinated employees under new COVID policy, but not everyone
Ian was a Category 4 hurricane when it hit Florida. Would Hawaii be prepared for such a storm?. A Category 4 Hurricane would have a major impact if it made a direct hit on south Oahu. Mayor says federal government has approved recovery plan for slimmed-down rail project. Updated: 14...
Here's an inside look at Hawaii's coffee industry
HNN News Brief (Sept. 30, 2022) Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina as a Category 1 storm. Woman and child seriously injured following crash in Kaimuki. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said two people were seriously injured Friday morning following a crash in Kaimuki. Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 30, 2022)
Check your beach bags: Maui’s ban on non-mineral sunscreens to go into effect
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Check your beach bags if you’re on Maui. Starting Saturday, non-mineral sunscreens will be banned in the county. The rule — which bans the sale, distribution and use of non-mineral sunscreens without a prescription — is designed to protect coral reefs and other marine life.
Minimum wage slated to increase this weekend — along with menu prices
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s new minimum wage law takes effect this Saturday. Those earning the current $10.10 an hour should see a bump in their paycheck soon — up to $12 an hour. Advocates said the change gives about 88,000 workers a livable wage, and it comes at...
In a dangerous trend, aircraft in Hawaii are increasingly being targeted with laser lights
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation has been launched into a potentially deadly prank. Officers were dispatched to Sand Island on Wednesday night in search of a suspect after reports an aircraft hit was hit by a laser strike. It’s a serious crime that’s been on the rise, especially in Honolulu....
Eyeing Ian’s destruction, Hawaii emergency officials consider bolstering hurricane preps
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s emergency management officials are looking at bolstering preparations for a major hurricane hitting Hawaii, with an eye on Hurricane Ian’s effects on Florida — as well as climate change. Experts say it’s a simple equation: Rising ocean temperatures provide more fuel for storms,...
Some unvaccinated Hawaiian Air workers allowed to return while others told they can reapply
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting this Saturday, Hawaiian Airlines will no longer require its more than 7,000 employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. And the carrier is welcoming back unvaccinated employees who chose to take a leave of absence. However, the new policy doesn’t benefit everyone. During the pandemic, Hawaiian...
From Merrie Monarch to LA Fashion Week, this Hawaii designer is mixing passion with art
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui fashion designer is getting national attention after a trip to New York Fashion Week earlier this month. Owner and designer of Pulelehua, Gemma Alvior, was the first designer from Maui ever invited to the event. She is now preparing for Los Angeles Fashion Week, which will be held next week.
Survey of Kauai police officers finds low morale, concerns over working conditions
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new survey of Kauai’s SHOPO chapter found low morale, lack of communication within the department, low staffing, and poor work conditions among police officers. In the survey, officers said they’re unhappy with their work conditions and leadership at the police department. KPD Chief Todd...
Maui designer, owner of Pulelehua gears up for Los Angeles Fashion Week
James Kaupena Wong, tradition-bearer and master of Hawaiian chant, dies at 93
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - James Kaupena Wong, a master chanter who was honored with a Lifetime Achievement award from the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts has died. He was 93. Wong died Saturday afternoon, according to his niece Haunani Denhart of Oakland, California. Among his many accolades, winning Na Hoku Hanohano...
Hawaii residents in Florida hunker down as Ian barrels over Sunshine State
Business Report: An update on Hawaii's jobless claims
Howard Dicus breaks down currency exchange rates. A strong dollar is costly for exports and tourism is a virtual export. Howard Dicus breaks down vacation rental numbers in Hawaii, showing that while supply and demand are down, rates are up. UHERO predicts US will enter recession, but Hawaii may escape...
Advocates hope list of missing kids on state website could unearth clues in new cases ― and old ones
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Human Services is trying to bring more attention to the efforts of the Missing Child Center ― and they’re using technology to do it. DHS has a tab on their website that links directly to a list dedicated to missing and...
Hawaii starts tracking reinfections in hopes of managing new phase of COVID’s spread
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state recorded the first COVID reinfection in September 2020. Since then, reinfection has soared. State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said at least 10% of all COVID-19 cases last week occurred in people who had already had the virus. The Department of Health is now including reinfections...
HNN News Brief (Sept. 29, 2022)
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Parkgoers raise concern over vandalism, illegal activities at Oahu public restrooms. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. A number of recent, serious vandalism at...
Hawaii to receive $58M in federal funding to help students in low-income areas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s public schools will soon be getting more than $58 million in federal funding, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said Thursday. The money is aimed at helping improve education for students in low-income communities, going toward new technology, teacher professional development, additional educators and more. “These new...
PODCAST: Here’s what an ukulele from the late 1800s sounds like
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ukulele has a distinct sound, but have you ever thought about how it would sound if it were to come from the late 1800s or early 1900s?. Shawn Yacavone is owner of Ukulele Friend, selling specialty vintage and custom ukulele. LISTEN:. He first became interested in...
Police: Speed a likely factor in crash that killed 21-year-old motorcyclist in Kona
KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police believe speed is a factor in a crash that killed a 21-year-old man in North Kona on Wednesday night. Authorities have identified the victim as Kalai Alohanamakana Lincoln, of Kailua-Kona. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Police said Lincoln was riding his motorcycle...
