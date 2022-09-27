ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Why Britney Spears Did Not Appear In Her New Music Video For ‘Hold Me Closer’

By Audrey Rock
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago

Britney Spears finally launched her comeback with an Elton John duet, and the new music video for “Hold Me Closer” dropped on Sept. 27 — sans Brit. And while that surprised some of her fans, who were looking forward to an appearance by their favorite pop icon, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that despite her absence onscreen, she was heavily involved in the production. “Britney did have an active role in the production of the ‘Hold Me Closer’ video and she is so proud of it and the way that it turned out,” a source close to the Everytime songstress said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RKuHb_0iCsNgC600
Britney Spears during a past performance. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

“She got super emotional and cried happy tears when she saw the final version. The interpretive dancers were flawless and, being a dancer herself, she feels that they conveyed the feeling that she wanted the video to have, which is hope, love, and triumph.” Brit also loved the video’s colorful aspects, the source added. “She loved the colorful element of the video and how every color of the rainbow is represented. She is very grateful to Elton for asking her to be a part of this, as it was eye-opening for her. Even though neither of them appeared, it was a very costly production.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BpeU2_0iCsNgC600
A still from Elton John & Britney Spears’ ‘Hold Me Closer’ music video (Elton John/Youtube)

Britney’s absence onscreen, the source clarified, was because of “scheduling conflict and timing,” making it impossible for either her or the “Rocket Man” singer to appear in the dance video filmed in Mexico City locales. Originally, a separate source told HL in earlier comments that they’d planned for the production to be a big one, with Britney involved from the outset, and that remains true. “Of course, it is going to be a huge production, but Britney is now ready for this,” the source told us back in August. “She is ready for this video, and she is now ready to get back to her music. ‘Hold Me Closer’ has given her a voice again and she is ready to use it.”

The song has been a massive hit and marked Britney’s official return to music after a restrictive 13 year conservatorship finally ended in November 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Elton John
HollywoodLife

Liza Minnelli, 76, Seen Walking Without Wheelchair Amid Health Concerns: Photos

Liza Minnelli was spotted on Sept. 1 walking without a wheelchair as she left the popular Hollywood restaurant, Craig’s. The EGOT winner, 76, appeared to be in good spirits as she was helped to her car by two men from her team in photos obtained y the Daily Mail, which can be seen here. The iconic singer even spoke to the Daily Mail, who was on the scene, and greeted them with an enthusiastic “Hi guys!” When they asked if she plans to release new music, she energetically replied, “I’ve been coming out with new songs since I was born!”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Seen In 1st Photos Since Hailey Bieber Denied Stealing Justin From Her

Selena Gomez was seen out for the first time publicly since Hailey Baldwin revealed the timeline of her love life with Selena’s ex Justin Bieber, putting to bed any rumors of their romances overlapping. The Only Murders in the Building star enjoyed a fun dinner with friends in Malibu on Tuesday night (September 27) as she rocked a sophisticated black ensemble paired with a camel coat. Selena looked to be having a grand time without a care in the world, which would line up with what Hailey said about there being “no drama” between the two women.
MALIBU, CA
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Goes Off & Says J.Lo Would ‘Never’ Have Been Treated Like She Was During Conservatorship

Britney Spears, 40, name-dropped Jennifer Lopez, 53, when she slammed her abusive conservatorship on Instagram. “I’d like to see somebody tell Jennifer Lopez to sit down eight hours a day seven days a week … no car, own security of 5 years telling me at my own door I can’t walk outside for 4 months, the singer wrote on Sunday, September 25. Britney added, “No door for privacy…and watched me change naked and shower.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Is A Vision In Lavender Pantsuit As She Takes Over The Big Apple

Michelle Obama proved once again she is a style and fashion icon! The former First Lady, 58, stepped out in a fabulous lavender pantsuit in New York City on Wednesday (September 28). Looking every inch the cover girl queen, Michelle took over the Big Apple in her simple, yet chic ensemble. Meanwhile, hubby Barack and daughters Malia and Sasha are busy taking a trip to the West Coast together.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Music Video#Dance#Everytime#Hl
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Fires Back After She’s Accused Of Fat-Shaming Christina Aguilera: She’s ‘Inspiring’

Britney Spears, isn’t having the rumors of yet another new feud between her and former Mickey Mouse Club costar Christina Aguilera! The Toxic singer, 40, hit back at claims that she fat shamed Xtina, 41, in new comments posted to social media. “By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!!” she wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, September 13. “I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage !!! By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post !!! I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power … Thank you @xtina for inspiring me !!!”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, Seemingly ‘Engaged’ To Singer Firerose 5 Months After Tish Filed For Divorce

Billy Ray Cyrus has seemingly healed his achy-breaky heart for good! The country icon, 61, is believed to be engaged to crooner Firerose just five months after his wife of 28 years Tish Cyrus filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” According to The US Sun, the younger Firerose has recently been spotted wearing a “huge diamond ring” in an Instagram post, ignited speculation that the duo are headed to the altar. In fact, both Firerose and Billy Ray have been posting up a storm of affectionate, long-haired PDA photos to their respective Instagram accounts. HollywoodLife has reached out to Billy Ray’s rep for comment.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Victoria Beckham Breaks Down In Tears At Paris Fashion Show After Reuniting With Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham got emotional as she walked the runway and closed out her first-ever Paris Fashion Week show on Sept. 30. In photos seen here, the 47-year-old designer teared up and covered her face as she walked the catwalk following her show. She donned a svelte black midi dress from her brand and paired it with black tights and black booties for her special moment.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Firerose: 5 Things About Billy Ray Cyrus’ Reported Fiancée

Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, is reportedly engaged to singer Firerose, after she was spotted with a diamond ring on her Instagram on Sept. 13. Although neither of them has publicly confirmed the news, it comes as a bit of a surprise since Billy was married to Tish Cyrus, 55, for 28 years. Now five months after the news of their split, Billy has moved on to a singer from Australia. Keep reading to learn five things about Firerose!
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

‘The Kardashians’: Kendall & Kylie Jenner Fear Khloe Is ‘Too Skinny’ After Tristan’s Scandal

Kendall and Kylie Jenner made their concerns for Khloe Kardashian known to their older sister Kim, and the SKIMs founder relayed the message to her sister in the latest episode of The Kardashians, which premiered on Hulu on Thursday, September 29. Kim, 41, had mentioned to Khloe, 38, that she looked “very skinny,” as she was going through all the drama involving her ex Tristan Thompson’s paternity drama.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Posts Rare, Recent Photos With Sons For Their Birthdays Amidst Drama

Britney Spears hasn’t seen her sons in months, but she reminisced on one of her most recent get togethers with the boys in honor of their birthdays on Sept. 12 and Sept. 14. On the evening of Sept. 13, Britney wished Jayden Federline and Sean “Preston” Federline a happy 16th and 17th birthday, respectively, on Instagram. She posted two photos of herself with the boys, as well. “Happy birthday Preston and Jayden,” she wrote. “Love you both so much!!! These photos are from last year!!!”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britney Spears compares herself to Jennifer Lopez in Instagram post about being ‘drugged with lithium’

Britney Spears has shared a post contrasting herself with Jennifer Lopez, criticising the way she was medicated while under her now-defunct conservatorship.Between the years 2008 and 2021, Spears’ personal and financial affairs were controlled by a conservatorship agreement, with her father Jamie Spears serving as her conservator for the majority of that time.Writing on Instagram early on Monday (26 September), Spears suggested that an artist like Lopez would not have been subjected to the same treatment she had.“I’d like to see somebody tell Jennifer Lopez to sit down eight hours a day seven days a week... no car. I’d...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
244K+
Followers
22K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy