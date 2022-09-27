Read full article on original website
Lake City Reporter
PREP ROUNDUP: Scores and stats for Tuesday's golf matches
Here's are the results and stats for Tuesday's golf matches in the area: BOYS GOLF — Columbia 164, Suwannee 188: Spencer McCranie made four birdies for a 33 to lead the Tigers to victory on Tuesday…
Jefferson County will have school this week
After previously announcing closures, Jefferson County Schools K-12 has announced that schools will NOT be closing this week.
Lake City Reporter
HURRICANE IAN UPDATE (1 p.m., Thursday): County opening some offices Friday
HURRICANE IAN UPDATE (1 p.m., Thursday) A few Columbia County offices are re-opening Friday with Hurricane Ian passing to the south and east of the area. Early Thursday afternoon, the county announced the Board of County Commissioners offices will be open Friday as well as the Columbia County Tax Collector’s office. The tax collector’s office will have limited staff on hand Friday, but both the main office and drive-through lane will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
seminoles.com
Sunshine Showdown Sold Out
Florida State’s home finale, the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown against Florida, has officially sold out, it was announced Tuesday. The Seminoles host the Gators on Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, the first primetime Thanksgiving Friday college football game on the network.
Boston 25 News WFXT
Hurricane Ian: South Georgia theme park offers free admission for storm evacuees
VALDOSTA, Ga. — A South Georgia theme park is offering free admission to Florida residents who were forced to flee their homes during Hurricane Ian. Valdosta’s Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta is providing free passes on Saturday or Sunday for anyone from the 26 Florida counties who were forced to leave under mandatory evacuation orders, The Tampa Bay Times reported.
Citrus County Chronicle
Levy County closures due to Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida today as a Category 4 storm. The hurricane is expected to bring flooding rainfall, wind damage and catastrophic storm surge to the Sunshine State, according to an article by weather.com meteorologists. In Levy County, preparations for the storm have been ongoing...
mycbs4.com
Winn Dixie closing stores in over 40 Florida counties due to Hurricane Ian
Winn-Dixie has announced they are closing stores as Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida. Stores will be closed in over 40 counties including Alachua, Levy, Marion, Lake and Sumter. Winn-Dixie said they want to ensure the safety of their associates and customers. Additional closure will likely happen for the...
mycbs4.com
Flooding concerns in Dixie County ahead of Hurricane Ian
A hurricane watch is currently in effect for Dixie County. Dixie County residents have stopped by County Road to pick up sandbags. Richard Luongo knows the drill when preparing for a hurricane in Dixie County. "Getting around is almost impossible. A lot of the roads are flooded out." Luongo spent...
WCJB
Trees fall in Starke downing power lines
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Storm damage is impacting people all over North Central Florida. Starke police officers are reporting three fallen trees, and down power lines in the area. This is in three separate neighborhoods within the city. Police officers there are asking residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.
floridahsfootball.com
“LIVE” HURRICANE IAN UPDATES: Threat of major hurricane having impacts to the Week 6 football schedule
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian formed in the Caribbean Sea on Friday evening which current projections show that Florida will be in the path of Ian – possibly as a major Hurricane of Category 3 or above – come the middle of next week. The projected path...
County-by-County | Possible impacts Hurricane Ian could have on the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The largest impacts of Hurricane Ian appear to be in the Tampa area as the right front of the storm is expected to pass over the metro area Wednesday. However, ahead of the storm, the First Coast will see prolonged rainfall creating a large flood threat and gusty winds with a chance of tornadoes.
Lake City Reporter
Hundreds lose power here from hurricane
While millions lost power across the state from Hurricane Ian, few here felt the storm’s wrath. By late Thursday morning, Clay Electric Cooperative had nearly 1,100 consumers without power in Columbia County, while Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative had just 213 outages total in its coverage area. With the storm...
Lake City Reporter
Clay Hole retention project will be tested
Pumps, piping installed for master pond to address flooding. Just in the nick of time. Long before Hurricane Ian materialized, Columbia County officials realized heavy rains from thunderstorms, tropical storms and hurricanes caused flooding issues in the Old…
County-by-county: Closures, cancellations ahead of Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel toward the First Coast, some city and county services may be discontinued. Additionally, the storm could have an impact on colleges, schools and after-school programs. Here's a list of closures and cancellations around the First Coast. *Scroll down for a...
Action News Jax
Hurricane Ian: Northeast Florida school closure information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian make its way toward the Gulf and threatens to impact Northeast Florida in the coming days, parents are no doubt already wondering how the storm might affect their child’s school. Action News Jax is monitoring local districts, colleges and universities and will...
alachuachronicle.com
9-26-22 8 p.m. Alachua County is not Under a Tropical Storm Watch
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County is not currently under a Tropical Storm Watch. The Tropical Storm Watch information was published due to an incorrect notification.
Lake City Reporter
Shelters opening; offices closing in Columbia and Suwannee counties
Even as projections forecast Hurricane Ian shifting east, local government officials continued planning for worst-case scenarios. Both the Columbia County Commission and the Lake City Council declared local states of emergencies on Tuesday morning with the county also beginning plans to open storm shelters Wednesday. An advisory issued at 11...
