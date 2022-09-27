ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suwannee County, FL

Lake City Reporter

HURRICANE IAN UPDATE (1 p.m., Thursday): County opening some offices Friday

HURRICANE IAN UPDATE (1 p.m., Thursday) A few Columbia County offices are re-opening Friday with Hurricane Ian passing to the south and east of the area. Early Thursday afternoon, the county announced the Board of County Commissioners offices will be open Friday as well as the Columbia County Tax Collector’s office. The tax collector’s office will have limited staff on hand Friday, but both the main office and drive-through lane will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
seminoles.com

Sunshine Showdown Sold Out

Florida State’s home finale, the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown against Florida, has officially sold out, it was announced Tuesday. The Seminoles host the Gators on Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, the first primetime Thanksgiving Friday college football game on the network.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hurricane Ian: South Georgia theme park offers free admission for storm evacuees

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A South Georgia theme park is offering free admission to Florida residents who were forced to flee their homes during Hurricane Ian. Valdosta’s Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta is providing free passes on Saturday or Sunday for anyone from the 26 Florida counties who were forced to leave under mandatory evacuation orders, The Tampa Bay Times reported.
VALDOSTA, GA
Citrus County Chronicle

Levy County closures due to Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida today as a Category 4 storm. The hurricane is expected to bring flooding rainfall, wind damage and catastrophic storm surge to the Sunshine State, according to an article by weather.com meteorologists. In Levy County, preparations for the storm have been ongoing...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Flooding concerns in Dixie County ahead of Hurricane Ian

A hurricane watch is currently in effect for Dixie County. Dixie County residents have stopped by County Road to pick up sandbags. Richard Luongo knows the drill when preparing for a hurricane in Dixie County. "Getting around is almost impossible. A lot of the roads are flooded out." Luongo spent...
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Trees fall in Starke downing power lines

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Storm damage is impacting people all over North Central Florida. Starke police officers are reporting three fallen trees, and down power lines in the area. This is in three separate neighborhoods within the city. Police officers there are asking residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.
STARKE, FL
Lake City Reporter

Hundreds lose power here from hurricane

While millions lost power across the state from Hurricane Ian, few here felt the storm’s wrath. By late Thursday morning, Clay Electric Cooperative had nearly 1,100 consumers without power in Columbia County, while Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative had just 213 outages total in its coverage area. With the storm...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Lake City Reporter

Clay Hole retention project will be tested

Pumps, piping installed for master pond to address flooding. Just in the nick of time. Long before Hurricane Ian materialized, Columbia County officials realized heavy rains from thunderstorms, tropical storms and hurricanes caused flooding issues in the Old…
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Hurricane Ian: Northeast Florida school closure information

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian make its way toward the Gulf and threatens to impact Northeast Florida in the coming days, parents are no doubt already wondering how the storm might affect their child’s school. Action News Jax is monitoring local districts, colleges and universities and will...
FLORIDA STATE
Lake City Reporter

Shelters opening; offices closing in Columbia and Suwannee counties

Even as projections forecast Hurricane Ian shifting east, local government officials continued planning for worst-case scenarios. Both the Columbia County Commission and the Lake City Council declared local states of emergencies on Tuesday morning with the county also beginning plans to open storm shelters Wednesday. An advisory issued at 11...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL

