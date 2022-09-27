HURRICANE IAN UPDATE (1 p.m., Thursday) A few Columbia County offices are re-opening Friday with Hurricane Ian passing to the south and east of the area. Early Thursday afternoon, the county announced the Board of County Commissioners offices will be open Friday as well as the Columbia County Tax Collector’s office. The tax collector’s office will have limited staff on hand Friday, but both the main office and drive-through lane will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

