ROSEN, National Trial Lawyers, Encourages Tuya Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - TUYA

COIN, KRBP & TUYA Class Actions: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Top Class Action Firm, Reminds Investors to Contact the Firm and Actively Participate
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In GrafTech To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against GrafTech International Ltd. ("GrafTech" or the "Company") EAF. If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in GrafTech stock or options and would like to discuss...
Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Successful Firm, Notifies Barclays PLC (BCS) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Actively Participate
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Barclays PLC ("Barclays" or the "Company") BCS and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Barclays American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") between February 18, 2021, and March 25, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/bcs1.
Goldman Sachs' bankers get their marching orders as Wall Street starts to purge under-performers
Roughly a dozen investment bankers said their farewells to Goldman Sachs on Friday. Senior associates and vice presidents in Goldman's tech, media, and telecommunications team were handed pink slips in a further sign of strain on a Wall Street apparatus that is hamstrung by depressed dealflow, and suffering from a slowing economy and stubbornly high inflation.
Trump-linked Digital World Acquisition Corp shares are now around $16 after hitting $97 earlier this year
Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. fell this week as the company missed a key deadline to hold on to about $1 billion in financing. DWAC, which is a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, has been set to be the vessel to take Trump Media and Technology Group public.
Trump Sued For A Quarter Billion Dollars — How The Former President's Foresight In Real Estate Could Soften The Blow And Teach Us All A Lesson
222 + 45 = $250,000,000. That’s right. A 222-page civil suit outlining the alleged gross negligence, fraud and scams conducted by the 45th President of the United States could result in a loss of $250 million. Donald Trump, whose Digital World Acquisition Corp. project has failed spectacularly, is facing...
Wall Street banks including Bank of America and Goldman Sachs fined $1.8 billion over failures in monitoring how staff used personal phones to talk about work
A Goldman Sachs senior investment banker sent and received "tens of thousands" of off-channel text messages, the SEC said.
TPG, Thoma Bravo Express Takeover Interest For This Cloud Application Provider
Workiva Inc WK, a cloud application provider for reporting and compliance, attracted takeover interest from private equity firms. Thoma Bravo and TPG are among firms that have held financing discussions with direct lenders to support a potential transaction, Bloomberg reports. Workiva, led by CEO Martin Vanderploeg, had a market valuation...
FingerMotion, Inc. (Nasdaq: FNGR) Receives $4 Million Investment From The Lind Partners To Assist With High-Growth Opportunities
FingerMotion Inc. FNGR closed a $4 million funding agreement with Lind Global Fund II LP, an investment fund managed by The Lind Partners. FingerMotion focuses on mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China, with plans to expand into other regional markets. The Lind Partners are leaders in providing growth capital to small- and mid-cap companies publicly traded in the U.S., Canada, Australia and the U.K.
Dallas Man Charged in $26 Million Real Estate Scam Involving Chinese Investors
A Dallas real estate developer accused of scamming Chinese investors out of more than $26 million was indicted Tuesday on charges of wire fraud and securities fraud. Timothy Lynch Barton, 59, president of JMJ Development Inc. and CEO of real state investment firm Carnegie Development, allegedly traveled to Hangzhou, China, to market real estate investment opportunities in Texas to Chinese investors.
Credit Suisse hires new CEO for securities JV in China
Credit Suisse has appointed Jing Wang as CEO of its securities joint venture in China in a bid to bolster its presence in the country. Wang, who headed the bank’s China onshore wealth management, will take charge of the Credit Suisse Securities (China) Ltd with immediate effect, reported Reuters citing a company memo.
Humana, CVS Health Interested In Acquiring Primary Care Provider
U.S. primary care provider Cano Health Inc CANO is reportedly exploring a sale and working with advisors after receiving acquisition interest from Humana Inc HUM and CVS Health Corp CVS. Hedge fund Third Point LLC, which owns 6.4% of Cano, has been pushing the company to put itself up for...
Harley-Davidson spins off electric motorcycle division in $1.8 billion SPAC merger
Harley-Davidson spun off its electric motorcycle division in a SPAC deal creating the first publicly traded electric motorcycle company in the U.S. New shares of LiveWire Group Inc were up 1.5% in their U.S. market debut on Tuesday following the unit's $1.77 billion merger with a blank-check firm. Harley-Davidson Inc...
