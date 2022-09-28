NEW YORK -- We have an update about the Bronx woman who was living with leaky pipes in her apartment for years.After our story aired last week, the city tells us repairs have been made. Narelis Sabio told CBS2's Lisa Rozner her three-bedroom apartment in the Park Houses in the South Bronx leaked so badly she had to put buckets everywhere. She said she had been putting in work orders with NYCHA since it started in the spring of 2020. Now, the agency tells us the pipes have been repaired and it arranged for the family to stay in another apartment while theirs is repainted.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO