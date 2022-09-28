Read full article on original website
Rally held at Orchard Beach in protest of migrant relief centers
A rally was held in the Bronx on Saturday to protest the city’s plan to handle the surge of asylum seekers. The Office of Emergency Management says the centers at the Orchard Beach parking lot are set to open next week, with the ability to house around 1,000 migrants.
Does Mayor Adams' migrant tents plan violate NYC’s right-to-shelter mandate?
A land surveyor walks by large tents being constructed in a parking lot at Orchard Beach in the Bronx on Sept. 28, 2022. Attorney Josh Goldfein sat down with WNYC’s Sean Carlson to discuss the city’s decision to temporarily house migrants from the southern border in large tents. [ more › ]
NYCHA repairs Bronx woman's leaky pipes
NEW YORK -- We have an update about the Bronx woman who was living with leaky pipes in her apartment for years.After our story aired last week, the city tells us repairs have been made. Narelis Sabio told CBS2's Lisa Rozner her three-bedroom apartment in the Park Houses in the South Bronx leaked so badly she had to put buckets everywhere. She said she had been putting in work orders with NYCHA since it started in the spring of 2020. Now, the agency tells us the pipes have been repaired and it arranged for the family to stay in another apartment while theirs is repainted.
Tent camps will not prevent migrants from entering NYC shelter system, officials testify
City Council members sought details from agency officials on a city effort to create the first of several temporary tent camps to house a growing number of asylum seekers from the southern border in a hearing Friday. The so-called “Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers,” or HERCs, will house some...
Harlem community leaders call for peace after shootings
NEW YORK - Clergy and community leaders came together in Harlem on Thursday to call for an end to gun violence after multiple shootings in the area.The group gathered on West 116th Street between Frederick Douglass and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. boulevards, where a gunman injured four people late Tuesday."The gunshots went out, but here we are, Father, standing in unity," Bishop Chantel Wright said in prayer.Pleas ranged from prayers to demands, as neighbors made a commitment to curb the rise in crime."We're here to unify. We're really here to saturate the ground," said Apostle Dr. Staci Ramos, who led...
NYPD, both current and former, slam NYC Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani for overdose tip sheet
A public safety tip sheet released by Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria) and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D-Queens) has critics questioning their recommendation against using the word “overdose” on 911 calls for fear of attracting the cops. The tip sheet, which the two Queens politicians labeled as “Small Business...
Exclusive: NYPD officer beaten in the Bronx details attack that turned his life upside down
UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — It’s been more than a month since an off-duty NYPD officer was beaten in the Bronx, but he’s still dealing with an immense amount of pain, the officer told PIX11 News in an exclusive interview Thursday. Muhammad Chowdhury, an 18-year police veteran, was in a coma after he was beaten […]
Man killed during dispute on train in Brooklyn
Police say a 43-year-old man got into a dispute with another man, and that is when the suspect pulled out a sharp object and slashed the 43-year-old across the neck.
Member of mayor's police detail fires gun in Brooklyn; unclear if anyone hit: sources
Police sources told Eyewitness News that a member of the New York City Mayor Eric Adam's police detail fired his gun while he was on duty.
Mourners remember FDNY EMS lieutenant fatally stabbed while on duty
Mourners gathered outside of FDNY EMS Station 49 in Queens Friday to remember Alison Russo-Elling, the on-duty EMS lieutenant who was fatally stabbed to death less than a block away from her station Thursday. Prosecutors charged Peter Zisopoulo, 34, with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the connection...
Bronx rehab center holds engagement party for two NYC lovebirds
Two people who met as patients at a rehab center in Morrisania are showing that love conquers all.
NYPD: Man fatally stabbed on train at Atlantic Avenue Subway Station
Police say a man was stabbed to death Friday night at the Atlantic Avenue Subway Station in Brooklyn.
Jailhouse call reveals gang recruiting for Bronx hit
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A jailhouse phone call played at the “murder for hire” trial in Brooklyn federal court alluded to a Bloods leader, Bushawn “Shelz” Shelton, recruiting gang members for the operation. “I thought it was a job! A 9-5,” one man said during the call. “I thought he’s talking a real 9 – 5. Instead, […]
NYPD: Man arrested in Bronx post office robbery
Police have arrested a man in the robbery of Bronx post office earlier this month.
NYPD works with city to tow trucks parked too long on city streets, drivers up in arms
The NYPD spent Wednesday morning towing away trucks in the Bronx that were parked too long on city streets.
Brooklyn residents fed up with sewer problems in their neighborhood: ‘It’s unacceptable’
DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A little rain is cause for big concern for residents of a Brooklyn neighborhood dealing with persistent flooding issues in their homes due to outdated sewer infrastructure. That’s according to Democratic State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, who joined Dyker Heights residents and other elected officials on Tuesday in calling on the […]
US attorney: Bronx men face life in prison for carjackings in Bronx and Yonkers
Two Bronx men have been arrested in a series of recent carjackings in the Bronx and Yonkers. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Diante Fernandes and Mark Francis lured victims to a location in Yonkers on Monday and Tuesday this week using an ad for a used car posted on Facebook Marketplace.
Interim executive director says Brooklyn Democratic Party meeting was at a ‘disadvantage’
The Brooklyn Democratic Party hosted a meeting at the Coney Island Amphitheater last week that left Brooklynites waiting for almost three hours — leaving no votes for proposed rule changes and new officers. Yamil Speight-Miller, interim executive director of the Brooklyn Democratic Party, joined Errol Louis on “Inside City...
Man dies days after Brooklyn hit-and-run: officials
A man struck by a vehicle in a Brooklyn hit-and-run, died days after the collision, officials said Friday.
VIDEO: Robber flees on deliveryman's scooter in Brooklyn
Police are looking for a man who threatened and forced a 53-year-old deliveryman to the ground and stole his E-bike in Brooklyn last Sunday.
