A beloved folk singer, a country legend, a Music Row titan and a longtime torchbearer for the Fisk Jubilee Singers enter the Music City Walk of Fame next month. The latest Walk of Fame class includes singer-songwriter John Prine, “Crazy” Country Music Hall of Famer Patsy Cline, music industry veteran Ed Hardy and Dr. Paul T. Kwami, former music director of the Grammy Awardwinning Fisk Jubilee Singers.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO