Butler County, PA

pghcitypaper.com

Best Psychic/Tarot Reader: Arts & Crafts: Botanica & Occult Shop

As far back as she can remember, Amber Epps, co-owner of the Arts & Crafts: Botanica & Occult Shop in Garfield, has always had a connection to the occult. “When I was young, I can recall sensing spirits and having an extremely strong intuition, which some may refer to as psychic abilities, as well as prophetic dreams,” Epps tells Pittsburgh City Paper. She adds that her mother also saw spirits and could sense the moment a person died. “So none of this was strange to me.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Sept. 30-Oct. 2

Downtown Irwin will be rockin’ and rollin’ this weekend, with these concerts at The Lamp Theatre, 222 Main St.:. • Foreigners Journey, featuring Constantine Maroulis, 8 p.m. Friday. The tribute band performs hits from both Foreigner and Journey, along with originals by front man Maroulis, the sixth-place finisher on “American Idol” in 2005 and a 2009 Tony Award nominee for his lead role in “Rock of Ages.” Tickets are $39.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Apple jamboree, craft shows, car cruise

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Band Night Celebrates Local Musicians

Marching bands from all over the county were on the campus of Butler Senior High School last night for the annual Band Festival. The yearly event gives high school marching bands in the area a chance to perform their halftime shows and more all in one setting. This year, bands...
BUTLER, PA
wtae.com

King’s Family Restaurants closes Plum Borough location

PLUM, Pa. — King’s Family Restaurants has closed its location on Presque Isle Drive in Plum Borough. Online listings at King’s website list the location as being permanently closed. People posting on social media said the restaurant closed its doors this week. This is the latest King’s...
PLUM, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Best Antique Shop: The Lincoln Highway Hub

We’ve all had the experience of going to an antique store that feels exactly like your grandmother’s basement: stuffy, overcrowded, and requiring real fortitude to sort the gold from the garbage. Sorting through grandma’s basement may have its own appeal, but sometimes you simply don’t want to work hard, especially when participating in America’s top form of recreation: shopping.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

House of the Week: Custom-Built Home on 71 Acres in Southern Butler County

Situated on 71 Acres in a private setting with amazing views, this five-bedroom home features over 6,000 square feet of living space. In addition is a heated three-car attached garage, and an 80×40 heated pole barn and workshop. Bring your horses, cars and toys. Perennial gardens adorn a three-tier fountain, stone walls and cobblestone governor’s drive. In the rear yard is a cobblestone patio, a grand outdoor fireplace and dual waterfalls. The owner’s suite is on the main level and includes a large glass surround walk-in shower, a luxury tub and a walk-in California closet. The large kitchen features granite countertops, a Viking Gas Range and extensive cabinetry. It opens to a two-story living room with a fireplace and built-ins and access to the back porch. Covered porches span the length of the home. The lower walkout is enormous and open and includes a commercial wet bar, seating for 12, a coffered billiard ceiling, built-ins, a fireplace, a bath and a bedroom.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberrytownship.org

Bring Us Your Used Books

The Friends of Cranberry Public Library are holding a book donation drive!. On October 7 and 8 from 12 pm - 4 pm, drop off your lightly used books, CDs and DVDs in front of the Municipal Center. Donated items will be sold at our book sale October 12-15. All...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Ellwood City Ledger

Oktoberfest brewing up Saturday in Ellwood

ELLWOOD CITY – The 12th annual Oktoberfest, the last big bash of the year, is Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at Ewing Park. Ellwood City's version of the German folk festival in Munich, Bavaria, is their unique fusion of German food and local favorites, as well as German music and popular songs, and it all melds together into an afternoon of food, fun, games and a whole lot more.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Unknown Vehicle Causes Damage to New Beaver Yard

(New Beaver, Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to the scene of a reported hit and run in New Beaver Borough, Lawrence County at 12:12 AM on Tuesday Morning. Troopers said upon arriving and investigating it was determined that an unknown...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
visitwashingtoncountypa.com

Kick-Start the Fall Season with these October Events

Experience a long-standing Washington County tradition while supporting the Mt. Pleasant Township VFC at the Hickory Apple Festival. Enjoy live entertainment, nearly 100 unique crafters, and live demonstrations of skills from blacksmithing to wood turning at this celebration of all things apple!. Come hungry for traditional fair food plus homemade...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gathering on Grant gains momentum in Vandergrift

A new seasonal monthly event in Vandergrift has proved to be a crowd-pleaser. Gathering on Grant, a community-based food and vendor festival, debuted in May. Lead organizer Eric Mikula said the event has been a great success. “It’s been wonderful. The response from our neighbors has been great. We have...
VANDERGRIFT, PA
abc23.com

IUP Campus Threat

Officials with the Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) say they are investigating a social media rumor of an alleged threat against the campus. Campus officials say, as a precaution, the university has increased the police presence around the campus but add that “no evidence has been found” to deem the threat credible.
INDIANA, PA
Tribune-Review

Road work to restrict traffic in North Apollo, Kiski Township

Resurfacing work will restrict traffic on North Warren Avenue in North Apollo and River Road in Kiski Township the week of Oct. 10, PennDOT announced. Milling and resurfacing work is scheduled to start at 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10. Drivers should expect traffic pattern changes and lane restrictions between North 11th Street in North Apollo and Gravel Bar Road in Kiski Township, PennDOT said.
NORTH APOLLO, PA
butlerradio.com

Residents Sound Off On Potential Sewer Deal

Local residents learned more about the potential sale of the Butler Area Sewer Authority at two Butler City meetings Tuesday. Representatives from PA American Water were joined by Butler City officials and about 25 residents at St. Peter’s Parish Hall for a discussion concerning the possible impacts of a recent $231.5 million offer.
BUTLER, PA
wtae.com

Dog stabbed multiple times in Butler County

BRADY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a man stabbed his dog multiple times after the dog bit him. The incident happened around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday on Marigold Lane in Brady Township, Butler County. State police said, after the animal bit Christopher Chuhra, 42, of Brady Township, Chuhra grabbed...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

