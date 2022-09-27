ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

woay.com

West Virginia American Water awards 14 bottle filling stations

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announces the recipients of its fourth annual Bottle Filling Station program. This year, the company will provide touchless filling stations for reusable water bottles to 14 West Virginia organizations. West Virginia American Water was the first business or organization in the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

WVU students affected by Cryptosporidium infection

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia University spokesperson says there are WVU students that have been affected by a recent Cryptospordium infection. Currently, two students have been affected by the infection. Those infected were part of a dairy heifer management class helf at the Stewartstown Road cattle farm, according to the University spokesperson.
MORGANTOWN, WV
woay.com

West Virginia WIC earns federal grant to provide mobile payments

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WV WIC) has earned a $250,000 federal grant. The funding will allow the program to purchase technology enabling farmers to sell products to WIC shoppers using...
TECHNOLOGY
WDTV

Mon County man sentenced for role in firearms conspiracy

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man was sentenced on Thursday for his role in a firearms conspiracy, officials said. Harry Anderson Sprouse, III, 53, of Maidsville, West Virginia, was sentenced to 12 months behind bars, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Sprouse pleaded guilty in May 2022 to...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

COVID claims four more lives in West Virginia

CHARLESTON — Four more deaths have been attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Wednesday. The state also reported another decline in the number of active cases between Tuesday and Wednesday, reporting 1,125 active COVID-19 cases statewide compared to 1,233 on Tuesday. Cases have been on the decline, a number indicating the state may have passed the peak of the latest omicron BA.5 variant surge, according to Gov. Jim Justice.
PUBLIC HEALTH
woay.com

U.S. Department of Education awards $5 million to West Virginia as part of Bipartisan Safer Communities Act

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Education awards nearly $1 billion through their Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA) to 56 states including West Virginia. The Stronger Connections grants will assist schools in providing students with safe and supportive learning environments. West Virginia received $5,753,732 in grant funding. Twenty...
EDUCATION
thecentersquare.com

West Virginia receives $2.9 million in federal money for public safety

(The Center Square) – More than $2.9 million in federal money is headed to West Virginia to support public safety programs, per a decision from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Justice Programs. Most of the money will go toward statewide efforts to reduce crime, expand access to...
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia schools ranked; what is the best?

Niche has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. While traditional rankings rely almost exclusively on metrics like test scores and academic performance, Niche’s rankings...
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Federal lawsuit lists alleged violations at Southern Regional Jail

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Four attorneys in southern West Virginia have filed a lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail, West Virginia Division of Corrections and every county commission which pays Southern Regional to house inmates. One of the attorneys, Stephen P. New, said the case relies on sworn statements by correctional officers who witnessed the alleged civil […]
POLITICS
WVNS

Another family joins federal lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) –The family of a North Carolina man whose body was found in the Rhodell area of Raleigh County in August are the latest plaintiffs in a growing federal lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail. William “Dustin” Bowen, 24, was admitted to Southern Regional Jail on a domestic battery charge on May 7, […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV

