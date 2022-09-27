Read full article on original website
New dispensary opening in Bridgeport this week
The Landing Dispensary is opening its fourth West Virginia medical cannabis dispensary in Bridgeport.
wchstv.com
West Virginia COVID alert map shifting toward green; no new deaths reported
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s coronavirus alert map continues to move toward green – the color that indicates the least amount of virus spread – as active virus cases decline or hold steady. The latest map released by the state Department of Health and Human...
woay.com
West Virginia American Water awards 14 bottle filling stations
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announces the recipients of its fourth annual Bottle Filling Station program. This year, the company will provide touchless filling stations for reusable water bottles to 14 West Virginia organizations. West Virginia American Water was the first business or organization in the...
Did you know there are freshwater jellyfish in West Virginia?
West Virginia has lots of beautiful wildlife, but did you know that includes jellyfish?
WDTV
WVU students affected by Cryptosporidium infection
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia University spokesperson says there are WVU students that have been affected by a recent Cryptospordium infection. Currently, two students have been affected by the infection. Those infected were part of a dairy heifer management class helf at the Stewartstown Road cattle farm, according to the University spokesperson.
Pay to Play: a new West Virginia program offers enticing reasons to relocate
West Virginia is doling out $12,000 and free outdoor adventures to remote workers willing to move there for two years. Meet some of the folks who’ve gone for it. The post Pay to Play: a new West Virginia program offers enticing reasons to relocate appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
woay.com
Manchin and Capito announce $7.9 million for 7 West Virginia Housing,Health Services and Research Programs
Washington, DC (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announce $7,981,516 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for seven programs addressing homelessness, healthcare services, and medical research in West Virginia. The funding will strengthen services statewide providing maternal and mental...
woay.com
West Virginia WIC earns federal grant to provide mobile payments
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WV WIC) has earned a $250,000 federal grant. The funding will allow the program to purchase technology enabling farmers to sell products to WIC shoppers using...
2 dead after crash in Upshur County, West Virginia
A man and a woman were found dead after a crash in Excelsior, Upshur County that happened on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Upshur County Sheriff's Office.
WDTV
Mon County man sentenced for role in firearms conspiracy
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man was sentenced on Thursday for his role in a firearms conspiracy, officials said. Harry Anderson Sprouse, III, 53, of Maidsville, West Virginia, was sentenced to 12 months behind bars, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Sprouse pleaded guilty in May 2022 to...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
COVID claims four more lives in West Virginia
CHARLESTON — Four more deaths have been attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Wednesday. The state also reported another decline in the number of active cases between Tuesday and Wednesday, reporting 1,125 active COVID-19 cases statewide compared to 1,233 on Tuesday. Cases have been on the decline, a number indicating the state may have passed the peak of the latest omicron BA.5 variant surge, according to Gov. Jim Justice.
woay.com
U.S. Department of Education awards $5 million to West Virginia as part of Bipartisan Safer Communities Act
Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Education awards nearly $1 billion through their Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA) to 56 states including West Virginia. The Stronger Connections grants will assist schools in providing students with safe and supportive learning environments. West Virginia received $5,753,732 in grant funding. Twenty...
Unique spooky events coming to the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum
After finishing up Hearsemania, the Lunatic Asylum in Weston still has plenty of spooky events planned.
thecentersquare.com
West Virginia receives $2.9 million in federal money for public safety
(The Center Square) – More than $2.9 million in federal money is headed to West Virginia to support public safety programs, per a decision from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Justice Programs. Most of the money will go toward statewide efforts to reduce crime, expand access to...
1 injured in accident involving school bus in Harrison County
According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, an accident involving a school bus and another vehicle was called in at 1:43 p.m. on Thursday in the 900 block of W. Pike Street in Clarksburg.
West Virginia schools ranked; what is the best?
Niche has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. While traditional rankings rely almost exclusively on metrics like test scores and academic performance, Niche’s rankings...
West Virginia family grows 1,000-pound pumpkin
Somebody tell Charlie Brown and Linus because one Greenbrier County family just might have grown "The Great Pumpkin."
Federal lawsuit lists alleged violations at Southern Regional Jail
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Four attorneys in southern West Virginia have filed a lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail, West Virginia Division of Corrections and every county commission which pays Southern Regional to house inmates. One of the attorneys, Stephen P. New, said the case relies on sworn statements by correctional officers who witnessed the alleged civil […]
West Virginia officers saved by NARCAN after perp threw narcotic in their faces
OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVNS) – The quick thinking of an off-duty nurse saved the lives of two West Virginia police officers on Tuesday night. WBOY’s sister station in Beckley, WVNS, first reported on Tuesday night that two officers were hit in the face with an unknown substance after a pursuit. Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley […]
Another family joins federal lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) –The family of a North Carolina man whose body was found in the Rhodell area of Raleigh County in August are the latest plaintiffs in a growing federal lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail. William “Dustin” Bowen, 24, was admitted to Southern Regional Jail on a domestic battery charge on May 7, […]
