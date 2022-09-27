ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranberry Township, PA

cranberrytownship.org

Bring Us Your Used Books

The Friends of Cranberry Public Library are holding a book donation drive!. On October 7 and 8 from 12 pm - 4 pm, drop off your lightly used books, CDs and DVDs in front of the Municipal Center. Donated items will be sold at our book sale October 12-15. All...
cranberrytownship.org

The Book Sale is Back

Come to our book sale on October 12-15, hosted by the Friends of Cranberry Public Library. Wednesday, Oct 12: 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm (Preview sale: pay $5 to join the Friends and shop) Thursday, Oct 13: 12 pm - 7 pm. Friday, Oct 14: 10 am - 4 pm.
