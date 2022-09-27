Read full article on original website
Related
The Recorddelta
Lights, camera, action: Feature film to shoot in Buckhannon
BUCKHANNON — On Monday, September 26, producers for the film company JC Films hosted an informational meeting at the Public Safety Complex, located at 24 South Florida Street. JC Films is producing and filming a faith-based movie titled “In God’s Time” with several scenes to take place right here in Buckhannon! Producers are inviting the community to get involved in the project. Read more to see how you can take part in this big event for our town.
The Recorddelta
One on One: Upshur County Commissioner Doug Bush
BUCKHANNON — The Upshur County Commission welcomed new Commissioner Douglas (Doug) K. Bush as he was officially sworn into office on Friday, September 16. Commissioner Bush offered information to The Record Delta to allow the community members to get to know him. Commissioner Bush is married to Ann Trainer...
The Recorddelta
Multiple individuals now facing child neglect charges
CHARLESTON — Two separate incidents have resulted with three individuals receiving charges of child neglect with risk of serious injury. Both incidents occurred on Saturday, September 24 in Upshur County. Dustin Albert Culverhouse, age 38, of Flatwoods, and 45-year-old Allen Jason Nuttle and 30-year-old Bobbie Ranae Nixon, both of Buckhannon, are all currently incarcerated.
Comments / 0