BUCKHANNON — On Monday, September 26, producers for the film company JC Films hosted an informational meeting at the Public Safety Complex, located at 24 South Florida Street. JC Films is producing and filming a faith-based movie titled “In God’s Time” with several scenes to take place right here in Buckhannon! Producers are inviting the community to get involved in the project. Read more to see how you can take part in this big event for our town.

BUCKHANNON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO