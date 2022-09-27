Make plans for 18th Annual Sunset Heights Tour of Homes

El Pasoans are invited to get a peek inside seven homes as part of the 18th Annual Sunset Heights Tour of Homes on Saturday.

The tour raises funds for the Sunset Heights Neighborhood Improvement Association to assist neighborhood residents with their properties, provide neighborhood activities and maintain the historical integrity of the neighborhood.

This year the tour will feature two locations that have never previously opened their doors to the public: a home at 305 W. Rio Grande Ave. and an apartment at 1210 Randolph Drive, Apt. 1.

The tour will be from noon to 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and younger. They may be purchased on the day of the tour at the Burges House and the Hal Marcus Gallery.

Homes featured on Sunset Heights Tour

Burges House, 603 W. Yandell Drive: The Burges House, current headquarters of the El Paso County Historical Society, was built in 1912 for R.F. Burges. The home is an American Foursquare and was built by J.E. Morgan. Additions to the home were designed by Otto Thoman and done in 1927.

Burges was a local attorney and prominent civic leader who drafted El Paso’s first city charter, lobbied for the construction of Elephant Butte Dam, was part of an expedition that led to the establishment of Carlsbad Caverns as a national monument, and served in World War I, attaining the rank of major. He lived in the home until his death in 1945. His daughter, Jane Burges Perrenot, lived in the home until 1986. It was then bequeathed to the El Paso County Historical Society. Information courtesy of the El Paso County Historical Society.

The Estrada home, 305 W. Rio Grande Ave.: The original 1,000-square-foot home stood tall for 115 years until Dale Farley, a longtime resident of Sunset Heights, purchased the home in 2019. With the help of architect Michael Walker, a home renovation began that added a 700-square-foot master bedroom. The home was purchased by David and Norma Estrada in 2021. They completed the project, creating a mix of modern features with hints of Victorian nostalgia. The detached garage was converted to a little rock house and is considered a "must see."

Powell Home, 655 Upson Drive: This home built in 1904 has been restored over recent years and is still a work in progress. It was likely built to house railroad workers and has seen many long-term residents in its 118-year history. Historical research on the home turned up announcements of the birth of a baby girl in 1911, as well as an advertisement for "white girl to do general housework for family" and an announcement on entertaining at the residence with bridge. Information courtesy of Nadia Powell.

Wallace Apartments, 1201 Randolph Drive, Apt. 310: The Wallace, built in 1903 and named for then-owner George E Wallace, was designed by one of El Paso's earliest premiere architects, the late Edward Kneezell. Constructed as the city's first luxury apartment building, the two-story Mission Revival Style stucco structure featured speaking tubes that connected small servants' apartments in the basement with spacious five-room apartments on the first and second floors. A registered Texas historic landmark, the Wallace is distinguished by its circular two-story arcaded veranda on one end, which will be open to the public. Information courtesy of Stefanie Block Uribarri.

The McWyr House, 1210 Randolph Drive, Apt. 1: The McWyr House was built in the early 1920s. The large four-square home was converted into apartments years back, but retains all of the original charm. The young daughter left a small time capsule with mementos dating to 1923. The "Cat's Meow" apartment, the original living and dining rooms, were transformed into a one bedroom "Gatsby 1920s" inspired apartment for today's living. This is the first time being on the tour. Information courtesy of Cesar Gomez

Trost/McGregor Home, 1013 W. Yandell Drive: The house was designed and built by Henry Trost for his primary residence. It was begun in 1908 and finished in 1909. Trost occupied the residence with his sister Matilda and two other brothers. Henry Trost died in 1933 on the front porch. The remaining Trosts lived there until 1948, at which time the Grossbecks bought it. The Grossbecks subsequently sold it to Malcom and Bobba McGregor, who moved into it in summer 1958. The home still is occupied by a member of the McGregor family. Information courtesy of Robert McGregor.

The Hal Marcus Gallery, 1308 N. Oregon St., is also on the tour and will have tickets on the day of the tour and in advance. This blue house on Oregon Street between River Avenue and California Avenue was probably built in the mid-1950s. It was built as a single family home but now houses the colorful gallery.

María Cortés González may be reached at 915-546-6150; mcortes@elpasotimes.com, @EPTMaria on Twitter; eptmariacg on TikTok.

Make plans for Saturday's home tour

What: 18th Annual Sunset Heights Tour of Homes

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday

Cost: Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for children 10 and younger. On the day of the tour, tickets can be purchased at the Burges House, starting at noon, and the Hal Marcus Gallery, starting at 10 a.m. E-tickets: Savagegoods.Square.Site Note: Sunset Heights is one of the first planned neighborhoods in the state; some of the homes on this year’s tour date back to the early 1900s and may not be handicap accessible.

Information: Hal Marcus Gallery at 915-533-9090 and info@halmarcus.com