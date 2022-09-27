Read full article on original website
DHHR Announces First Time Awards for Exemplary Addiction Care and Services
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Office of Drug Control Policy and the Bureau for Behavioral Health are pleased to announce the first recipients of the following awards in recognition of their commitments to the field of addiction in West Virginia:
Good Day at 4: Grant Funding for Small Businesses
CHARLESTON, (WOWK) – We sit down with Charleston Mayor, Amy Shuler Goodwin, to help us breakdown the Small Business Grant Program. The program will help small businesses make needed repairs and renovations to their building’s exterior, aesthetically enhance their business or aid in marketing and customer service capabilities via e-commerce, web development, social media marketing. […]
State gives Marshall final $13.8M for new baseball stadium
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University is one step closer to getting its new baseball stadium. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced a monetary award from the West Virginia Water Development Authority’s Economic Enhancement Grant program to Marshall University for $13.8 million dollars to go toward the construction of the new stadium. Officials say this […]
Huntington Public Works director ‘released from duties’
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington’s Public Works director has been relieved of his duties, according to city officials. Officials with the city say on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams made the announcement that he relieved Jim Insco of the Public Works Director duties. The mayor also thanked Insco for his service to […]
West Virginia American Water Awards 14 Bottle Filling Stations to Organizations Across the State
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia American Water announced today the recipients of its fourth annual Bottle Filling Station program. This year, the company will provide touchless filling stations for reusable water bottles to 14 organizations in West Virginia. “By providing bottle filling stations to schools, community centers and...
Cabell County Board of Education sues travel company for canceled trip reimbursements
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Board of Education is suing a travel company it claims did not reimburse students for trips canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cabell County Schools says the lawsuit was filed in Cabell County Circuit Court against Eric A. Morrison and E.T. Advisor Services, LLC. The lawsuit alleges […]
G.O.A.L.S program graduate reflects on drug recovery program at Western Regional Jail
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Addiction consumed more than 20 years of Rachel Leport’s life. “I wasn’t a mother to my kids, sister, daughter. I just didn’t care,” Leport said. “I was homeless. I stayed places I wouldn’t even walk into now.”. Her addiction started...
Honey Man delivers the roadside sweets
Gary LaRue of Princeton is one of thousands of roadside stand vegetable vendors working Mountain State roadways during the summer and fall months. LaRue has been on the job for the past 20 years and says he can’t imagine doing anything else. “I do it for enjoyment,” he says,...
BRC Chamber reminds the public to “recycle the dollars”
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Small businesses are facing multiple challenges, Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce CEO Michelle Rotellini reported Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Rotellini, who owns The Dish Cafe and an in-home care agency, said small business owners have always had challenges. In 2022, however, they now face the highest inflation rate facing Americans in […]
Neighbors hoping to learn fate of Milton floodwall project
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The delay of a floodwall project at the Mud River in Milton is leaving some neighbors wondering what their future holds. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers took residents’ questions at Milton City Hall Tuesday and Wednesday. Construction was originally expected to begin in the...
W.Va. Pumpkin Festival parade this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mark Cooper shares what viewers can expect at the West Virginia Pumpkin Festival in October.
Charleston Company Launches Butcher Apprenticeship In Move To Keep Meat Local
Beau Bellamy gets to Buzz Food Service at 7 a.m., a full hour before the day’s meat cutting begins. Buzz sells fresh meat and seafood to restaurants, resorts and other commercial customers in seven Appalachian states — all from a headquarters just outside Charleston. But before any of that can happen, the butcher shop has to pass a daily inspection by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That’s why Bellamy’s here: to get things ready.
75th Majorette and Band contest held in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Chilly conditions prevailed over the 75th edition of the Kanawha County Schools Majorette and Band competition at Laidley Field Tuesday. Riverside, South Charleston, George Washington, Herbert Hoover, Sissonville, Nitro, St. Albans and Capital high school bands competed in the inter-county contest that has now been taking place for three-quarters of a century. […]
Beckley Chili Night has been rescheduled
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Beckley’s 31st annual Chili Night has been rescheduled due to potentially conflicting weather conditions. The beloved local event, which was initially set to take place on Saturday, October 1st, 2022, has been moved to the following weekend, Saturday, October 8th, 2022 per a Thursday afternoon announcement from the Beckley Events Committee.
Another family joins federal lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) –The family of a North Carolina man whose body was found in the Rhodell area of Raleigh County in August are the latest plaintiffs in a growing federal lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail. William “Dustin” Bowen, 24, was admitted to Southern Regional Jail on a domestic battery charge on May 7, […]
New brewery coming to downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – If you’ve been to downtown Charleston recently, you’ll find there are many new attractions – from Slack Plaza to events always happening. Now, another new business is coming to town. The business is a brewery called “Short Story Brewing.” It will be located on Summer Street near fellow downtown beer classics […]
WSAZ Investigates | Tragic Turn: On course for change
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A WSAZ investigation in May revealed an intersection in Logan County is where at least 10 people have died in car crashes according to investigators. That intersection is at Old Logan Road and U.S. 119. The intersection marks a time and place for each of...
Fruits of Labor Café to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For many restaurants, their focus is on providing good customer service and offering delicious food. But for Fruits of Labor, their main goal is to help people overcome their darkest struggles. Fruits of Labor opened its fourth café location on Neville St. in downtown Beckley in mid-August. The café is part […]
Good Day at 4: West Virginia man takes on American Idol
BECKLEY, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man is shooting for the stars, as he prepares to meet the judges of American Idol, face-to-face. We had the chance to speak with Kamron Lawson from Beckley West Virginia, ahead of this once in a lifetime opportunity.
West Virginia child’s body found in the Ohio River
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The body of a 12-year-old boy from West Virginia has been found in the Ohio River, authorities said. Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said the boy’s body was found Saturday night, several hours after he had been reported missing. Articles of clothing were found in the river near a boat ramp […]
