Beau Bellamy gets to Buzz Food Service at 7 a.m., a full hour before the day’s meat cutting begins. Buzz sells fresh meat and seafood to restaurants, resorts and other commercial customers in seven Appalachian states — all from a headquarters just outside Charleston. But before any of that can happen, the butcher shop has to pass a daily inspection by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That’s why Bellamy’s here: to get things ready.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO