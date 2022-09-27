ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockledge, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Brevard County officials give update on Hurricane Ian preparations

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County officials delivered an update Wednesday on final preparation ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall in Florida. The press conference was hosted by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and Brevard County Emergency Management Facebook pages. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: September 28, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Tracking Ian: Fish seen swimming along Titusville driveway

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - An unusual sight!. In south Titusville, fish were seen swimming in water along a driveway of the Forest Trace community off of Sisson Road Thursday morning following Hurricane Ian. It's unclear where the fish came from, but it's likely the fish may have washed up from the...
TITUSVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockledge, FL
Government
Brevard County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
County
Brevard County, FL
City
Rockledge, FL
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

WATCH: Hurricane Ian’s outer bands lash Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida counties felt the effects of the feeder bands as Hurricane Ian neared landfall along the southwest coast of Florida Wednesday. Brevard County residents were being impacted by those bands in the afternoon. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Port Canaveral officials assessing Hurricane Ian damage

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Port Canaveral city officials said they're assessing damage from Hurricane Ian. Officials are examining the conditions of roadways, facilities and waterways, Port Canaveral leaders also said they've been in communication with cruise partners about events impacted by the hurricane. Cargo and fuel operators have been...
PORT CANAVERAL, FL
wmfe.org

CONVERSATIONS: In Brevard, “this is a flood event”

For a check in on conditions in Brevard County, WMFE’s Amy Green talked with county Public Information Officer Don Walker. WALKER: The bans are coming through. So we’re having periods of rain followed by periods of no rain, but we’ve seen it heavier in some areas. But...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Several residents are without power in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach

Tropical-force winds started around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday in Sebastian as Hurricane Ian moved across Florida. Many residents in Sebastian, Micco, Fellsmere and Vero Beach are still without power. Florida Power & Light (FPL) told Sebastian Daily they are working to restore power. There’s no timeline on when electricity will be...
SEBASTIAN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Emergency Management#Florida Statutes#State Of Emergency#Emergency Powers#Hurricane Ian#Brevar
click orlando

Sailboat crashes against Cocoa Village seawall during Hurricane Ian

COCOA VILLAGE, Fla. – A sailboat was found up against the seawall on Riverside Drive in Cocoa Village as Hurricane Ian’s effects ramp up in Brevard County. The sailboat with a long mast was found at an angle up against the wall. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian...
COCOA, FL
Orlando Weekly

Volusia, Flagler County announce curfews for Hurricane Ian

Two Central Florida counties have announced curfews for residents on Wednesday and Thursday night. The curfews in both counties will begin at 8 p.m. and run until 7 a.m. the next morning. In addition, Volusia County has forbidden driving on the beach due to fears of storm surge from Hurricane Ian, closed Barracuda Bridge and noted that all bridges over the Halifax River will close in the event of wind speeds over 39 mph.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
brevardtimes.com

Tornado Watch Issued For East Central Florida, Including Brevard County

ORLANDO, Florida – The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Indian River, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, and St. Lucie counties that will remain in effect until 5 PM EDT on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
vieravoice.com

Brevard County opens shelters for Hurricane Ian

Brevard County, FL -- Brevard County will open 3 shelters at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, for residents who live in flood-prone or low-lying areas needing safe harbor from potentially dangerous wind and water conditions anticipated from Hurricane Ian, which is expected to begin impacting the county some time Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

WATCH: Video shows shows flooding along Indian River in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian lashes Florida, the heavy downpours are causing flooding across the state. Video submitted to News 6 by Carolyn Thorndyke-Sonnamaker shows flooding in south Titusville along the Indian River. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida | Hurricane Ian: County-by-county...
TITUSVILLE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

When will high winds from Hurricane Ian hit Sebastian, Florida?

With Hurricane Ian making landfall this afternoon on the west coast in Florida, we are only hours away from feeling high winds in Sebastian. We can expect tropical storm conditions from now and through Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, there could be sustained winds of 35 mph or...
SEBASTIAN, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Brevard Officials Announce Crisis Assistance Opportunities as Result of Tropical Storm Ian Impact

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County officials announced crisis assistance opportunities as a result of the impacts of Tropical Storm Ian. Damage Reporting: Residents are encouraged to complete a damage report if their property or home has been damaged as a result of Tropical Storm Ian. This includes water in your home, roof or structure damage, etc.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
cohaitungchi.com

12 SENSATIONAL THINGS TO DO IN MELBOURNE FLORIDA

Located along Florida’s eastern Space Coast, Melbourne is a bustling city with a small town feel in Brevard County known for its historic charm, artsy culture, and great surf. The downtown area has world-renowned art galleries, delicious restaurants, and craft breweries tucked behind oak-lined streets. You are reading: Things...
MELBOURNE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy