ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Longboat Observer

All Manatee County residents have water service again

Manatee County announced Saturday afternoon that water service was back for all county customers. Customers in mobile home parks and those on Anna Maria Island remain on a water boil advisory through Sunday. Although power has been restored to most of Manatee County’s lift stations, county officials ask that residents...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FDOT Announces I-75 Closure Due to Rising River

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Myakka River under Interstate 75 (I-75) has risen and impacted the interstate, no longer making it safely passable for motorists. In an abundance of caution, officials closed down I-75 because of water rising from the Myakkahatchee Creek which runs under the interstate. Water has also appeared on a bridge and could effect the structure of it. Structural engineers are currently on site and are monitoring the water levels until it goes down.
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Bradenton, FL
Lifestyle
Sarasota, FL
Lifestyle
City
Bradenton, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County lists road closures

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - There are still several significant road closures impacting travel through and within Manatee County. Rising water along the Myakka River in Sarasota County has closed I-75 in both directions from mile marker 193 (Jacaranda Boulevard) to mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Boulevard.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County sets up storm debris drop-off sites

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County residents who don’t want to wait for the county to pick up storm debris can drop it off themselves,. Two public drop-off sites for Sarasota County residents will be opening Monday, Oct. 3. The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 6...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Terminal#Business Industry#Linus Business#Srq Facebook
WINKNEWS.com

I-75 shutdown in North Port due to Myakka River overflow

The Myakka River has overflowed onto I-75, causing its closure. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, due to the rising water the interstate will be closed from mile marker 179 (North Port/Toledo Blade Boulevard) to mile marker 193 (Englewood/Jacaranda Boulevard). Motorists planning to travel to Southwest Florida on I-75 should...
NORTH PORT, FL
newsy.com

Florida Airports Reopen, But Flights Will Be Affected For Weeks

The first flight since Hurricane Ian took off out of Tampa International Airport. It's one of a slew of Florida airports limping back to normal after the storm impacted thousands of flights and started logisitical ripple effects that could last weeks. Airports in Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers and Orlando are...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
Mysuncoast.com

Flooding at Nathan Benderson Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota has flooded as a result of Hurricane Ian. High water levels and falling trees have made the area a danger to the public. Officials said it will remain closed until further notice. The closure is enforced by security.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota County prepares to open supplies-distribution sites

Though three of four Neighborhood Points of Distribution will open Saturday in hardest-hit southern portions of Sarasota County, ice, water, food and tarps will also be available at a site on Clark Road, county officials said. Read more: Hurricane news and updates. The distribution site will operate from 8 a.m....
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Businesses in St. Armands Circle emerge largely unscathed from Ian

There are uprooted trees and debris from fallen cinderblocks, but most of the businesses on St. Armands Circle escaped major damage from Hurricane Ian. Traffic across the Ringling Bridge started Thursday morning for residents and around 1 p.m. for the general population, and a few of the shops in St. Armands got a jump on the initial cleanup.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

SRQ set to resume operations after quick clean-up from damaged roof

Some 48 hours after its suffered roof damage in the passenger ticketing area, Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is set to resume normal operations Friday afternoon. Between 3:30 and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, wind from Hurricane Ian burrowed beneath a 100-by-100 foot section of the fabric membrane covering that area of the roof, peeled it back and, for several hours, rainwater leaked inside.
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Sarasota, Manatee Look Toward Hurricane Ian Recovery

After Hurricane Ian made landfall in Lee County, Sarasota and Manatee counties dealt with the rain and wind of the Category 4 storm as it moved through the region. Manatee County saw more than 100,000 residents evacuated from flood zones into shelters or out of the state. County commissioners there declared a state of emergency this weekend. Sarasota County also evacuated residents from flood zones A and B as the storm track forecasts showed the storm system impacting the region.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy