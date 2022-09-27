Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Parts of Sarasota County still unsafe days after Hurricane Ian, officials say
Parts of Sarasota County are still hazardous to residents days after Hurricane Ian, according to officials.
Longboat Observer
All Manatee County residents have water service again
Manatee County announced Saturday afternoon that water service was back for all county customers. Customers in mobile home parks and those on Anna Maria Island remain on a water boil advisory through Sunday. Although power has been restored to most of Manatee County’s lift stations, county officials ask that residents...
Mysuncoast.com
FDOT Announces I-75 Closure Due to Rising River
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Myakka River under Interstate 75 (I-75) has risen and impacted the interstate, no longer making it safely passable for motorists. In an abundance of caution, officials closed down I-75 because of water rising from the Myakkahatchee Creek which runs under the interstate. Water has also appeared on a bridge and could effect the structure of it. Structural engineers are currently on site and are monitoring the water levels until it goes down.
Hurricane Ian leaves roads across Sarasota County 'impassable', drivers urged to use extreme caution
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Those who evacuated away from Sarasota County during Hurricane Ian's impacts and are now returning must use extreme caution when driving around the area, officials say. People living in the county have made many calls about power outages in their homes and downed trees or...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
See Sarasota, Manatee water service advisories and shut-off notices
TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction across the Florida peninsula, water service has been disrupted for many residents in the Tampa Bay area. Two of the hardest hit counties in the region have water service shut off for some communities, while others are in a water boil advisory.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County lists road closures
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - There are still several significant road closures impacting travel through and within Manatee County. Rising water along the Myakka River in Sarasota County has closed I-75 in both directions from mile marker 193 (Jacaranda Boulevard) to mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Boulevard.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County sets up storm debris drop-off sites
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County residents who don’t want to wait for the county to pick up storm debris can drop it off themselves,. Two public drop-off sites for Sarasota County residents will be opening Monday, Oct. 3. The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 6...
Potential flooding from Sarasota County levee threatens neighborhood
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office clarified a countywide alert that described a possible levee break early Saturday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com
I-75 shutdown in North Port due to Myakka River overflow
The Myakka River has overflowed onto I-75, causing its closure. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, due to the rising water the interstate will be closed from mile marker 179 (North Port/Toledo Blade Boulevard) to mile marker 193 (Englewood/Jacaranda Boulevard). Motorists planning to travel to Southwest Florida on I-75 should...
newsy.com
Florida Airports Reopen, But Flights Will Be Affected For Weeks
The first flight since Hurricane Ian took off out of Tampa International Airport. It's one of a slew of Florida airports limping back to normal after the storm impacted thousands of flights and started logisitical ripple effects that could last weeks. Airports in Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers and Orlando are...
City officials recommend North Port residents evacuate as floods rise
North Port residents are NOT under a mandatory evacuation at this time, but city officials are recommending evacuations as floods rise.
Possible Levee Break In Hidden River Community, Residents Encouraged To Evacuate
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. – An Everbridge notification was issued just before 3 a.m. indicating a possible levee break in the Hidden River community. The notification was issued countywide which means that all residents throughout Sarasota County who are registered through Everbridge likely received a
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
High-water rescues underway in North Port for residents stranded in homes by rising Hurricane Ian floodwaters
Hurricane Ian is long-gone in Sarasota County, but many residents are still feelings its impacts. Aside from the extensive wind damage, loss of power and spotty cell service, residents in North Port are dealing with rising flood waters days after the storm.
Mysuncoast.com
Flooding at Nathan Benderson Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota has flooded as a result of Hurricane Ian. High water levels and falling trees have made the area a danger to the public. Officials said it will remain closed until further notice. The closure is enforced by security.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota County prepares to open supplies-distribution sites
Though three of four Neighborhood Points of Distribution will open Saturday in hardest-hit southern portions of Sarasota County, ice, water, food and tarps will also be available at a site on Clark Road, county officials said. Read more: Hurricane news and updates. The distribution site will operate from 8 a.m....
Photos show damage at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport
SARASOTA, Fla. — Tropical Storm Ian caused some damage at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ). New pictures from outside of the airport show damage inside and outside the airport. 10 Tampa Bay reporter Miguel Octavio went out to the airport on Thursday morning and saw damage to the...
Longboat Observer
Businesses in St. Armands Circle emerge largely unscathed from Ian
There are uprooted trees and debris from fallen cinderblocks, but most of the businesses on St. Armands Circle escaped major damage from Hurricane Ian. Traffic across the Ringling Bridge started Thursday morning for residents and around 1 p.m. for the general population, and a few of the shops in St. Armands got a jump on the initial cleanup.
Longboat Observer
SRQ set to resume operations after quick clean-up from damaged roof
Some 48 hours after its suffered roof damage in the passenger ticketing area, Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is set to resume normal operations Friday afternoon. Between 3:30 and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, wind from Hurricane Ian burrowed beneath a 100-by-100 foot section of the fabric membrane covering that area of the roof, peeled it back and, for several hours, rainwater leaked inside.
fox13news.com
Venice mobile home residents scrambled to safety as Hurricane Ian blew through
VENICE, Fla. - Sarasota County residents spent Thursday picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian left a mess in its wake. The Venice area suffered a lot of wind damage, especially in mobile home communities. Kathy and Herb Gardner made it through the storm at their home in Bay Indies,...
srqmagazine.com
Sarasota, Manatee Look Toward Hurricane Ian Recovery
After Hurricane Ian made landfall in Lee County, Sarasota and Manatee counties dealt with the rain and wind of the Category 4 storm as it moved through the region. Manatee County saw more than 100,000 residents evacuated from flood zones into shelters or out of the state. County commissioners there declared a state of emergency this weekend. Sarasota County also evacuated residents from flood zones A and B as the storm track forecasts showed the storm system impacting the region.
Comments / 0