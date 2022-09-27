Read full article on original website
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Gap to Peloton.
Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
JOBS・
Server Takes Revenge on Customer After They Dine and Dash
"Hope these were $125," said Jessica Guevara, after stomping on a pair of glasses that the alleged dine-and-dasher left behind.
Experts Debate: Will Amazon Replace the United States Post Office (USPS) As a National Delivery Office?
The concern is controversial favorable treatment of Amazon by the USPS, coupled with the government agency’s current business challenges, have enhanced a potentially unsustainable business model for the federal delivery entity.
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
Engadget
Amazon boosts wages for hourly workers across the US
It's spending an additional $1 billion on wages over the next year. Amazon has announced that it's spending nearly $1 billion boosting wages for hourly workers in the US amid criticism of its labor practices and a pitched union battle. The increase will take the starting wage for most front-line warehouse and transportation employees to over $19 per hour, while pay in fulfilment and elsewhere will rise to $16 an hour. The company's minimum wage will remain at $15 per hour.
Walmart to hire 40,000 employees for the holiday season & beyond
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Walmart announced Wednesday it is planning to hire 40,000 associates for the holiday season and beyond.Senior Vice President Maren Waggoner stated in a corporate blog post that the retail giant will be welcoming associates "in a variety of seasonal and full-time roles."They will begin, she said, by offering current employees more hours and then extending the offer to those who would prefer to work on a temporary basis.The new roles will include: Seasonal store associatesFull-time truck driversCustomer care associates Customer care associates will operate in Walmart's call centers this season which are located in Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, Orlando, Phoenix, Northwest Arkansas and Draper, Utah. Those interested in applying can find more information here.
protocol.com
Amazon just expanded a risky fintech product to more warehouse workers
Amazon announced pay raises and the rollout of new benefit programs to warehouse employees Wednesday. But one of those products may pose increased risks to the company’s most precarious workers: the expanded rollout of Amazon’s Anytime Pay Program. The program, first announced in October 2020, allows employees to...
inbusinessphx.com
New 45,000 SF Medical Office Building Takes Shape at Mercy Medical Commons
The first frame panels for the third Mercy Gilbert Medical Office Building have been lifted into place, keeping the project on schedule for its planned March 2023 completion. At the time of tilt, this facility has been fully leased and programmed with Dignity Health’s East Valley’s graduate medical education program and supporting medical imaging services via Arizona Diagnostic Radiology.
inbusinessphx.com
Battery Recycling Facility to Produce Critical Materials for North American Battery Supply Chain
“The lithium-ion battery market is expected to grow exponentially over the next several years, with a projected market size approaching $25 billion by 2028,” said David Klanecky, President and CEO, Cirba Solutions. “Federal incentives for the purchase of EVs, requirements for domestic EV battery manufacturing included in the Inflation Reduction Act, and state requirements like California’s recent move to require all new vehicles sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2035, ensure that lithium-ion battery recycling will be critical for auto-manufacturers to meet demand and have a sustainable future.”
msn.com
Amazon Raises Wages For Warehouse Workers to $19 Per Hour
On Sept. 28, Amazon announced it would be raising average hourly wages for its warehouse’s workers to $19 in October — a move the company said represents a $1 billion investment over the next year. Find: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job.
Agriculture Online
Evening Edition | Wednesday, September 28, 2022
In tonight’s Evening Edition, see the top stories in livestock, equipment, and harvest safety. Smithfield Foods Inc has agreed to pay $75 million to settle a lawsuit by consumers who accused the meat producer and several competitors of conspiring to inflate prices in the $20 billion-a-year U.S. pork market by limiting supply.
inbusinessphx.com
Fall Home Shoppers Find More Options amid Still-High Listing Prices, Phoenix Inventory Up 167%
“Home prices have been remarkably resilient so far this year, considering the impact that inflation and climbing rates are having on buyers’ budgets. Recent data does show some deceleration in listing prices, and a seasonal pull back that is typical of this time of year. On the flip side, this cooling is likely one reason why fewer sellers entered the market in September,” said Danielle Hale, Chief Economist for Realtor.com®. “For homeowners deciding whether to make a move this year, remember that listing prices – while lower than a few months ago – remain higher than in prior years, so you’re still likely to find opportunities to cash-in on record-high levels of equity, particularly if you’ve owned your home for a longer period of time. And for prospective buyers grappling with affordability, you may have more bargaining power than you realize, particularly in areas where time on market is rising.”
msn.com
Survey: Americans becoming less forgiving of poor customer service than during pandemic
A recent survey shows some consumers are becoming less forgiving of companies when it comes to poor customer service. TCN, a national call center company, released findings that revealed that 66% of Americans were likely to abandon a brand after a poor customer service experience. That’s up 24% from 2020.
