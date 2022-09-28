These potatoes are crunchy on the outside, seasoned just right, and they're so soft and tender on the inside. For my American fries, I use a touch of cayenne, smoked paprika, onion and garlic powder, seasoning salt, with freshly ground black pepper to give the fries an extra boost of flavor. These fries can be served with breakfast, lunch, and supper, alongside eggs and bacon, a bowl of home-cooked beans and cornbread, steaks, chops, and even burgers. They go great with almost everything. Sometimes, I even want a plate of them, served with a dipping sauce. There's just no wrong way to eat American fries!

