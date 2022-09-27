ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, CA

Artist Gerald Clarke Reclaims Cahuilla Sovereignty

Wilkinson College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences hosted multimedia artist and educator Gerald Clarke as part of the Engaging the World: Leading the Conversation on Ethnic Studies initiative. Clarke, a member of the Cahuilla Band of Indians, combines different media in his sculptures, paintings, videos, installations, and other projects. Inspired by his cultural heritage, he expresses traditional ideas in contemporary forms and works against stereotypes of Native American art and culture, repurposing found objects and creating clever juxtapositions to make profound political statements. Utilizing humor to expose historical and present-day prejudice and injustice, Clarke brings a decolonial perspective to urgent cultural and political issues facing our world.
LGBTQIA+ Faculty & Staff Forum

Come join us in our first LGBTQIA+ Faculty & Staff Forum meeting of the academic year! Connect with the community and learn about opportunities to get involved.
Issues With Turnitin Grading Tools (Resolved)

Some users may be unable to access Turnitin’s grading tools when attempting to access QuickMarks. Turnitin is currently investigating this as a priority and will provide an update soon. Update: Turnitin has resolved the issue. Some Canvas Users Are Getting Load Time Errors (Resolved) Some users are experiencing slow...
Fowler School of Engineering Industry & Alumni Mixer

Friday, September 30, 2022 | 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Come and join fellow alumni and industry professionals at the Fowler School of Engineering Partners & Alumni Mixer on Friday, September 30, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. -6:00 p.m. Expand your network, enjoy food & drink, and hear what the Fowler School...
Undecided? New Exploratory Majors Program Helps Undeclared Students Find Their Way

What does it mean to enter college without knowing what your major will be?. For incoming students, having an “undeclared” – or better yet, “exploratory” – major offers a wealth of possibilities. Whether a student can’t decide between two or three disciplines – biology or biochemistry, English or film – or they really have no idea what they want to pursue, the opportunity to try on different majors means they can find the perfect fit before making a commitment.
My Summer as an Event Planning Intern

Hi everyone! My name is Emma Cassity, and I am currently going into my senior year at Chapman University, majoring in Communication Studies with a themed inquiry in Leadership Studies. This summer, I had the opportunity to intern at Above the Top Event Rentals & Decor as a personal assistant/event planner. Above the Top Events is a full-service event production and party rental company located in Irvine, serving Southern California and beyond. I have learned so much and am grateful for the experience I have had at this company.
Fernando Meirelles: The Jazz Director

Fernando Meirelles (director of City of God, The Constant Gardener, and The Two Popes) joined Dodge College for a screening of his film City of God and a Q&A with students. “I never really thought about making films. I wanted to be an architect, clearly something went wrong there!”. Meirelles...
BlueSky Workshops Roaring 20s Immersive Expo

Welcome Old Sports! BlueSky Workshops is back with a new expo ready to take you back 100 years to the Roaring '20s! Come step inside of the world of flappers, mobsters, and newsies to experience the student created designs of a 1920s theme park land. Join us for the open house exhibit to see our creations and sneak inside our immersive speakeasy!
Musco Center presents: Disney's Coco, in Concert

Film with The Chapman Orchestra and Professional Musicians. Bring toda la familia to the beloved Oscar®-winning film Coco, transformed into a unique concert experience with a live symphony orchestra of professional and Chapman student musicians. It’s a visually stunning, high definition, multimedia family show that features Michael Giacchino’s beautiful score and beloved songs such as “Remember Me,” “Un Poco Loco,” and more!
Date Party

Alpha Gam fall date party. bussing to off campus location, venue is Irvine Lanes; 3415 Michelson Dr, Irvine, CA 92612. Bussing will start at 10pm and we will be back at 1am.
Calliope Write-in Part 2

Students will meet together to put the finishing touches on their pieces before submissions are due on Friday. Prompts will be provided. This is an alternate meeting for people who cannot attend on Tuesday.
Fowler School of Engineering Career Workshop Series Part 2

Come attend part 2 of the Fowler School of Engineering career workshop series. Learn strategies to searching for the internship or job that best matches your goals. We offer two sessions (6pm and 3pm) for each part in the workshop series. The content will be the same. Please RSVP for the session that best works for your schedule.
The Disney Cabaret w/ Club 55 and COB

The Disney Cabaret is Chapman on Broadway’s first Cabaret of the year! Individuals will be performing songs from their favorite Disney musicals. Seating opens at 6:30 pm. The show starts at 7 pm and will run for less than an hour. Event is free, but we will be collecting donations that will go towards funding future Chapman on Broadway productions and Club 55 meetings and events.
