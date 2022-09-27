ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachwood, OH

Short Film Recalls Once-Thriving Black Neighborhood in Akron

Once upon a time, Akron, like Cleveland (and many other cities), had a bustling, thriving Black business district on Howard Street. From 1930-50 it was a regular stopping point for jazz acts traveling between New York and Chicago, and at one point supposedly had 60-70 jazz clubs, along with countless other businesses. As with many other Rust Belt cities, the decline of industry took its toll, and freeways slashing through Black neighborhoods did the rest.
Check Out This Old School Castle In Cleveland Ohio

Let's travel back in time and look at this medieval-style castle in Cleveland, Ohio. So many have dreamed of living in this kind of luxury and watching down on the rest of the town from the castle's tower. Some don't even want to look down on everyone but instead just like the vibes that a castle provides and others just like the exterior materials and aesthetic.
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County questions staffing levels, months before new executive takes over: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. In fall 2009, when I covered Cuyahoga County government, commissioners cut the payroll to 8,500 workers — the lowest level in two decades, after a year of layoffs, buyouts and a hiring freeze eliminated 1,000 positions throughout county departments and courts.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland’s 32nd Annual Senior Day was a celebration worthy of its honorees: Leslie Kouba

CLEVELAND, Ohio – One of my hobbies is trying new things – new experiences, events, restaurants, and even meeting new people. Since I’d never been, I decided to go to Cleveland’s Department of Aging 32nd Annual Senior Day last week at the always-lovely Public Auditorium. I had no idea what to expect – and that’s the thrill of new things that I enjoy.
Cleveland.com

Deborah M. Turner for Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judge in the Jan. 14 term: endorsement editorial

Two experienced lawyers, one already a Common Pleas judge, are seeking a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judgeship for a six-year term beginning Jan. 14: Denise Joan Salerno, an assistant county prosecutor and South Euclid Republican, and Common Pleas Judge Deborah M. Turner, a Solon Democrat. (The race will be listed as nonpartisan on the Nov. 8 ballot but candidates must contest in partisan primaries under Ohio law.)
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Where to get help on CLE utility bills this weekend

City residents can sign up for utility assistance programs at a resource fair this weekend — like those offering 40% off sewer bills or a $300 credit, and others. The Utility Assistance Resource Fair is set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 1 at Max Hayes High School, 2211 W. 65th St. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are preferred. To schedule, call 216-881-8247.
Cleveland.com

Artisan maker Cleveland Chocolate Co. wins international awards

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Chocolate Co. in Tremont took five awards in prestigious “Americas Bean-to-Bar and Craft Chocolatier Competition” from the International Chocolate Awards organization. The 10-year-old competition recognizes the best work of artisan chocolate makers who create bars from traceable, fine cacao. These makers start with cacao...
Cleveland Jewish News

Mobile food pantry to be at county libraries

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry is coming to select Cuyahoga County Public Library branches to distribute free food to those in need. The mobile pantry will be at the South Euclid-Lyndhurst branch at 1876 S. Green Road in South Euclid from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 27 and the Warrensville Heights branch at 4415 Northfield Road from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 13.
