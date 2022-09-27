Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland Approves Stimulus ChecksDayana SabatinCleveland, OH
Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City AddressBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in OhioKristen WaltersCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
FOX 8 anchors honored in Best of Cleveland poll
FOX 8 News is humbled to be among those chosen as your favorite newscasters in Northeast Ohio.
15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Sept. 29-Oct. 2)
Ms. Pat comes to Hilarities and Dinosaur Jr. rocks the Agora
3News exclusive: A look inside MetroHealth's new Glick Center hospital
CLEVELAND — MetroHealth's new 380-bed, 11-story hospital — the Glick Center — is set to begin accepting patients on Oct. 15. But Tuesday, CEO Dr. Akram Boutros gave us an exclusive sneak peak at the technologically advanced building. It's the centerpiece of the MetroHealth transformation that began...
coolcleveland.com
Short Film Recalls Once-Thriving Black Neighborhood in Akron
Once upon a time, Akron, like Cleveland (and many other cities), had a bustling, thriving Black business district on Howard Street. From 1930-50 it was a regular stopping point for jazz acts traveling between New York and Chicago, and at one point supposedly had 60-70 jazz clubs, along with countless other businesses. As with many other Rust Belt cities, the decline of industry took its toll, and freeways slashing through Black neighborhoods did the rest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Check Out This Old School Castle In Cleveland Ohio
Let's travel back in time and look at this medieval-style castle in Cleveland, Ohio. So many have dreamed of living in this kind of luxury and watching down on the rest of the town from the castle's tower. Some don't even want to look down on everyone but instead just like the vibes that a castle provides and others just like the exterior materials and aesthetic.
Cuyahoga County questions staffing levels, months before new executive takes over: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. In fall 2009, when I covered Cuyahoga County government, commissioners cut the payroll to 8,500 workers — the lowest level in two decades, after a year of layoffs, buyouts and a hiring freeze eliminated 1,000 positions throughout county departments and courts.
Medical marijuana conference designed for industry insiders and general public coming to Cleveland this weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio — If you’re curious about medical marijuana, but have trouble finding good information amid all the noise and myths, an event coming to the I-X Center could be just what you’re looking for. The Ohio Cannabis Health & Business Summit at the I-X Center Saturday...
Cleveland’s 32nd Annual Senior Day was a celebration worthy of its honorees: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio – One of my hobbies is trying new things – new experiences, events, restaurants, and even meeting new people. Since I’d never been, I decided to go to Cleveland’s Department of Aging 32nd Annual Senior Day last week at the always-lovely Public Auditorium. I had no idea what to expect – and that’s the thrill of new things that I enjoy.
RELATED PEOPLE
It’s looking likely that Ohio cities must refund your 2020 income taxes: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Buckeye Institute challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living. And now it’s won a case against Cleveland. We’re talking about what this means for Ohioans who paid taxes in their office cities while working...
History of the Cleveland-area’s Hispanic population and where most live now - Hispanic Heritage Month
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 is National Hispanic Heritage Month in the United States. More than half of Hispanic people in Cuyahoga County live in Cleveland. This month is used to acknowledge the 1-in-10 people who live here that identify as Hispanic or Latinx. Hispanic refers to...
North Royalton man reports robocalls posing as Cleveland Clinic, warns others
Peter Maizitis of North Royalton said he was stunned when he received a robocall on his home line posing as the Cleveland Clinic, just days after a surgical procedure he had last week.
Food banks in Northeast Ohio react to President Biden's goal of ending hunger in America by 2030
CLEVELAND — President Joe Biden has set out the ambitious goal of ending hunger in the United States by the year 2030. However, food banks in Northeast Ohio say they are looking for more immediate relief. The federal government has not made changes to the country's food policy agenda...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Officials indicted in company hired to overhaul Ohio’s antiquated unemployment system: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Remember the mess of Ohio’s unemployment system at the start of the pandemic?. Thousands of Ohioans waited for weeks for their first payments, or lingered hours on hold, trying to straighten...
Deborah M. Turner for Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judge in the Jan. 14 term: endorsement editorial
Two experienced lawyers, one already a Common Pleas judge, are seeking a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judgeship for a six-year term beginning Jan. 14: Denise Joan Salerno, an assistant county prosecutor and South Euclid Republican, and Common Pleas Judge Deborah M. Turner, a Solon Democrat. (The race will be listed as nonpartisan on the Nov. 8 ballot but candidates must contest in partisan primaries under Ohio law.)
Where to get help on CLE utility bills this weekend
City residents can sign up for utility assistance programs at a resource fair this weekend — like those offering 40% off sewer bills or a $300 credit, and others. The Utility Assistance Resource Fair is set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 1 at Max Hayes High School, 2211 W. 65th St. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are preferred. To schedule, call 216-881-8247.
Cleveland Has Spent Millions on Police Cameras. Why Are the Locations a Secret?
The city cites citizen safety as a reason for shielding information, but has no policies on use of surveillance technology.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City leaders to vote on tech to reduce gun violence in Cleveland neighborhoods
In less than 24 hours, Cleveland City leaders will vote on a proposal that would expand shot-spotting technology in neighborhoods where gun violence is an issue.
Artisan maker Cleveland Chocolate Co. wins international awards
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Chocolate Co. in Tremont took five awards in prestigious “Americas Bean-to-Bar and Craft Chocolatier Competition” from the International Chocolate Awards organization. The 10-year-old competition recognizes the best work of artisan chocolate makers who create bars from traceable, fine cacao. These makers start with cacao...
Cleveland Jewish News
Mobile food pantry to be at county libraries
The Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry is coming to select Cuyahoga County Public Library branches to distribute free food to those in need. The mobile pantry will be at the South Euclid-Lyndhurst branch at 1876 S. Green Road in South Euclid from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 27 and the Warrensville Heights branch at 4415 Northfield Road from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 13.
Video: Police confront kids with guns at Cleveland school
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows what happened as Cleveland police confronted kids with guns inside a high school.
Comments / 0