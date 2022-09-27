Read full article on original website
Related
Meet the dog with a human like face that has left the internet baffled
Imagine a dog with a human face, yes a human face. This is not something you see every day. The world of dog breeds is a fascinating one. The variety of dogs we see in pet stores, on our streets and even in our homes is astounding.
The Strawberry Letter: I'm A Rule Breaker
The Strawberry Letter: I'm A Rule Breaker
intheknow.com
Man refuses to eat with co-worker over ’embarrassing’ behavior: ‘She is a grown woman having a tantrum’
A man no longer wants to dine with his co-worker because she is “obtuse” to waiters. He asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum to weigh in. He and another employee named Sam are working on a travel project together. For this reason, they end up eating together frequently. But every time they go out, Sam is a rude and demanding customer.
Say goodbye to the ‘tiger mom’. Welcome to the school of jellyfish parenting
It was the violin practice, in the end, that broke me. I hung on, last year, through clashing after-school activities entailing frantic cab rides between venues so we were never there on time. I sucked up complaints from my children who would have rather been at home. I put down amazing amounts of money to furnish them with useful skills (official rationalisation) and (actual case) avoid having to watch them in the playground. “This is a hostile environment,” I muttered after the first day of term, as 500 kids converged on the park near the school. The mum standing next to me looked around in alarm. “Oh, sorry. I just meant I guess I didn’t miss it.” And then, two weeks ago, I quit everything cold.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Blake the rescue Rottweiler is winning hearts and blowing minds with his singing duet
People are loving Blake's musical stylings. When a dog howls along to music, are they complaining because the music hurts their ears, or are they actually trying to sing along?. Most likely, it's the latter—or something like it. According to the American Kennel Club, research shows that canines do actually...
PETS・
Fiction: Who Took the Prize. “Short Kids Story.”
A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.
Fiction: The Rainbow
Suddenly, lightning demands their attention, and rain feeds the earth. “At school today, my friends and I were talking about love,” Sophia Henson shared with her Grandmother. “You and grandpa are the only person I know who has managed to let love last for more than fifty years. . . . . ..”
Comments / 0