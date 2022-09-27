FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Quandary: Black-on-black crime
I recently hung out with my oldest and best friend, Bruce, whom I grew up with on Chicago’s South Side. To our astonishment, our adolescent quirks and mannerisms have survived for six decades, while we’ve noticeably grayed and slowed down, even more carefully stating our positions on the day’s issues.
Aurora’s Bob O’Connor remembered
The Aurora community mourns the passing of longtime alderman and the 58th mayor of Aurora, Robert J. O’Connor. Robert James O’Connor (Bob) died away at home September 15, 2022. “Aurora has lost one of its most dedicated public servants,” said Aurora mayor Richard C. Irvin. “With a heavy...
Aurora City Council reflects on the late Bob O’Connor
The Aurora City Council members shared heart-felt stories and reflected on their experiences with the late alderman-at-large and the 58th mayor of Aurora, Robert (Bob) J. O’Connor, at the Tuesday, Sept. 27 Aurora City Council meeting. A moment of silence was held for O’Connor who received a farewell salute...
Chicago Christian High School
Aurora Christian's Max Bray, 9, is in a battle with Chicago Christian tacklers Friday, Sept. 24. This content is for 30 Day Free Trial, 3 Months for 99 Cents, and One Year Subscription subscribers only.
Annual Hero Day October 1 at Aurora Regional Fire Museum
The Aurora Regional Fire Museum will be host to the Fifth Annual Community Hero Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Community Hero Day is a free-of-charge, community, event which will feature touch-a-truck with vehicles from a handful of community organizations to include safety to community services. Families will have opportunities to interact with a variety of community partners.
Minerva Coterie will celebrate 140 years in Aurora
In the 1880s, Aurora women lived much different lives than they do today. Most didn’t have the opportunity to travel far from their homes in the horse-and-buggy time, and it was rare for women to continue their formal education past high school. Because they felt a need to cultivate...
Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame 2022 Class announcement Oct. 14
The 2022 Class of the Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame (FVAHF) will be announced at noon Friday, Oct. 14, at the Batavia Public Library, 10 S. Batavia Avenue, Batavia. The 2020 Banquet was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both the 2020 and 2022 FVAHF classes will be inducted March 31, 2023 at Villa Olivia in Bartlett.. The previously-announced, 2020 inductees are Patrick F. Beckman and Kevin Braheny Fortune, Elgin; Vincent S. Chiaramonte and Jeffrey Hunt, Saint Charles; and Joel Sheesley, Wheaton.
Pets-AH-Palooza
Anderson’s seventh annual Pets-AH-Palooza at in Geneva. Matilda the bloodhound greets Anderson Humane Society volunteer Sam Payton of St. Charles Sunday, Sept. 25, at Anderson's seventh annual Pets-AH-Palooza at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva. Matilda was among two animals appearing in five educational presentations. This content is for 30...
Date with History series October 7 in Cantigny Park
The First Division Museum at Cantigny Park in Wheaton will continue its Date with History series at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, with a program on our Nation’s highest award for valor in combat, the Medal of Honor. The presentation is both in person and online. Registration is not...
Fall Freedom Fest BBQ event October 9
Stamp Act PAC will be host to its annual Fall fundraiser in Plano starting at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 at the Venue at ProCool, 115 E. South Street, Plano. Keynote speakers will include lieutenant governor candidate for the State GOP, Stephanie Trussell, and Pastor Steve Saunder, Plano Methodist Church.
Aurora Recycling Fall Electronics Recycling Drive-Thru
The City of Aurora will be host to its free Fall Electronics Recycling Drive-Thru from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Bednarcik Junior High School, 3025 Heggs Road, Aurora. All items are free to recycle, including televisions. The event is open to the first registered 1,500 Aurora residents only. ID is required. All residents must register for a time slot at www.aurora-il.org/FallElectronics2022.
Legion Post 1944 pancake breakfast Oct. 15
The Walter E Truemper American Legion Post #1944 will hold a pancake breakfast fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Warehouse Church, 308 E. Galena Boulevard, Aurora. The suggested donation is $5 per person. The breakfast will raise funds to support the Post’s operations and veterans’ programs.
Black Fine Art Month in Aurora to start October 2
I learned about Black Fine Art Month from Patricia Andrews-Keenan, founder and CEO of Pigment International, a multi-media arts platform that evangelizes for black art, curation, and innovation. Based in Chicago, the organization uses arts journalism to advance the black contemporary aesthetic in the visual arts. An initiative of Pigment...
Ormond Stadium at West Aurora
Honoring Aurora’s Ormond family for three generations of service over 80 years, West Aurora School District 129 dedicated Ormond Stadium at West Aurora High School Thursday, Sept. 15. West Aurora’s a capella choir opened the ceremony outdoors on Ken Zimmerman Field at the stadium with the alma mater.
September 26, 2022
Batavia Public Library director announces retirement. Batavia Public Library director George H. Scheetz announced that he will retire next Summer after more than 18 years as director. Scheetz said, “It is with mixed emotions” that he is informing staff members and the community of his decision. He will retire prior to the beginning of the 2023-2024...
Memorial concert for Mary Kay Zahora
A memorial concert for Mary Kay Zahora will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church-Aurora, 325 E. Downer Place, Aurora. Early, 1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m., will be a selection of organ music recorded by her over the years on the FPC Shantz organ.
Casual meetings with Keith Wheeler next week
State representative Keith Wheeler will be host to three casual meet-and-greets next week to have conversations with residents on state issues important to families here in the Fox Valley. He be in North Aurora, Bristol and Geneva to make it convenient for all to attend. Please feel welcome to stop...
