Oswego, IL

CBS Chicago

Suspicious visitor sought tours of Aurora, Oswego and Plainfield schools

CHICAGO (CBS) – Parents and staff breathed a sigh of relief after a scare at several southwest suburban schools.Administrators in Aurora, Oswego, and Plainfield sounded the alarm to police after someone showed up and asked about getting a tour of the grounds.That person never got access to any school building.Detectives from Aurora spoke to that individual and determined there's no threat to the public.
PLAINFIELD, IL
Oswego, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Oswego, IL
WSPY NEWS

Oswego store employee charged with selling alcohol to a minor

An Oswego store employee is accused of selling alcohol to a minor after Illinois State Police compliance checks Tuesday evening in Will and Kendall counties. 26-year-old Alexia Telles, of Oswego, was arrested for unlawful delivery of alcoholic liquor to a minor. She was released with a notice to be in court. Police allege it happened at a gas station in the 1100 block of Route 34 in Oswego.
OSWEGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Glendora Banquet Hall closes as owners retire

The Glendora Banquet Hall closed August 17 in Chicago Ridge after longtime owners Stanley and Mary Bielanski decided to retire. “They want to enjoy life,” said their son, Stan Jr., explaining why the couple decided to close the restaurant at 10225 S. Harlem Ave. after operating it for 31 years. He and his four sisters had no interest in taking over the business.
CHICAGO RIDGE, IL
The Voice

Fall fest Saturday, Oct. 1 in Yorkville

All kids in the community are invited to the Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ annual Fall fest from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The free event will be held at the Church at 409 Center Parkway, Yorkville, two blocks north of Route 34 and two blocks west of Route 47.
YORKVILLE, IL
The Voice

Featured: Community service and Fox River Day

In our community newspaper, The Voice, we are involved in presenting, best way possible, a reflection of our communities and the best way forward for community growth. We are blessed to receive many items from many areas and sources and we do our best to offer inclusion. Ordinarily, we receive many more items than there is room to include. We do our best to keep our communities informed, offer discussion opportunities, provide discussion avenues.
AURORA, IL
ourchanginglives.com

Couples Time In St. Charles

While many of our excursions are designed to showcase family-friendly travel destinations, sometimes we look for a different type of getaway. While searching for something unique, we discovered a place that would make a perfect escape for the two of us. Since we both enjoy many of the same things, we decided to spend some couples time in St. Charles, Illinois. Our research had uncovered a plethora of possibilities and we couldn’t wait to visit. It didn’t take long for us to fall in love with this upscale escape.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
WGN News

Batavia woman, 55, fatally hit by car in Geneva

BATAVIA, Ill. — A 55-year-old woman died after being struck by a car Wednesday night in Geneva. The woman was walking southbound near the 700 block of East State Street, east of Sandolm street around 6:48 p.m. when she was struck by a black Hyundai that was travelling westbound, according to police. Police said the woman […]
GENEVA, IL
The Voice

Montgomery 5K/10K Saturday, Oct. 1

The Montgomery 5K/10K River Run is a family-friendly event that features a flat, fast, running course along both sides of the beautiful Fox River at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The 5K and 10K courses are both USATF certified courses. Pets, kids, and strollers, are all welcome to walk the 5K course!
MONTGOMERY, IL
The Voice

Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame 2022 Class announcement Oct. 14

The 2022 Class of the Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame (FVAHF) will be announced at noon Friday, Oct. 14, at the Batavia Public Library, 10 S. Batavia Avenue, Batavia. The 2020 Banquet was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both the 2020 and 2022 FVAHF classes will be inducted March 31, 2023 at Villa Olivia in Bartlett.. The previously-announced, 2020 inductees are Patrick F. Beckman and Kevin Braheny Fortune, Elgin; Vincent S. Chiaramonte and Jeffrey Hunt, Saint Charles; and Joel Sheesley, Wheaton.
BATAVIA, IL
The Voice

Commemorate life Saturday, Oct. 1

Reproductive activists will commemorate the life of Rosie Jiménez at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 1 at Water Street Mall, 44 E. Downer Place, Aurora. The Community Speakout in defense of reproductive justice for all honors Jiménez who died of an unsafe abortion October 3, 1977. Speakers will address their concerns and remedies to prevent future deaths. Illinois Radical Women and Indivisible Aurora will be hosts.
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Investigation underway after fire breaks out at bakery factory in Franklin Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters investigating a fire inside a baked goods factory in Franklin Park Friday morning.Chopper 2 flew over Tasty Breads International on Fullerton Avenue.Workers were rushed outside while firefighters worked to put out the blaze.They also treated it as a hazmat situation because of the chemicals inside.No word on what caused the fire or how much damage it caused.
FRANKLIN PARK, IL
dupageforest.org

Public Invited to Comment Online on Plans for Blackwell, Greene Valley, and Waterfall Glen

Feedback will help shape plans for three popular forest preserves. Blackwell, Greene Valley, and Waterfall Glen forest preserves at three online open houses on Oct. 11, 12, and 13 or via an online comment form. Those interested in participating can register in advance and find the plans at dupageforest.org/news/upcoming-projects/preserve-master-plans. At...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
The Voice

The Voice

