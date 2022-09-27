Read full article on original website
Suspicious person requested to tour west suburban schools: Police
Aurora police said a person had contacted several schools in Aurora, Oswego and Plainfield, inquiring about taking tours of the schools. Police said that in no instance did the person ever enter any school building.
Man Investigated by Multiple Police Departments For Attempting to Tour Several Suburban High Schools
Multiple suburban police departments have investigated a man for attempting to tour several suburban high schools under suspicious circumstances, according to officials. According to Aurora police, a suspicious man was attempting to gain access to high schools in Aurora and Oswego by requesting a tour. An investigation alongside Oswego police...
Suspicious visitor sought tours of Aurora, Oswego and Plainfield schools
CHICAGO (CBS) – Parents and staff breathed a sigh of relief after a scare at several southwest suburban schools.Administrators in Aurora, Oswego, and Plainfield sounded the alarm to police after someone showed up and asked about getting a tour of the grounds.That person never got access to any school building.Detectives from Aurora spoke to that individual and determined there's no threat to the public.
Batavia woman struck, killed while crossing street in Geneva, police say
A 55-year-old woman was struck and killed while crossing State Street in Geneva Wednesday night.
Oswego store employee charged with selling alcohol to a minor
An Oswego store employee is accused of selling alcohol to a minor after Illinois State Police compliance checks Tuesday evening in Will and Kendall counties. 26-year-old Alexia Telles, of Oswego, was arrested for unlawful delivery of alcoholic liquor to a minor. She was released with a notice to be in court. Police allege it happened at a gas station in the 1100 block of Route 34 in Oswego.
Glendora Banquet Hall closes as owners retire
The Glendora Banquet Hall closed August 17 in Chicago Ridge after longtime owners Stanley and Mary Bielanski decided to retire. “They want to enjoy life,” said their son, Stan Jr., explaining why the couple decided to close the restaurant at 10225 S. Harlem Ave. after operating it for 31 years. He and his four sisters had no interest in taking over the business.
Fall fest Saturday, Oct. 1 in Yorkville
All kids in the community are invited to the Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ annual Fall fest from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The free event will be held at the Church at 409 Center Parkway, Yorkville, two blocks north of Route 34 and two blocks west of Route 47.
Featured: Community service and Fox River Day
In our community newspaper, The Voice, we are involved in presenting, best way possible, a reflection of our communities and the best way forward for community growth. We are blessed to receive many items from many areas and sources and we do our best to offer inclusion. Ordinarily, we receive many more items than there is room to include. We do our best to keep our communities informed, offer discussion opportunities, provide discussion avenues.
Couples Time In St. Charles
While many of our excursions are designed to showcase family-friendly travel destinations, sometimes we look for a different type of getaway. While searching for something unique, we discovered a place that would make a perfect escape for the two of us. Since we both enjoy many of the same things, we decided to spend some couples time in St. Charles, Illinois. Our research had uncovered a plethora of possibilities and we couldn’t wait to visit. It didn’t take long for us to fall in love with this upscale escape.
Batavia woman, 55, fatally hit by car in Geneva
BATAVIA, Ill. — A 55-year-old woman died after being struck by a car Wednesday night in Geneva. The woman was walking southbound near the 700 block of East State Street, east of Sandolm street around 6:48 p.m. when she was struck by a black Hyundai that was travelling westbound, according to police. Police said the woman […]
Montgomery 5K/10K Saturday, Oct. 1
The Montgomery 5K/10K River Run is a family-friendly event that features a flat, fast, running course along both sides of the beautiful Fox River at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The 5K and 10K courses are both USATF certified courses. Pets, kids, and strollers, are all welcome to walk the 5K course!
Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame 2022 Class announcement Oct. 14
The 2022 Class of the Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame (FVAHF) will be announced at noon Friday, Oct. 14, at the Batavia Public Library, 10 S. Batavia Avenue, Batavia. The 2020 Banquet was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both the 2020 and 2022 FVAHF classes will be inducted March 31, 2023 at Villa Olivia in Bartlett.. The previously-announced, 2020 inductees are Patrick F. Beckman and Kevin Braheny Fortune, Elgin; Vincent S. Chiaramonte and Jeffrey Hunt, Saint Charles; and Joel Sheesley, Wheaton.
Commemorate life Saturday, Oct. 1
Reproductive activists will commemorate the life of Rosie Jiménez at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 1 at Water Street Mall, 44 E. Downer Place, Aurora. The Community Speakout in defense of reproductive justice for all honors Jiménez who died of an unsafe abortion October 3, 1977. Speakers will address their concerns and remedies to prevent future deaths. Illinois Radical Women and Indivisible Aurora will be hosts.
Oktoberfest takes over Long Grove this weekend
Buffalo Creek Brewing is going all out this weekend to celebrate Oktoberfest with polka bands, authentic fare and, oh yeah, beer.
Investigation underway after fire breaks out at bakery factory in Franklin Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters investigating a fire inside a baked goods factory in Franklin Park Friday morning.Chopper 2 flew over Tasty Breads International on Fullerton Avenue.Workers were rushed outside while firefighters worked to put out the blaze.They also treated it as a hazmat situation because of the chemicals inside.No word on what caused the fire or how much damage it caused.
Public Invited to Comment Online on Plans for Blackwell, Greene Valley, and Waterfall Glen
Feedback will help shape plans for three popular forest preserves. Blackwell, Greene Valley, and Waterfall Glen forest preserves at three online open houses on Oct. 11, 12, and 13 or via an online comment form. Those interested in participating can register in advance and find the plans at dupageforest.org/news/upcoming-projects/preserve-master-plans. At...
The creators of the spooktacular ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween display in Plainfield
Dave and Aubrey Appel of Plainfield join Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how they came up with their cool Halloween display replicating a scene from the popular Netflix show Stranger Things. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Baby born on side of I-55 near Bolingbrook
Bolingbrook Fire Battalion Chief Chris Jostes says his department and the Plainfield Fire Department responded to a call of a woman going into labor on the side of the northbound Stevenson. The husband had pulled over.
