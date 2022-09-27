ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

The Daily Advance

John Robert Harris: Protecting DACA recipients is moral obligation

The Bible commands Christians to welcome and care for the most vulnerable among us; that includes the immigrant and sojourner. In Hebrews 13, for example, we are called upon to “show hospitality to strangers” as though they were angels. It is with this knowledge, and faith in God’s love, that we pray for the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and the hundreds of thousands of young people who depend on it. The Biden administration is moving to turn DACA into...
The Daily Advance

Steven Roberts: GOP holds a loaded gun on Democrats — crime

This New York Times headline captures an important inflection point in the current political campaign: "GOP Redoubles Efforts to Tie Democrats to High Crime Rates." With less than six weeks left before the midterm elections, battle lines are drawn. Democrats are emphasizing two words: abortion and Trump. Republicans counter with two words of their own: inflation and crime. Three of those themes have dominated the debate for months. What's new is the GOP's ferocious focus on law and order, and the latest ABC/Washington Post poll...
Reuters

Florida, Carolinas count the cost of Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla./CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct 1 (Reuters) - Florida, North and South Carolina were on Saturday trying to recover from the destruction wrought by Hurricane Ian, after one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. mainland caused tens of billions of dollars in damage and killed more than 20 people.
