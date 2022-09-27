Read full article on original website
Fall fest Saturday, Oct. 1 in Yorkville
All kids in the community are invited to the Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ annual Fall fest from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The free event will be held at the Church at 409 Center Parkway, Yorkville, two blocks north of Route 34 and two blocks west of Route 47.
Pets-AH-Palooza
Anderson’s seventh annual Pets-AH-Palooza at in Geneva. Matilda the bloodhound greets Anderson Humane Society volunteer Sam Payton of St. Charles Sunday, Sept. 25, at Anderson's seventh annual Pets-AH-Palooza at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva. Matilda was among two animals appearing in five educational presentations. This content is for 30...
Open house events helpful in 4-H at three County sites
Each Fall, Illinois 4-H kicks off a new year, and 4-H programs are hosts to open-house events to celebrate in DuPage, Kane, and Kendall Counties. The 4-H Youth Development programs focus on building leadership, citizenship, and life skills. In the coming weeks, our University of Illinois Extension team and 4-H clubs from each community will have hands-on activities and the opportunity to meet volunteers and staff members.
Minerva Coterie will celebrate 140 years in Aurora
In the 1880s, Aurora women lived much different lives than they do today. Most didn’t have the opportunity to travel far from their homes in the horse-and-buggy time, and it was rare for women to continue their formal education past high school. Because they felt a need to cultivate...
Aurora’s Bob O’Connor remembered
The Aurora community mourns the passing of longtime alderman and the 58th mayor of Aurora, Robert J. O’Connor. Robert James O’Connor (Bob) died away at home September 15, 2022. “Aurora has lost one of its most dedicated public servants,” said Aurora mayor Richard C. Irvin. “With a heavy...
Batavia Public Library director announces retirement. Batavia Public Library director George H. Scheetz announced that he will retire next Summer after more than 18 years as director. Scheetz said, “It is with mixed emotions” that he is informing staff members and the community of his decision. He will retire prior to the beginning of the 2023-2024...
Aurora City Council reflects on the late Bob O’Connor
The Aurora City Council members shared heart-felt stories and reflected on their experiences with the late alderman-at-large and the 58th mayor of Aurora, Robert (Bob) J. O’Connor, at the Tuesday, Sept. 27 Aurora City Council meeting. A moment of silence was held for O’Connor who received a farewell salute...
Black
I recently hung out with my oldest and best friend, Bruce, whom I grew up with on Chicago’s South Side. To our astonishment, our adolescent quirks and mannerisms have survived for six decades, while we’ve noticeably grayed and slowed down, even more carefully stating our positions on the day’s issues....
Batavia Public Library director announces retirement
Batavia Public Library director George H. Scheetz announced that he will retire next Summer after more than 18 years as director. Scheetz said, “It is with mixed emotions” that he is informing staff members and the community of his decision. He will retire prior to the beginning of the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
Honors in Yorkville for the late Elmer Dickson
Chapel on the Green, near downtown Yorkville, will honor a substantial donation from the late Elmer Dickson during an open house from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25. Visitors can tour the building, a former church open to perform wedding services, and a community building, and enjoy refreshments before a brief program at 2 p.m. at which Elmer Dickson will be remembered.
