Books & Literature

POPSUGAR

Kelly Ripa Details Experience With Anxiety and Depression: "I. Was. Miserable."

Kelly Ripa has often put on a happy face as one of the nation's most recognizable morning-talk-show hosts for years, cohosting "Live With Regis and Kelly" with the late Regis Philbin for a decade. But as she revealed to Entertainment Tonight in a preview of her new book, "Live Wire," having to face the cameras every morning isn't always easy. "I have a severe case of social anxiety disorder, and I tend to say awkward or inappropriate things when under duress," Ripa writes. "People think that because I'm an extrovert on television I am one in real life. Surprise. That's why they call it acting."
E! News

Hearing Kelly Ripa Talk About Her Love Story With Mark Consuelos Will Make You Want a Rom-Com Version

Watch: Kelly Ripa's Insane Love at First Sight Story With Mark Consuelos. "I fear it might be so damn boring." That was Kelly Ripa's chief concern about her newly released book Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, a collection of hilarious, honest and heartfelt essays about her career, family and fame. But, as anyone who has watched even just a minute of Live With Kelly and Ryan knows, Kelly is anything but dull. And we can attest that her book is just as electric and compelling as she is on-air every morning—especially the juicy insight she graciously offers up about her 26-year marriage with Mark Consuelos, which now has us ready to launch a campaign for a rom-com based on their relationship.
People

Kelly Ripa Says Daughter Lola Is 'Constantly' Giving Her Style Advice: 'Don't Wear That!'

In this week's PEOPLE cover story, Kelly Ripa says that her 21-year-old daughter doesn't hold back when it comes to sharing fashion pointers Behind every great woman, there is a daughter telling her to change her outfit.  In this week's PEOPLE cover story, Kelly Ripa discusses her new book: Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, in which she shares personal essays about her career, motherhood, marriage and more. When discussing motherhood with PEOPLE, the 51-year-old talk show host reveals that her daughter Lola, 21, isn't shy about offering style...
RadarOnline

King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All

King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
SheKnows

Cameron Diaz Shared How Her Friendship With Jamie Foxx Played a Role in Her Return to Acting

Cameron Diaz is officially returning to acting after an eight-year retirement, and it looks like we have Jamie Foxx to thank for the unexpected turn of events. Appearing as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Hollywood icon shared how her acting experience and friendship with Jamie Foxx were integral to her return to the silver screen. Diaz shared, “I’ve also made two movies with Jamie, which is amazing… The last movie I made was Annie with Jamie, and so the first movie back is this film with Jamie. So, it’s amazing. He’s so great, he’s so easy, he’s so professional, he’s so talented, and just being able to work with him, it will be so much fun.”
SheKnows

Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama

The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
E! News

Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin

Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
POPSUGAR

Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Hold Hands as They Fly to the Emmys Together

Friends that fly together stay together. In honor of the upcoming Emmy Awards, Chris Meloni posted pictures from his flight to Los Angeles alongside his "Law & Order: SVU" costar Mariska Hargitay. On his Instagram, the two are seen first leaning over to talk to each other from either side of the aisle and then holding hands from opposite sides of the plane. "Talkin Emmy stuff with random lady," Meloni joked in his caption. "We became friends #OfftoLA."
IndieWire

Reese Witherspoon Thought ‘Nobody’ Would See ‘Legally Blonde’ Before ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ Success

“Legally Blonde” is now legal…but Reese Witherspoon apparently didn’t think the film would spur two sequels back in 2001. Ahead of “Legally Blonde 3,” penned by Mindy Kaling, longtime Witherspoon collaborator Andy Tennant revealed the Emmy and Oscar winner didn’t anticipate the massive success of the Harvard Law School-based fish out of water rom-com.
HollywoodLife

Alec Baldwin Gushes Over His Family, Says They ‘Kept Me Alive’ After ‘Rust’ Shooting

Alec Baldwin expressed his gratitude for his family in an Instagram post on Sept. 26, writing that “my family has kept me alive” following the horrific fatal shooting nearly one year ago on the set of Rust in New Mexico, which claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The 64-year-old actor expressed his love to his family just days after his wife Hilaria Baldwin, 38, gave birth to the couple’s 7th child on Sept. 22. He added in the post on his Instagram that his family are his “reason for living.”
