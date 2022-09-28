Read full article on original website
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new places to explore, I got you, so keep on reading because this article if for you, and I'm saying that because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a fun, exciting, and affordable weekend getaway in Montana that are suitable for people of all ages. On top of that, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in any of these because because they have something for everybody. So if you have never been to any of these places mention in this article, make sure you add them to your list and you visit them next time you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favourite place made it on the list? Here are three affordable weekend getaways ideas in Montana:
Fairfield Sun Times
Medicaid in-home care client fears losing independence with low rates
Robin Zehntner, left, is a quadriplegic who uses Medicaid. She could move in with her mom, Jodi Lee Zehntner, if she can't hire anyone to help her at home, but she'd rather be independent. (Provided by Robin Zehntner via Facebook) Robin Zehntner, 31, doesn’t have the use of her fingers,...
Fairfield Sun Times
North Valley Public Library seeks public input on new library building
STEVENSVILLE, MONTANA – North Valley Public Library (NVPL) seeks public input on the services and amenities of a new library building and invites local residents to a Public Forum on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the NVPL Community Room, 208 Main Street, Stevensville. Two identical sessions will be held that day and participants may choose to attend at 12:15pm or 6pm. If you cannot attend in-person there is a Zoom option. Residents are also asked to participate in a Community Survey available online or at the NVPL front desk.
Multi-talented artist draws inspiration for work from Montana roots
Teske moved to Billings when she was 12-years-old, but still spent summers on the farm while growing up and feels a deep connection to those roots.
Film featuring Whitefish skier premiering at Missoula's Wilma Theatre
Teton Gravity Research is returning to Missoula with a Montana professional skier being featured in a new film
Fairfield Sun Times
“You are loved,” signs stolen out of multiple Missoula yards
MISSOULA, MT- Earlier in the month, Lauren Wilson put a sign in her front yard that says, “You are Loved,” and that sign was recently taken down. Wilson has a message for those who took the sign. She bought five more. “We think it's a lovely sign with...
bitterrootstar.com
Bitterroot’s apple legacy – celebrated at Ravalli County Museum
Two signature events take place each year at the Ravalli County Museum – Bitter Root Day in the spring and Apple Day in the fall. These events are uniquely tied to the valley’s history and coming up this weekend is Apple Day (and Liquid Apple Night) which will be celebrated on Saturday, October 1st.
Better Hurry to the Bitterroot to Get Your Apple Pies
(HAMILTON)- You may have felt overwhelmed trying to bake enough pies to feed family and friends on Thanksgiving. But have you ever made more than 600? In just two days?. And were the pies so good that people were willing to stand out in a Montana snowstorm to eat them?
Law enforcement on scene of "active" situation at Missoula VA clinic
Missoula Law enforcement is on the scene of “an active and evolving situation” at the VA clinic in Missoula.
Fairfield Sun Times
Missoula police respond to VA clinic on Broadwater Ave. for weapon threat
In an update, the Missoula Police Department says they were responding to the VA clinic for a disturbance and a weapon threat. The VA and surrounding businesses are now open. There is no threat to the public and an investigation is underway. UPDATE AT 2:35 PM:. As of 2:30 pm,...
Fairfield Sun Times
First responders are scene of an active situation on W. Broadway in Missoula
The Missoula Police Department says a perimeter is set and the situation is active and evolving in the 3800 block of W. Broadway.
Fairfield Sun Times
Police presence at Cooper St. and Russell St. for crash in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - There is a police presence in the area of Cooper St. and Russell St. for a crash Thursday. First responders were called out just before 11:00 am and a single occupant injury is reported in the accident. Not much has been reported about the incident at this...
Fairfield Sun Times
One person arrested in police investigation in downtown Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - A police investigation is closing off Broadway between Ryman and Higgins in Missoula Friday. The City of Missoula Police Department said via Facebook there is no threat to the public. MPD will release more information as it becomes available.
Fairfield Sun Times
Smoke and flames to be visible from training burn in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Mont. - Smoke and flames will be visible from a training burn in Hamilton Thursday night. Around 5:30 pm, fire crews will be conducting a training burn on Lewis Lane south of Hamilton, directly across from Murdoch’s. People are asked to avoid the area and to not stop...
bitterrootstar.com
Hamilton’s got talent!
Residents of Hamilton will get a front row seat to local talent on Friday, September 30th at the new bandshell at Sapphire Lutheran Homes, 501 N. 10th Street. Mayor Dominic Farrenkopf, activities director at Sapphire Lutheran Homes, encourages people to come down and enjoy a beautiful fall evening, which has the benefit of raising money for a good cause.
Missoula’s Metal Grotesque Burlesque Carnival of Flesh Returns
Are you ready for the most gruesome, loud, metal Halloween party in Missoula? The Grotesque Burlesque Carnival of Flesh returns!. Every Halloween the Missoula metal community comes together to throw one epic party. We're talking about the craziest, loudest local metal bands, epic costumes and so much more. The Grotesque Burlesque Carnival of Flesh has become a yearly event we all look forward to, and it's one you don't want to miss.
Fairfield Sun Times
Same day voter registration pending, election offices preps with more staffing
MISSOULA, Mont. - As we approach the general election on Nov. 8, we reached out to the Missoula County Elections Office to see how they’re preparing as we near closer. Right now, it's all about getting those ballots to go out in the mail and letting voters know what they can expect, even with some legislation laws still up in the air.
Police investigation closes downtown Missoula road
Police activity is taking place in the area of West Broadway and North Higgins in downtown Missoula.
NBCMontana
Man arrested, accused of chasing person with machete in downtown Missoula
MISSOULA, MT — A man was arrested on Friday after being accused of chasing a person in downtown Missoula with a machete. The Missoula Police Department responded to multiple calls about a disturbance involving a weapon near the intersection of West Broadway and Ryman Street just after 11:30 a.m.
newstalkkgvo.com
Missoula Man Provides a BAC of .296 During DUI Arrest
On September 23, 2022, at approximately 10:52 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer was patrolling the area of Broadway and Toole Avenue when she observed a brown Toyota Tundra driving westbound on Broadway without its headlights or taillights illuminated. The officer turned her vehicle around and the Tundra quickly turned...
