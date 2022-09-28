ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Montana

If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new places to explore, I got you, so keep on reading because this article if for you, and I'm saying that because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a fun, exciting, and affordable weekend getaway in Montana that are suitable for people of all ages. On top of that, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in any of these because because they have something for everybody. So if you have never been to any of these places mention in this article, make sure you add them to your list and you visit them next time you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favourite place made it on the list? Here are three affordable weekend getaways ideas in Montana:
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Medicaid in-home care client fears losing independence with low rates

Robin Zehntner, left, is a quadriplegic who uses Medicaid. She could move in with her mom, Jodi Lee Zehntner, if she can't hire anyone to help her at home, but she'd rather be independent. (Provided by Robin Zehntner via Facebook) Robin Zehntner, 31, doesn’t have the use of her fingers,...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

North Valley Public Library seeks public input on new library building

STEVENSVILLE, MONTANA – North Valley Public Library (NVPL) seeks public input on the services and amenities of a new library building and invites local residents to a Public Forum on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the NVPL Community Room, 208 Main Street, Stevensville. Two identical sessions will be held that day and participants may choose to attend at 12:15pm or 6pm. If you cannot attend in-person there is a Zoom option. Residents are also asked to participate in a Community Survey available online or at the NVPL front desk.
STEVENSVILLE, MT
Montana Government
bitterrootstar.com

Bitterroot’s apple legacy – celebrated at Ravalli County Museum

Two signature events take place each year at the Ravalli County Museum – Bitter Root Day in the spring and Apple Day in the fall. These events are uniquely tied to the valley’s history and coming up this weekend is Apple Day (and Liquid Apple Night) which will be celebrated on Saturday, October 1st.
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Police presence at Cooper St. and Russell St. for crash in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - There is a police presence in the area of Cooper St. and Russell St. for a crash Thursday. First responders were called out just before 11:00 am and a single occupant injury is reported in the accident. Not much has been reported about the incident at this...
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

One person arrested in police investigation in downtown Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - A police investigation is closing off Broadway between Ryman and Higgins in Missoula Friday. The City of Missoula Police Department said via Facebook there is no threat to the public. MPD will release more information as it becomes available.
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Smoke and flames to be visible from training burn in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Mont. - Smoke and flames will be visible from a training burn in Hamilton Thursday night. Around 5:30 pm, fire crews will be conducting a training burn on Lewis Lane south of Hamilton, directly across from Murdoch’s. People are asked to avoid the area and to not stop...
HAMILTON, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Hamilton’s got talent!

Residents of Hamilton will get a front row seat to local talent on Friday, September 30th at the new bandshell at Sapphire Lutheran Homes, 501 N. 10th Street. Mayor Dominic Farrenkopf, activities director at Sapphire Lutheran Homes, encourages people to come down and enjoy a beautiful fall evening, which has the benefit of raising money for a good cause.
HAMILTON, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula’s Metal Grotesque Burlesque Carnival of Flesh Returns

Are you ready for the most gruesome, loud, metal Halloween party in Missoula? The Grotesque Burlesque Carnival of Flesh returns!. Every Halloween the Missoula metal community comes together to throw one epic party. We're talking about the craziest, loudest local metal bands, epic costumes and so much more. The Grotesque Burlesque Carnival of Flesh has become a yearly event we all look forward to, and it's one you don't want to miss.
MISSOULA, MT
newstalkkgvo.com

Missoula Man Provides a BAC of .296 During DUI Arrest

On September 23, 2022, at approximately 10:52 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer was patrolling the area of Broadway and Toole Avenue when she observed a brown Toyota Tundra driving westbound on Broadway without its headlights or taillights illuminated. The officer turned her vehicle around and the Tundra quickly turned...
MISSOULA, MT

