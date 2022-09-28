ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odenton, MD

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Pedestrian dies in fatal overnight hit-and-run, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department says a pedestrian died from a hit-and-run early this morning in Baltimore. Police said the crash happened at approximately 1:40 a.m. in the 5400 block of Park Heights Avenue. When officers arrived to the scene, police say they found the 51-year-old man...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
City
Odenton, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Odenton, MD
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Unidentifiably Charred Human Remains Found Inside Burning Vehicle Confirmed To Be Murder Victim

The charred body found inside of a burning car in the middle of a Laurel field has been confirmed to be the victim of a homicide, authorities say. The victim, who was so badly burned that the race, sex, or estimated age could not be determined, is confirmed to have died of a gunshot wound. The suspected killer then attempted to destroy the body by setting it on fire inside of the vehicle, Anne Arundel County police say.
LAUREL, MD
fox5dc.com

Off-duty DC police officer struck by vehicle in Bowie supermarket parking lot

BOWIE, Md. - An off-duty D.C. Police officer is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle at a grocery store parking lot in Prince George's County. SkyFox was over the scene in Bowie, Maryland where several police vehicles could be seen in front of the Shoppers supermarket at the Vista Gardens Marketplace located along the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Junior Highway.
BOWIE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
CBS Baltimore

Minor injured in shooting at Mondawmin bus stop in Baltimore

A minor was injured after getting shot while aboard a stopped bus Thursday afternoon at the Mondawmin Bus Loop in Baltimore.Another minor was taken into custody.Police said that around 3 p.m., the two minors got into a fight when one of the minors fired a shot.The minor who was injured was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.No other information was provided.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

MURDER: Suspect Charged For Fatal Stabbing Near Adelphi McDonald's

Police investigators have tracked down a wanted man who has been identified as a suspect in a fatal stabbing outside a Maryland fast-food joint. Joshua Deva, 25, who has no fixed address, was charged with murder for allegedly stabbing and killing 59-year-old Randolph Crawford on Wednesday, Sept. 28 during a dispute in Adelphi.
ADELPHI, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wnav.com

Anne Arundel County Police find Body in Burned-Out Vehicle

Anne Arundel County firefighters say they found a body inside a burned vehicle late Tuesday night. Police said they are conducting a death investigation, but suspect it was a homicide. Firefighters extinguished a car fire late Tuesday night, near a winding stretch of Brock Bridge Road north of Route 198...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
wnav.com

Update on Fatal Fire-Sixth Fire Death This Year in Anne Arundel

AACO FD Lieutenant Jennifer Maccallair provides the following information. Location/Address: 30 Patuxent Mobile Estates, Lothian, MD 21409. Description of Structure/Property: Mobile Home (single-wide). Injuries or Deaths: When fire department crews arrived, a 71-year-old male occupant was deceased inside the home. The victim has been identified as Thomas Reilly. Mr. Reilly...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

1 dead after house fire in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — One person is dead after a house fire in Anne Arundel County Thursday morning, according to fire officials. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to Patuxent Mobile Estates, off of Sands Road, in Lothian to find a mobile home in flames, with visible fire showing.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

‘Get Him Out!': DC Firefighter Accused of Assaulting Nationals Park Usher

A D.C. firefighter faces an assault charge after he punched an usher in D.C.’s Nationals Park during a game Tuesday, authorities said and video from a fan appears to show. Firefighter Chris Sullivan is the man seen on video that’s gone viral, NBC Washington is first to report. He was most recently assigned to a fire station in the Tenleytown neighborhood of Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy