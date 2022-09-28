Read full article on original website
Suspect In Custody After Shooting Officer During Dispute In East Baltimore, Police Say
A suspect is in custody after a police officer in Maryland was shot on Friday afternoon in East Baltimore, officials announced. The incident unfolded at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 in the 1100 block of East Chase Street, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Officials said that the...
WTOP
Person found dead in burning vehicle in Anne Arundel Co. was shot, autopsy says
An autopsy revealed that the person found dead in a burning vehicle in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, was shot. A person’s remains were found charred in the back seat of a vehicle that was engulfed in flames just before midnight on Tuesday. The vehicle was off a winding stretch of Brock Bridge Road north of Route 198 near the Howard County line.
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested for fatal stabbing near McDonald's restaurant in Prince George's County
ADELPHI, Md. - A suspect is in custody accused of stabbing and killing a man near a McDonald's restaurant in Prince George's County. According to Prince George's County Police, officers responded to the incident near a McDonald's restaurant in the 2300 block of University Boulevard in Adelphi around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday.
foxbaltimore.com
Pedestrian dies in fatal overnight hit-and-run, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department says a pedestrian died from a hit-and-run early this morning in Baltimore. Police said the crash happened at approximately 1:40 a.m. in the 5400 block of Park Heights Avenue. When officers arrived to the scene, police say they found the 51-year-old man...
Unidentifiably Charred Human Remains Found Inside Burning Vehicle Confirmed To Be Murder Victim
The charred body found inside of a burning car in the middle of a Laurel field has been confirmed to be the victim of a homicide, authorities say. The victim, who was so badly burned that the race, sex, or estimated age could not be determined, is confirmed to have died of a gunshot wound. The suspected killer then attempted to destroy the body by setting it on fire inside of the vehicle, Anne Arundel County police say.
fox5dc.com
Off-duty DC police officer struck by vehicle in Bowie supermarket parking lot
BOWIE, Md. - An off-duty D.C. Police officer is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle at a grocery store parking lot in Prince George's County. SkyFox was over the scene in Bowie, Maryland where several police vehicles could be seen in front of the Shoppers supermarket at the Vista Gardens Marketplace located along the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Junior Highway.
Officer Rushed To Hospital After Police-Involved Baltimore Shooting
A police-involved shooting is under investigation in Maryland. The Baltimore Police Department confirmed that there was an officer-involved shooting in the 1100 block of East Chase Street at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. According to reports, an officer was shot and is being transported to an area hospital....
foxbaltimore.com
Driver flags down Baltimore police officer after being shot in the face
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two men were wounded late Wednesday in separate shootings in Baltimore, city police said. Around 9:45 p.m, a motorist flagged down a patrol officer in the 5400 block of York Road in North Baltimore's Homeland section. The man who had a gunshot wound on his cheek...
Baltimore Police officer shot Friday afternoon, alleged shooter in custody
The incident took place on E. Chase Street. There's no word yet on the officer's condition or if any suspect was taken into custody.
Minor injured in shooting at Mondawmin bus stop in Baltimore
A minor was injured after getting shot while aboard a stopped bus Thursday afternoon at the Mondawmin Bus Loop in Baltimore.Another minor was taken into custody.Police said that around 3 p.m., the two minors got into a fight when one of the minors fired a shot.The minor who was injured was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.No other information was provided.
Violent Night: Three Injured In Three Shootings Within 31 Minutes Overnight In Baltimore
It was another night of mayhem in Baltimore as police responded to three separate shootings that were reported within nearly a half hour of each other. The night began at approximately 9:43 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, when a patrol officer in the Northern District was flagged down by a motorist who was suffering from a gunshot in the 5400 block of York Road.
MURDER: Suspect Charged For Fatal Stabbing Near Adelphi McDonald's
Police investigators have tracked down a wanted man who has been identified as a suspect in a fatal stabbing outside a Maryland fast-food joint. Joshua Deva, 25, who has no fixed address, was charged with murder for allegedly stabbing and killing 59-year-old Randolph Crawford on Wednesday, Sept. 28 during a dispute in Adelphi.
wnav.com
Anne Arundel County Police find Body in Burned-Out Vehicle
Anne Arundel County firefighters say they found a body inside a burned vehicle late Tuesday night. Police said they are conducting a death investigation, but suspect it was a homicide. Firefighters extinguished a car fire late Tuesday night, near a winding stretch of Brock Bridge Road north of Route 198...
fox5dc.com
Man standing at DC bus stop shot twice in the stomach, police say
WASHINGTON - Police say a man was shot twice in the stomach while he was standing at a bus stop in D.C., police say. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 3600 Block of Minnesota Avenue in the southeast. The man was conscious and breathing when he was...
wnav.com
Update on Fatal Fire-Sixth Fire Death This Year in Anne Arundel
AACO FD Lieutenant Jennifer Maccallair provides the following information. Location/Address: 30 Patuxent Mobile Estates, Lothian, MD 21409. Description of Structure/Property: Mobile Home (single-wide). Injuries or Deaths: When fire department crews arrived, a 71-year-old male occupant was deceased inside the home. The victim has been identified as Thomas Reilly. Mr. Reilly...
1 dead after house fire in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — One person is dead after a house fire in Anne Arundel County Thursday morning, according to fire officials. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to Patuxent Mobile Estates, off of Sands Road, in Lothian to find a mobile home in flames, with visible fire showing.
Homes, Vehicle On Quiet Severn Court Struck By Early Morning Gunfire: Police
Multiple homes and at least one vehicle were struck when gunshots rang out early on Wednesday morning in Anne Arundel County, police said. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the area of Village Square Court and Carriage Court in Severn.
NBC Washington
‘Get Him Out!': DC Firefighter Accused of Assaulting Nationals Park Usher
A D.C. firefighter faces an assault charge after he punched an usher in D.C.’s Nationals Park during a game Tuesday, authorities said and video from a fan appears to show. Firefighter Chris Sullivan is the man seen on video that’s gone viral, NBC Washington is first to report. He was most recently assigned to a fire station in the Tenleytown neighborhood of Northwest D.C.
fox5dc.com
Anne Arundel County mobile home fire leaves 1 person dead
LOTHIAN, Md. - A person is dead after a mobile home fire in Anne Arundel County. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at the Patuxent Mobile Estates in Lothian, Maryland. Authorities say the person who was killed was an adult. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
WJLA
Massive fire rips through townhouses in Montgomery County, 'several families' displaced
OLNEY, Md. (7News) — A fire tore through several townhouses Friday night in Montgomery County sending fire crews scrambling to extinguish the blaze. The flames broke out in the 3500 block of Landing Way. Crews reported heavy fire conditions in multiple townhouses but were able to knock down the exterior fire.
