The contrast between the general intensity of emo and post-hardcore music and the light it brings to the lives of fans has always been something of a beautiful brain teaser, but for a genre of music so often cheekily referred to as “sad boy music,” everything surrounding the two-headed dragon delivered by Silverstein and The Amity Affliction Friday night at the Palladium, for all intents and purposes, seemed anything but sad. ...

WORCESTER, MA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO