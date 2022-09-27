Read full article on original website
The rapper Coolio has died at 59
The artist, one of hip-hop's biggest names of the 1990s with hits including "Gangsta's Paradise" and "Fantastic Voyage," died Wednesday at age 59, his manager said.
thesource.com
Emergency Personnel Reportedly Performed Nearly an Hour of CPR on Coolio
After being unresponsive in a friend’s bathroom, EMTs attempted 45 minutes of emergency CPR to revive Coolio. Coolio passed away Wednesday at a home in downtown Los Angeles. Coolio went into the bathroom, and after not emerging after a while, the concerned friend found the rapper on the floor.
Silverstein close out US tour with top-notch Palladium show
The contrast between the general intensity of emo and post-hardcore music and the light it brings to the lives of fans has always been something of a beautiful brain teaser, but for a genre of music so often cheekily referred to as “sad boy music,” everything surrounding the two-headed dragon delivered by Silverstein and The Amity Affliction Friday night at the Palladium, for all intents and purposes, seemed anything but sad. ...
NME
Dave Navarro sitting out upcoming Jane’s Addiction tour due to “continued battle” with long COVID
Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro will sit out the band’s forthcoming tour with Smashing Pumpkins, as the musician is continuing to suffer from the effects of long COVID. In a message to fans posted on the band’s social media, Navarro confirmed he will not be performing on the...
NME
Rolling Loud New York 2022: Five hype-worthy moments from the hip-hop festival
Last week, Rolling Loud concluded its multi-city run in New York City, staging the hip-hop music festival in the genre’s birthplace for a weekend to remember. The festival kicked off on an unseasonably chilly Friday and ended on a rainy, show-stopping Sunday. The three-day event brought together fans from across the city’s five Burroughs, the tri-state area, and beyond, because, as one attendee named Deja from Connecticut told us, “New York, is just a way different vibe.”
NME
Watch ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant mistake Beck for Ed Sheeran
A contestant on Jeopardy! mistook a picture of Beck for Ed Sheeran during a recent episode of the US game show. David Sibley, the current reigning champion of the long-running show, buzzed in when he and his fellow contestants were shown a picture of Beck. Responding to the category ‘One-Name...
NME
Hayley Williams teases Paramore UK tour: “We already have the plan”
Hayley Williams has teased ‘s forthcoming return to the UK, saying that they “already have the plan” in place. The trio announced their long-awaited sixth album ‘This Is Why’ yesterday (September 28) and released its title track. This weekend, Williams and co. will head out on the road to play their first live shows in over four years.
NME
Watch Morrisey debut ‘Kerouac’s Crack’ in Blackpool
Morrissey has performed his new song ‘Kerouac’s Crack’ for the first time in Blackpool. Watch a clip of the performance below. He debuted the track, which comes from his upcoming album, ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’, last night (September 28). Morrisey’s current tour kicked off in Killarney on September 24 and will run until October in Brighton. Announced via the singer’s website, the singer’s 14th solo album has 11 tracks and was completed in Los Angeles.
Robert Cormier, 'Slasher' and 'Heartland' actor, dies at 33
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Slasher and Heartland actor Robert Cormier has died. Cormier died Friday at a hospital in Etokicoke, Ontario, following injuries in a fall, his sister Stephanie confirmed Tuesday to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 33. The Canadian actor played Kit Jennings in Season 3 of the Netflix...
NME
NME Australia cover stars Parkway Drive on ‘Stranger Things’, the grim influences on ‘Darker Still’ and more
Parkway Drive are the latest band to feature on the cover of NME Australia, talking about their seventh album, ‘Darker Still’, their near-breakup, male mental health and much more. For the story, we caught up with three members of the Aussie metal band – frontman Winston McCall, lead...
Vegas survivors signal hope even as mass shootings march on
Saturday marks five years since a gunman rained bullets into an outdoor country music festival crowd on the Las Vegas Strip.
NME
‘Homicidal All-Stars’ preview: turn-based carnage
Homicidal All-Stars is the game show of the future, and as with all of these things, that involves ultraviolence and a kill or be killed mentality. I mean, seriously, can’t they just reboot Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, or something? Always with the violence. Homicidal All-Stars takes its...
NME
Paramore’s Hayley Williams thanks fans for their support during absence: “The last few years at home were so crucial”
Frontwoman Hayley Williams shared a message thanking fans for their support just prior to the release of ‘This Is Why’, the trio’s first single in half a decade. Late on Tuesday night (September 27), shortly before ‘This Is Why’ arrived on streaming platforms, Williams shared a letter via the band’s Discord channel, expressing gratitude for those who have supported the group throughout their absence in recent years.
