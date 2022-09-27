ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Silverstein close out US tour with top-notch Palladium show

The contrast between the general intensity of emo and post-hardcore music and the light it brings to the lives of fans has always been something of a beautiful brain teaser, but for a genre of music so often cheekily referred to as “sad boy music,” everything surrounding the two-headed dragon delivered by Silverstein and The Amity Affliction Friday night at the Palladium, for all intents and purposes, seemed anything but sad. ...
WORCESTER, MA
NME

Rolling Loud New York 2022: Five hype-worthy moments from the hip-hop festival

Last week, Rolling Loud concluded its multi-city run in New York City, staging the hip-hop music festival in the genre’s birthplace for a weekend to remember. The festival kicked off on an unseasonably chilly Friday and ended on a rainy, show-stopping Sunday. The three-day event brought together fans from across the city’s five Burroughs, the tri-state area, and beyond, because, as one attendee named Deja from Connecticut told us, “New York, is just a way different vibe.”
NME

Watch ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant mistake Beck for Ed Sheeran

A contestant on Jeopardy! mistook a picture of Beck for Ed Sheeran during a recent episode of the US game show. David Sibley, the current reigning champion of the long-running show, buzzed in when he and his fellow contestants were shown a picture of Beck. Responding to the category ‘One-Name...
NME

Hayley Williams teases Paramore UK tour: “We already have the plan”

Hayley Williams has teased ‘s forthcoming return to the UK, saying that they “already have the plan” in place. The trio announced their long-awaited sixth album ‘This Is Why’ yesterday (September 28) and released its title track. This weekend, Williams and co. will head out on the road to play their first live shows in over four years.
NME

Watch Morrisey debut ‘Kerouac’s Crack’ in Blackpool

Morrissey has performed his new song ‘Kerouac’s Crack’ for the first time in Blackpool. Watch a clip of the performance below. He debuted the track, which comes from his upcoming album, ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’, last night (September 28). Morrisey’s current tour kicked off in Killarney on September 24 and will run until October in Brighton. Announced via the singer’s website, the singer’s 14th solo album has 11 tracks and was completed in Los Angeles.
UPI News

Robert Cormier, 'Slasher' and 'Heartland' actor, dies at 33

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Slasher and Heartland actor Robert Cormier has died. Cormier died Friday at a hospital in Etokicoke, Ontario, following injuries in a fall, his sister Stephanie confirmed Tuesday to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 33. The Canadian actor played Kit Jennings in Season 3 of the Netflix...
NME

‘Homicidal All-Stars’ preview: turn-based carnage

Homicidal All-Stars is the game show of the future, and as with all of these things, that involves ultraviolence and a kill or be killed mentality. I mean, seriously, can’t they just reboot Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, or something? Always with the violence. Homicidal All-Stars takes its...
NME

Paramore’s Hayley Williams thanks fans for their support during absence: “The last few years at home were so crucial”

Frontwoman Hayley Williams shared a message thanking fans for their support just prior to the release of ‘This Is Why’, the trio’s first single in half a decade. Late on Tuesday night (September 27), shortly before ‘This Is Why’ arrived on streaming platforms, Williams shared a letter via the band’s Discord channel, expressing gratitude for those who have supported the group throughout their absence in recent years.
