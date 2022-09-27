ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Quick Country 96.5

Carly Pearce Loved Working With One of Her ‘Real Friends’ on Her Kelsea Ballerini Collaboration

Kelsea Ballerini's new Subject to Change album includes a collaboration with not one, but two powerhouse female vocalists: Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson. The song is called "You're Drunk, Go Home," and during a recent conversation with Taste of Country, Pearce admitted that the drinks were, indeed, flowing during their recording session — but Ballerini wasn't the one who was imbibing.
CELEBRITIES
Quick Country 96.5

Morgan Evans Performs Searing, Unreleased ‘How Long’ in the Wake of Kelsea Ballerini Divorce [Watch]

Kelsea Ballerini isn't the only one whose music reflects her ongoing divorce from Morgan Evans. During his headlining set at the CMC Rocks QLD Festival in his home country of Australia, Evans sat down at his piano to try out an unreleased heartbreak ballad called "How Long" — and it seemed pretty clear to the fans in the crowd that the lyrics were written about his split from Ballerini.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Quick Country 96.5

Alan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a Lifetime: ‘I’m Very Proud’

Alan Jackson will receive a major honor at the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: The legendary singer-songwriter has been selected as CMT's Artist of a Lifetime. The award acknowledges Jackson's illustrious career, which has spanned three decades. His accomplishments include 18 studio albums, 35 No. 1 singles, two Grammy Awards, 16 CMA Awards, 17 ACM Awards and more. He has received two CMA Awards and one ACM Award for Video of the Year, and he was named a CMT Giant in 2008. Additionally, Jackson received the first-ever Impact Award at the CMT Music Awards in 2014.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Alex Rodriguez Finally Breaks Silence After Ex Jennifer Lopez Marries Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez, 47, wishes his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez, 53, his “very best” after she married rekindled flame Ben Affleck, 50. “With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience,” he said on the Sept. 30 episode of CNN’s Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace? when the host asked about their April 2021 split. “I wish her and the children, who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful — I wish them the very best,” Alex added in the rare comments.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Douglas
Person
Miranda Lambert
Quick Country 96.5

Coolio Dead at 59 – Report

Coolio has reportedly died. Tonight (Sept. 28), TMZ has reported that West Coast rapper Coolio has died at the age of 59. The "Gangsta's Paradise" artist’s manager Jarez reportedly told the Hollywood gossip site that Coolio was visiting a friend at a home in Los Angeles when he passed. The rapper allegedly went into his friend's bathroom, but never came out. Paramedics were called around 4 p.m., but Coolio was pronounced dead at the scene. Jarez reportedly said the veteran rhymer died of cardiac arrest, although an official cause of death has yet to be determined.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Zappos Theater#Domestic Violence#Planet Hollywood#The Song
Quick Country 96.5

Craig Morgan Can Finally Talk About It [Interview]

A moment of levity among Craig Morgan's harrowing descriptions of military missions in God, Family, Country comes as he's chronicling the wind-down of his involvement in the United States invasion of Panama in 1989. Chapter 4 of his memoir is titled "War," and it's here that — for the first...
MILITARY
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy