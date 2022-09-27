Read full article on original website
Related
Remember When Rapper Coolio Tapped Kenny Rogers for a Duet? [Watch]
Rapper and producer Coolio died on Wednesday (Sept. 28). The Grammy-winning "Gangsta's Paradise" hitmaker was an icon in the '90s, but as the decade flipped, he asked a country legend to help him out with a song. Kenny Rogers appears in this music video for "The Hustler," a song found...
Carly Pearce Loved Working With One of Her ‘Real Friends’ on Her Kelsea Ballerini Collaboration
Kelsea Ballerini's new Subject to Change album includes a collaboration with not one, but two powerhouse female vocalists: Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson. The song is called "You're Drunk, Go Home," and during a recent conversation with Taste of Country, Pearce admitted that the drinks were, indeed, flowing during their recording session — but Ballerini wasn't the one who was imbibing.
Morgan Evans Performs Searing, Unreleased ‘How Long’ in the Wake of Kelsea Ballerini Divorce [Watch]
Kelsea Ballerini isn't the only one whose music reflects her ongoing divorce from Morgan Evans. During his headlining set at the CMC Rocks QLD Festival in his home country of Australia, Evans sat down at his piano to try out an unreleased heartbreak ballad called "How Long" — and it seemed pretty clear to the fans in the crowd that the lyrics were written about his split from Ballerini.
Carrie Underwood’s Boys Are More Rambunctious Than Ever These Days
Carrie Underwood has her hands full at home, and she's outnumbered! Between her husband, Mike, and her two sons, Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, it's a house filled with masculinity — and bodily functions. "They’re seven and three. Everything with them is farts and wrestling," she tells Country Countdown...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a Lifetime: ‘I’m Very Proud’
Alan Jackson will receive a major honor at the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: The legendary singer-songwriter has been selected as CMT's Artist of a Lifetime. The award acknowledges Jackson's illustrious career, which has spanned three decades. His accomplishments include 18 studio albums, 35 No. 1 singles, two Grammy Awards, 16 CMA Awards, 17 ACM Awards and more. He has received two CMA Awards and one ACM Award for Video of the Year, and he was named a CMT Giant in 2008. Additionally, Jackson received the first-ever Impact Award at the CMT Music Awards in 2014.
Jon Pardi’s In-Laws Finding Out They’ll Be Grandparents Is Tearfully Perfect [Watch]
Jon Pardi and his wife, Summer, will soon become a "Pardi of 3," as they have announced they are expecting their first child together. As the couple embraces their next chapter, their parents will also be taking on new roles as grandparents. The soon-to-be mother posted a video of how...
Alex Rodriguez Finally Breaks Silence After Ex Jennifer Lopez Marries Ben Affleck
Alex Rodriguez, 47, wishes his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez, 53, his “very best” after she married rekindled flame Ben Affleck, 50. “With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience,” he said on the Sept. 30 episode of CNN’s Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace? when the host asked about their April 2021 split. “I wish her and the children, who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful — I wish them the very best,” Alex added in the rare comments.
MLB・
Jana Kramer Opens Up About Surviving Domestic Violence In Heartbreaking New Instagram Post
Jana Kramer is getting personal in a new post detailing her experience with domestic violence. The country singer, 38, took to Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 1, to start off Domestic Violence Awareness month by sharing her own history of abuse. In the photo, a much younger Kramer smiled for the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Jason Aldean’s Kids Share the Sweetest Goodbye Before Spending Their First Night Apart [Watch]
Jason Aldean's youngest children, Memphis and Navy, have an incredibly strong sibling bond, and their sweet relationship was caught on camera in a recent video shared by their mom, Brittany Aldean. In the caption, Brittany explains that 4-year-old Memphis was leaving to spend the night with one grandparent, while 3-year-old...
Coolio Dead at 59 – Report
Coolio has reportedly died. Tonight (Sept. 28), TMZ has reported that West Coast rapper Coolio has died at the age of 59. The "Gangsta's Paradise" artist’s manager Jarez reportedly told the Hollywood gossip site that Coolio was visiting a friend at a home in Los Angeles when he passed. The rapper allegedly went into his friend's bathroom, but never came out. Paramedics were called around 4 p.m., but Coolio was pronounced dead at the scene. Jarez reportedly said the veteran rhymer died of cardiac arrest, although an official cause of death has yet to be determined.
Blake Shelton Should Really Update Gwen Stefani’s Name in His Phone
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been married for more than a year now, but Shelton still refers to her as his girlfriend — at least in his phone. The country singer confessed to Today that he still hasn't updated her name in his contacts. ""She's still in my...
Breland Really Didn’t Like Working for Corporate America — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Craig Morgan Can Finally Talk About It [Interview]
A moment of levity among Craig Morgan's harrowing descriptions of military missions in God, Family, Country comes as he's chronicling the wind-down of his involvement in the United States invasion of Panama in 1989. Chapter 4 of his memoir is titled "War," and it's here that — for the first...
Quick Country 96.5
Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://quickcountry.com
Comments / 0