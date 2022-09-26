Read full article on original website
Related
Strome Scores Twice as Capitals Defeat Flyers
For many players on the Flyers roster on Wednesday night, this was their first action of the preseason. It certainly showed at times. Shades of last season were on display in a two-goal second period for the Washington Capitals, who never looked back, handing the Flyers a 3-1 loss at Wells Fargo Center.
NBC Sports
Flyers play more regulars with assistants behind bench in preseason loss
With at least eight regulars on the ice Wednesday night, the Flyers picked up their preseason process in a 3-1 loss to the Capitals at the Wells Fargo Center. Kevin Hayes scored the Flyers' lone goal, which was assisted by Owen Tippett. The Flyers are 1-2-0 halfway through their exhibition...
NHL
Samuel Girard 'Free to Go' for Upcoming Season
After suffering a broken sternum in Game 3 of the Second Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against St. Louis, which sidelined the 24-year-old blueliner for the remainder of the Colorado Avalanche's eventual Stanley Cup Championship run, Girard is all healed up and ready to go for the upcoming campaign.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres’ Prospect Lucas Rousek Shines In Early Preseason
The Buffalo Sabres have had a successful start to their preseason by going 2-0 with their recent win Tuesday evening versus the Philadelphia Flyers. Both games have featured some of the presumed NHL roster along with some hopeful prospects on the cusp of making the big club, and it has been the kids that have been shining through early on. During their game against the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon, the Sabres completed a comeback win in overtime, featuring goals from Dylan Cozens, Tyson Kozak, Jack Quinn, and Vinnie Hinostroza, so it was primarily the “kids” getting things done for that game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL
Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, September 28, the following roster transactions:. Joey Abate, Samuel Asselin, Francois Brassard, Justin Brazeau, Brandon Bussi, Josiah Didier, J.D. Greenway, Curtis Hall, Georgii Merkulov, Luke Toporowski, Eduards Tralmaks, Alex-Olivier Voyer, and Jacob Wilson will report to Providence Bruins Training Camp.
Sabres drop first preseason game to Blue Jackets
After opening the 2022 preseason with a pair of wins, the Buffalo Sabres finally dropped their first exhibition game of the year. Brayton Wilson has a complete game recap:
NHL
Duhamel reads Ducks starting lineups before preseason game
Anaheim hosts special pregame screening of 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' new season. Josh Duhamel had a mighty good time in the Anaheim Ducks locker room on Wednesday. The actor announced the Ducks' starting lineups to the team ahead of their preseason matchup against the Arizona Coyotes. "I feel really...
NHL
Caps Take Weekend Trip to Midwest
The Caps embark up a rare preseason road trip on Friday when they head to the Motor City for a Friday night exhibition tilt with the Detroit Red Wings. A night later, they'll be in Columbus to take on the Blue Jackets. This weekend preseason journey marks Washington's first overnight preseason trip in nearly six years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings host Blackhawks for 2022-23 preseason home opener
The Detroit Red Wings will play their 2022-23 preseason home opener Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena against the Chicago Blackhawks. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit Extra in addition to the Red Wings Radio Network and WWJ 950. The Red Wings...
NHL
Caps Continue Preseason in Philly
Washington takes to the road on Wednesday night for the first of three straight preseason road tilts, against the Flyers in Philadelphia. The Caps opened up their exhibition six-pack on Sunday afternoon with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres at Capital One Arena. Following Sunday's game with the...
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES VS. OILERS
FLAMES LINEUP @ OILERS - 30.09.22. The Flames will face off against the Oilers in Edmonton at 7:00 PM MT. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. After picking up a 4-0 win on Wednesday at the Scotiabank Saddledome, the Flames wrap up their two-game exhibition set against the Oilers in Edmonton this evening at 7:00 PM MT.
NHL
Capitals Announce 2022-23 Promotional Schedule
ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals announced today the team's promotional schedule for the 2022-23 season presented by Capital One, highlighted by several all-fan giveaways, theme nights and unique gift with purchase opportunities. All-Fan Giveaways. All fan giveaways during the 2022-23 season include:. Oct. 12 vs. Boston Bruins - 2022-23...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
'Behind The Glass' docuseries on Predators training camp to debut
First episode of all-access show to follow players, coaches on and off ice. The premiere episode of Behind The Glass: Nashville Predators Training Camp, the groundbreaking all-access NHL® preseason docuseries, debuts tonight at 10:00 p.m. ET on NHL Network. A sneak peek from the first episode can be seen here. Following tonight, the second episode of the four-part series will debut this Tuesday, October 4 at 10:00 p.m. ET.
NHL
Josi ready for Switzerland homecoming with Predators against SC Bern
The coach put him on the point on the power play right away. Raeto Raffainer was on the penalty kill that day, and he was impressed. Josi's shot wasn't that efficient or hard then -- he was a kid competing against men -- but he was calm as he passed the puck through seams to his teammates.
NHL
Detroit releases trio from amateur tryouts
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today released forwards Ivan Ivan, Riley Piercey and Jake Uberti from their amateur tryouts. The Red Wings currently have 57 players on their training camp roster: 31 forwards, 20 defensemen and six goaltenders. Currently at 1-1-0 through two preseason games, Detroit will host the Washington Capitals on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena. The game will be streamed live on DetroitRedWings.com.
NHL
Stars' goalie depth takes center stage against Coyotes
FRISCO, Texas -- Goaltending depth was both a blessing and a curse last season, as Dallas started the year with four goalies and still had to acquire a fifth due to injuries to Ben Bishop, Braden Holtby and Anton Khudobin. Bishop and Holtby have moved on, but the team still...
NHL
UBS Arena Introduces New Culinary Offerings for Isles 50th Anniversary
UBS Arena and hospitality partner Delaware North introduce new culinary offerings to celebrate the New York Islanders 50th Anniversary Season. UBS Arena, the state of the art sports and entertainment venue that's home of the New York Islanders Hockey Club, and exclusive hospitality partner Delaware North announced today a variety of enhancements to the culinary program ahead of the 2022-23 NHL season.
NHL
NHL announces 2022 Stanley Award winners
Recognizes achievements, creativity and results across League clubs. The NHL announced the 2022 Stanley Award winners during a live virtual show on Wednesday. The six categories -- Game Presentation of the Year, Best Marketing Campaign, Best Social Impact and Growth Initiatives, Social Media Club of the Year, Best Sponsorship Activation and Best Ticketing Initiative -- aim to recognize achievements, creativity and results across the League's 32 clubs from the 2021 calendar year.
NHL
The Nicaraguan Patch on a Hockey Jacket
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Bill Guerin. Bill Guerin's youth hockey jacket was littered with patches highlighting his early successes. The Worcester, Massachusetts native received a number of hattrick celebration and playmaking patches from USA Hockey in his youth to don at the local rinks and tournaments. But then Guerin's...
NHL
Sharks Team Up With Volta To Install Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
SAN JOSE, CA - The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) of the National Hockey League announced today a strategic collaboration with Volta Inc. ("Volta"), an industry-leading electric vehicle ("EV") charging and media company, to install EV charging at both SAP Center at San Jose (@SAPCenter) and Sharks Ice at San Jose (@s4a_ice).
Comments / 0