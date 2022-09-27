Read full article on original website
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Sacramento aims to boost flood preparedness with Highwater Jamboree on October 15D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Demonstrators urge Public Utilities Commission to fund Lifeline , low-income wireless servicesRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
capradio.org
Sacramento opens new temporary shelter for unhoused residents on Auburn Boulevard
Starting this week, people experiencing homelessness in Sacramento will have a new option for connecting with services and temporary shelter. The city plans to open its Outreach and Engagement Center full-time on Thursday at 3615 Auburn Boulevard in northeast Sacramento. The facility, located at the city’s former Powerhouse Science Center and Museum, was used earlier this year as a weather respite shelter, opening for 10 days during this month’s record heatwave.
PLANetizen
Sacramento Voters to Decide on Using Lawsuits to Reclaim Sidewalks
A lawsuit filed against the city claimed that San Francisco “abandoned” the neighborhood to homelessness and crime. | Myra Thompson / San Francisco's Tenderloin District. Lawsuits against cities over sidewalk encampments are becoming more common, report Lauren Hepler and Raheem Hosseini for the San Francisco Chronicle on September 23.
3 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Sacramento on Sunday. The crash happened on Interstate 80 in Davis at around 3:10 a.m involving an [..]
KCRA.com
Pedestrian faces life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run in San Joaquin County
STOCKTON, Calif. — One person has been severely injured in a hit-and-run crash in San Joaquin County, authorities said. The person driving a Volkswagen Jetta struck a pedestrian on Wednesday around 8:40 p.m. on Alpine Road, just south of Live Oak Road, the California Highway Patrol said. The hit-and-run happened northeast of Stockton.
capradio.org
Sacramento County Board of Supervisors delays adopting climate action plan
On Tuesday, the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors met to discuss adopting a climate action plan. However, they ended up deciding to delay the decision. Comments on the plan poured in, some arriving during the meeting itself. The board decided, as a result, to review these last-minute comments and take them into account as part of their final decision.
North Lake Tahoe program offers up to $24k for homeowners to rent to locals
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — North Lake Tahoe property owners could get $24,000 by renting their properties to local workers through a new program. Lease to Locals offers a cash incentive to property owners who convert their properties into short-term or long-term rentals. The program launched in August and is funded through July 31, 2023.
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four years
Can slumlords whose properties habitually damage other peoples homes be prevented?. Damage to Rachel Buller’s condo which was damaged by an upstairs unit in Sacramento in 2021.(Courtesy of Rachel Buller)
northbaybusinessjournal.com
3 new Solano County warehouses sell for $90 million
A newly built 415,000-square-foot industrial real estate complex in central Solano County has sold for $90.5 million, or about $218 a square foot. Boston-based TA Realty’s TAL Green Valley LP purchased three class A distribution warehouses from Fairfield Industrial Holdings II LLC (Panattoni Development) near the junction of interstates 80 and 680 in Fairfield on Sept. 21, according to public records and deal brokers.
capradio.org
Northern California wildfires: Where to find updates on air quality, evacuations, and official information
To get updates on your phone, including push notifications of major announcements, download our mobile app for iOS or Android. The Mosquito Fire remains at 76, 775 acres and 85% containment. Fire officials wrote Thursday morning that more smoke may be produced by the fire today, they "do not expect any challenges throughout the next couple of operational periods."
911 dispatchers in short supply in the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is down the number of dispatchers it needs in order to be fully staffed, and it says it needs help from the public. The sheriff’s office is down more than 10 dispatching positions, and it needs to fill them right away. According to the sheriff’s […]
Sacramento teens arrested after a pursuit in a stolen car
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teenagers were arrested on Tuesday after leading law enforcement agencies on a chase in a stolen vehicle, according to the Roseville Police Department. At 1 p.m., the Roseville Police’s automated license plate reader system noticed a stolen vehicle driving near Riverside Avenue and Cirby Way. The stolen Hyundai Elantra was […]
KCRA.com
Sideshows in Yolo County could lead to jail time and suspended licenses — including for spectators
YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — Law enforcement officials across the state have reported a dramatic increase in sideshows since the pandemic began, and the Yolo County district attorney is implementing a first-of-its-kind crackdown on these incidents. KCRA 3 was given an exclusive look at the new enhanced enforcement and prosecution...
KTVU FOX 2
These are the California cities with the fastest cooling housing markets
OAKLAND, Calif. - Four cities in California topped a national list of housing markets that are cooling the fastest. Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento and San Diego made the top 10 list of housing markets that are chilling out, amid rising interest rates and a slowing stock market, according to Redfin.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Yuba County Head-On Crash Kills El Dorado Hills Woman
Head-On Crash on New York Flat Road Kills Woman in Pickup. A fatal head-on crash in Yuba County involving two pickups occurred on September 23 that took the life of an El Dorado Hills woman. The accident happened near Forbestown along New York Flat Road around 6:45 p.m. In the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the woman was driving a Ford F-250 along the road when it collided with a Ford F-150, driven by a man, age 44. The woman driver was ejected from her pickup when it rolled over in the accident.
A 27-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Yuba County (Yuba County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Yuba County on Friday. The crash happened on New York Flat Road in the Forbestown area [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Smell of natural gas prompts evacuation of several Davis schools across the city
DAVIS – Several schools in Davis were evacuated for a time due to the smell of natural gas Tuesday morning. According to the Davis Joint Unified School District, they received reports of natural gas smell at several campuses across the city. As a result, the district says the following campuses were evacuated: Davis Senior High, King High, Davis School for Independent Study, Holmes Junior High, and North Davis Elementary. The district office has also was evacuated. City officials say the smell was most likely from a gas blow-off PG&E started around 5 a.m. Tuesday. Fire department crews have cleared the campuses to make sure there are no gas leaks. Students at all the schools have been allowed to return to their classrooms.
