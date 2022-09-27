ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

ABC10

Stockton approves alternate electric utility option to PG&E

STOCKTON, Calif. — A recently approved contract will give those living and working in Stockton a new option for electricity utilities outside of the city's current sole provider, Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E). During a September meeting, Stockton City Council members unanimously voted to join a Joint Powers Agreement...
STOCKTON, CA
capradio.org

Sacramento opens new temporary shelter for unhoused residents on Auburn Boulevard

Starting this week, people experiencing homelessness in Sacramento will have a new option for connecting with services and temporary shelter. The city plans to open its Outreach and Engagement Center full-time on Thursday at 3615 Auburn Boulevard in northeast Sacramento. The facility, located at the city’s former Powerhouse Science Center and Museum, was used earlier this year as a weather respite shelter, opening for 10 days during this month’s record heatwave.
SACRAMENTO, CA
PLANetizen

Sacramento Voters to Decide on Using Lawsuits to Reclaim Sidewalks

A lawsuit filed against the city claimed that San Francisco “abandoned” the neighborhood to homelessness and crime. | Myra Thompson / San Francisco's Tenderloin District. Lawsuits against cities over sidewalk encampments are becoming more common, report Lauren Hepler and Raheem Hosseini for the San Francisco Chronicle on September 23.
SACRAMENTO, CA
capradio.org

Sacramento County Board of Supervisors delays adopting climate action plan

On Tuesday, the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors met to discuss adopting a climate action plan. However, they ended up deciding to delay the decision. Comments on the plan poured in, some arriving during the meeting itself. The board decided, as a result, to review these last-minute comments and take them into account as part of their final decision.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

3 new Solano County warehouses sell for $90 million

A newly built 415,000-square-foot industrial real estate complex in central Solano County has sold for $90.5 million, or about $218 a square foot. Boston-based TA Realty’s TAL Green Valley LP purchased three class A distribution warehouses from Fairfield Industrial Holdings II LLC (Panattoni Development) near the junction of interstates 80 and 680 in Fairfield on Sept. 21, according to public records and deal brokers.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
capradio.org

Northern California wildfires: Where to find updates on air quality, evacuations, and official information

To get updates on your phone, including push notifications of major announcements, download our mobile app for iOS or Android. The Mosquito Fire remains at 76, 775 acres and 85% containment. Fire officials wrote Thursday morning that more smoke may be produced by the fire today, they "do not expect any challenges throughout the next couple of operational periods."
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento teens arrested after a pursuit in a stolen car

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teenagers were arrested on Tuesday after leading law enforcement agencies on a chase in a stolen vehicle, according to the Roseville Police Department. At 1 p.m., the Roseville Police’s automated license plate reader system noticed a stolen vehicle driving near Riverside Avenue and Cirby Way. The stolen Hyundai Elantra was […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Yuba County Head-On Crash Kills El Dorado Hills Woman

Head-On Crash on New York Flat Road Kills Woman in Pickup. A fatal head-on crash in Yuba County involving two pickups occurred on September 23 that took the life of an El Dorado Hills woman. The accident happened near Forbestown along New York Flat Road around 6:45 p.m. In the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the woman was driving a Ford F-250 along the road when it collided with a Ford F-150, driven by a man, age 44. The woman driver was ejected from her pickup when it rolled over in the accident.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Smell of natural gas prompts evacuation of several Davis schools across the city

DAVIS – Several schools in Davis were evacuated for a time due to the smell of natural gas Tuesday morning. According to the Davis Joint Unified School District, they received reports of natural gas smell at several campuses across the city. As a result, the district says the following campuses were evacuated: Davis Senior High, King High, Davis School for Independent Study, Holmes Junior High, and North Davis Elementary. The district office has also was evacuated. City officials say the smell was most likely from a gas blow-off PG&E started around 5 a.m. Tuesday. Fire department crews have cleared the campuses to make sure there are no gas leaks. Students at all the schools have been allowed to return to their classrooms. 
DAVIS, CA

