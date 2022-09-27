Read full article on original website
ATP Sofia Semifinal Predictions Including Jannik Sinner vs Holger Rune
The semifinal matches are upon us at the ATp 250 in Sofia and we’re left with an exciting group of four players squaring up in two enticing semifinals. The ever-unpredictable Marc-Andrea Huesler is looking for one of the biggest wins of his career over Lorenzo Musetti who has done well to get this far on an indoor hard-court (he saved two match points earlier in the week against Alexandar Lazarov). In the other semifinal, defending champ Jannik Sinner takes on up-and-comer Holger Rune for the first time. Plenty to look forward in two tough matches to predict.
ATP Seoul Semifinal Predictions Including Jenson Brooksby vs Denis Shapovalov
The championship for the ATP Seoul 2022 edition is up for grabs as three of the top four seeds have been shown the door. The semifinal lineup is an exciting one with a mix of quality players and first timers. As ever, we at LWOT preview and predict both semifinal clashes for you.
ATP Tel Aviv Semifinal Predictions Including Novak Djokovic vs Roman Safiullin
The ATP Tel Aviv semifinal round features a couple of faces that won’t surprise anyone, with a couple other faces that many might not recognize. On paper, both of these matches look to be heading toward blowouts, but actual on-court play gives the underdogs a better shot than at first seems. All shocking upsets are, by nature, unlikely, but here we have a couple opportunities for shocking upsets that seem more possible than normal. Will Djokovic storm the 250-level event as everyone would assume, or can either or both of the two unheard-ofs reach the first ATP final of their career? We call the matches below, including Marin Cilic vs Constant Lestienne.
ATP Seoul Quarterfinal Predictions Including Casper Ruud vs Yoshihito Nishioka
The top two seeds remain in the ATP 250 event in Seoul as we’ve reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 Korea Open. Both Casper Ruud and Cameron Norrie might have their hands full on Friday though. Can Yoshihito Nishioka or Jenson Brooksby produce an upset? Who do you think takes the other two last eight matches?
Novak Djokovic vs Pablo Andujar: 3 Keys To The Match
Top seed Novak Djokovic thrashed Pablo Andujar of Spain 6-0 6-3 in the round of 16 at the ATP Tel Aviv Open on Thursday. The Serbian was excellent throughout, playing some top-quality tennis to dismantle his opponent. Djokovic will next take on Vasek Pospisil of Canada in the quarterfinals and remains the odds-on favourite to win the title. But what were the keys to his win over the Spaniard?
WTA Parma Semifinal Predictions Including Maria Sakkari vs Danka Kovinic
The semifinal matches are set at the WTA 250 in Parma. In what has come to be expected in the WTA, just two seeds make up the four semifinalists and only one of the top five seeds in the draw has reached this stage. That seed is the tournament’s #1-seeded player Maria Sakkari, who is the heavy favorite to take the title.
Three keys to Novak Djokovic’s win over Vasek Pospisil at the Tel Aviv Open
Novak Djokovic of Serbia beat Vasek Pospisil of Canada 7-6 6-3 in the quarterfinal of the Tel Aviv Open on Friday. The match lasted for almost two hours. The 35-year-old Djokovic will now take on Roman Safiullin of Russia in the semifinal on Saturday. On that note, we will take a look at three keys to the match.
Giulia Wins 5STAR Grand Prix 2022
The 5STAR Grand Prix 2022 has come to an end after two months of action. The grueling round-robin tournament pits some of Stardom’s best against one another to win not only the crown, but a shot at the world championship. This year’s winner was none other than Donna Del Mondo’s Giulia who defeated long-time rival Tam Nakano in the final after squeaking through her block following a draw with Suzu Suzuki.
Carlos Alcaraz: Dawn of a New Era
Carlos Alcaraz’s sensational victory at the US Open has subsequently catapulted him to global superstardom. As we say goodbye to one of the game’s greatest players, Roger Federer, many see more than a passing similarity in the young talent. His youthful exuberance and big match temperament are almost a mirror image of a young Federer.
