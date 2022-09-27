Read full article on original website
Related
KNOE TV8
Ouachita runs over OCS in first ever meeting
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The undefeated 1A Eagles stepped up in class by visiting the 5A Lions for the first time. Ouachita’s Carldell Sirmons rushed for 311 yards and four touchdowns. He now has 1,239 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns through five games. The Eagles could not overcome the Lions’ 623 total yards of offense. Ouachita hands OCS its first loss of the season with the 48-28 victory.
KNOE TV8
Mangham wins Game of the Week over Oak Grove, Ruston gets revenge against Neville, Union dominates undefeated Franklin Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In our Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week, Oak Grove hosted Mangham for a 2A District 2 showdown. The Dragons dominated the Tigers behind Jalen Williams six touchdowns to win 50-21. Ruston gets revenge in the storied rivalry against Neville. Bearcats beat Tigers 27-21. Trey Holly, Louisiana’s all-time career leading rusher, had 312 rushing yards and five touchdowns in Union’s 49-20 victory against previously undefeated Franklin Parish.
KNOE TV8
St. Frederick and Cedar Creek celebrate big Homecoming wins
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - St. Frederick hosted Sicily Island for its Homecoming game. The Warriors improve to 4-1 on the season with a 56-0 win over the Tigers. Cedar Creek also had a shut out Homecoming win, beating Tensas 56-0. Jena picked up its first win of the season against undefeated Tioga, 22-6.
KNOE TV8
Wossman dominates North Webster
Bulldogs beat defending 3A State Champion Panthers, 34-20. West Monroe High School unveils a new Wall of Honor. West Monroe High School Alumni and Friends Wall of Honor. Students protest newly enforced policies at Bastrop High School. Updated: 9 hours ago. Students at Bastrop High School made their voices heard...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KNOE TV8
Carroll wins Little Caesars Pizza Team of the Week
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Carroll captures the Little Caesars Team of the Week after stunning the defending 3A State Champion Sterlington Panthers, 34-20. The Bulldogs are an undefeated 3-0 on the season and face off against Bastrop Friday for their homecoming game.
extrainningsoftball.com
Former Louisiana Tech Standout Danielle Sheridan Passes Away
Former Louisiana Tech outfielder Danielle Sheridan passed away this week from injuries sustained in a car accident. Sheridan played for the Lady Techsters from 2006-09, when the program competed in the Western Athletic Conference. She was the starting left fielder for LA Tech through the vast majority of her career, also seeing some action at designated player as a freshman.
KTBS
Game of the Week: Arcadia vs. Glenbrook
The H&W Marine PowerSports Game of the Week for September 30 features undefeated Glenbrook (4-0) hosting undefeated Arcadia (4-0) in a matchup of LHSAA District 1-1A teams. Check out the video for a preview of our Game of the Week and don't miss the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show when it kicks off Friday at 10:30 on KPXJ.
KNOE TV8
Beat the Ace: Week 5
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Pigskin Picking Prognosticator investigates the unusual decorations on Tower Drive in this weeks edition of Beat the Ace. He hopes to continue his success after going 9-1 last week. If you think you can beat the pigskin picking prognosticator, go to the KNOE homepage to select your picks for week 5.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KNOE TV8
West Monroe High School unveils a new Wall of Honor.
The Pigskin Picking Prognosticator looks to continue his success after going 9-1 last week. Carroll wins Little Caesars Pizza Team of the Week. Bulldogs beat defending 3A State Champion Panthers, 34-20. Students protest newly enforced policies at Bastrop High School. Updated: 7 hours ago. Students at Bastrop High School made...
MISSING PERSON UPDATE: Louisiana man found safe
Update (KTVE/KARD)– According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Larry Dunn has been found safe. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s investigators are asking for assistance in locating Larry Dunn, age 57. Dunn’s vehicle was found crashed and abandoned on Red Cut Rd. in West Monroe, La. Dunn has not been seen […]
KNOE TV8
Ascent Monroe partners with LifeShare, blood donations sent to Florida
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ascent Monroe partnered with LifeShare Blood Center to host a blood drive on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Although planned before Hurricane Ian, it happened at the perfect time to help storm victims in Florida. Jeremy Martin, the regional director of operations for LifeShare, says they regularly...
KNOE TV8
Adopt-a-Pet: Maserati
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Say Hello to Maserati! He is one of the kittens available for adoption at River Cities Humane Society for Cats. Kim Taraba from River Cities Humane Society for Cats said Maserati is four months old and neutered. She said he is a sweet cat that would be perfect in a calm home with older kids. On Saturday, October 1st the shelter will be hosting an adoption event at Pet Smart from 10 a.m to 3 p.m with foster kittens not already at the shelter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Golden Corral in West Monroe to reopen on Nov. 14, 2022
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— After being closed for almost two years, Golden Corral in West Monroe will reopen on November 14, 2022. According to hiring manager Shelley Corrent, they are looking to hire 150-200 employees. The hiring process for reopening will begin in late September through early October. Renovations to the building are already underway. […]
Bastrop PD on the scene of possible ‘student protest’ at Bastrop High
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Bastrop Police Department is currently on the scene of what is being called a ‘student protest’ at Bastrop High School. A LIVE video has been posted to Facebook of students demonstrating a ‘protest’. Details surrounding the protest are unclear at this time. According to Bastrop PD Chief Reed, officers are on […]
KNOE TV8
Ark-La-Miss fair making a return, police remind community of safety tips
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ark-La-Miss fair is coming back starting Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, and will run through Oct. 9, 2022. The gates will open at 5:00 p.m. on Friday. Handicap parking will be across the front gate near City Hall. No outside food, drinks or alcohol will be...
salineriverchronicle.com
Thompson receives South Arkansas Community College scholarship
EL DORADO—Airiona Thompson of Warren, a nursing major at South Arkansas Community College, has accepted an Alpha Xi Endowed Scholarship to attend the school this fall. The scholarship is funded through the SouthArk Foundation.
KNOE TV8
2 Cars 2 Winners: NICU nurse adopts baby from the unit
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - “We love it. I think this is what we’re meant to do, it’s a little hard to watch the kids come and then they get ready and they go. You get attached,” smiles Lloyd Ferris. It’s a family affair for the Ferris...
Grambling PD searching for man wanted for Attempted-Murder and other Felony charges
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Grambling Police Department announced Wednesday, September 29, they are looking for an Attempted-Murder suspect. According to a post made on the department’s Facebook page, Quandavius “Spud” Stringfellow 28, of Ruston is wanted on numerous Felony warrants for the following: Attempted-First-Degree Murder Attempted […]
KNOE TV8
Salvation Army serving hope to families affected by Hurricane Ian
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The staff and volunteers at the Salvation Army of Northeast Louisiana are getting their disaster truck ready to head out today with food and supplies for families impacted by Hurricane Ian. Salvation Army Corps office assistant Allyssia Darby said they are preparing the truck, known as...
KNOE TV8
SPIRIT OF SOUTH ARKANSAS HONORS UNION COUNTY BUSINESSES
El Dorado, Ar. (KNOE) - The Spirit of Arkansas Awards were presented Tuesday morning at a ceremony at the El Dorado Conference Center. The program was created to recognize small businesses that demonstrate a commitment to good business practices, positive employee relations, and community involvement. Empact Realty Group was named...
Comments / 0