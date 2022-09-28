Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian leaves Florida hospitals in shambles
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, hundreds of patients are being rushed out of hospitals with no working water and, in some cases, power, according to Florida’s governor. NBC News’ Sam Brock has more details on the impact of the storm on the health care system.Sept. 30, 2022.
Hurricane Ian’s trail of destruction spans across Central Florida
In Florida, Ian’s trail of destruction stretches from coast to coast as emergency evacuations continued into this morning. NBC News’ Jesse Kirsch reports from Orlando where entire communities remain underwater after the monster hurricane.Sept. 30, 2022.
Florida communities destroyed by Hurricane Ian
Two days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, the state is surveying the damage as entire neighborhoods remain submerged in water while others have been reduced to rubble. Lester Holt is on the ground reporting on the scale of the storm’s fury.Sept. 30, 2022.
Hurricane Ian slams South Carolina coast
Hurricane Ian continued its surge today as it slammed into South Carolina’s coastline, making its second landfall in the U.S. NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda has the latest on the communities getting hit by the Category 1 storm.Sept. 30, 2022.
Storm makes second landfall as hurricane, now in South Carolina, as the death toll in Florida grows
Coverage on this live blog has ended. Please click here for the latest updates. Hurricane Ian on Friday made its second landfall, this time in South Carolina as a Category 1 storm, even as Florida continues to recover from the devastation of the first landfall. The storm was downgraded to...
Ian slows down as death toll grows in Florida with heavy floods predicted
CHARLESTON, South Carolina --- The death toll from Hurricane Ian rose Saturday to more than three-dozen as one of strongest and costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. pushed northward from the Carolinas leaving in its wake a trifecta of misery --- dangerous flooding, power outages and massive destruction. Ian,...
Sanibel Island cut off from mainland Florida due to Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian’s wind and storm surge tore Sanibel Island to shreds, prompting a massive rescue effort. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky gives us an aerial view of the damage to the barrier island which is now only accessible by boat or helicopter.Sept. 30, 2022.
Why people may have to reconsider how they prepare for storms following Hurricane Ian
Following the devastation from Hurricane Ian where two million residents in Florida were ordered to evacuate, NBC’s Hallie Jackson and Blayne Alexander report on why people may have to reconsider how they plan and prepare for future storms. Sept. 30, 2022.
Hurricane Ian blamed for at least 34 deaths in Florida
At least 23 people in Florida have died from Hurricane Ian, state officials said Friday. The true death toll from the powerful Category 4 storm that devastated parts of the state could be higher. The number released by the Florida Medical Examiners Commission have been confirmed to be related to...
Ian downgraded to post-tropical storm after hitting South Carolina
NBC News Meteorologist Bill Karins has the latest forecast and what to expect from Ian after the storm hit South Carolina.Sept. 30, 2022.
Florida woman braves Hurricane Ian flood to check on stranger’s 84-year-old mom
Christine Bomlitz became more and more distraught as Hurricane Ian gained in ferocity Wednesday, sweeping across southwest Florida. Hours passed, but there was still no word from her 84-year-old mother. Thursday morning came. The storm had drifted away overnight. But still no word. Stuck on the other side of the...
'Mommy, don't let me die': Florida family recounts escaping home during Hurricane Ian
Families in Florida are picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian ravaged the state this week, with one family saying they lost “everything” after their home’s foundations crumbled in the staggering storm surge. Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm over the west coast...
Cars and debris cover Naples streets after facing Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida, abandoned cars and debris litter the streets of Naples, Florida following a storm surge at high tide. NBC News’ Ali Velshi reports. Sept. 28, 2022.
How inflation could impact the cost of rebuilding after Hurricane Ian
If there's any consolation for survivors of Hurricane Ian, it's that the rising cost of building materials has started to slow — and in some cases even reversed. Thanks to a global economic slowdown, what seemed like a relentless increase in prices for materials over the past year or two had started to fade by the time Ian struck southwest Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm.
Florida residents take care of each other following Hurricane Ian
The sheer magnitude of Hurricane Ian’s destruction is a solemn reminder of the importance of looking out for one another in times of darkness. Lester’s closing message for our show each night – “Take care of yourself and each other” – takes on a deeper resonance in the aftermath of the storm.Sept. 30, 2022.
MTP NOW Sept. 30 – Hurricane Ian makes second landfall; Russia annexes Ukrainian territories
Hurricane Ian makes landfall for a second time in three days in South Carolina as Florida begins the recovery process. Vladimir Putin announced that Russia annexed four Ukrainian territories after phony referendum votes. Stephen Hayes, Eugene Scott and Stephanie Schriock join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss the midterms and Senate control. Florida communities are assessing the damage and financial impact from Hurricane Ian.Sept. 30, 2022.
After Ian, river flooding menaces inland Florida towns
NORTH PORT, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian ravaged coastal towns in southwest Florida, residents in this quiet suburb thought they would be safe, having no beach and living outside areas under evacuation orders. But then the water kept flowing in. Since Ian’s passage, water levels have gone up significantly,...
How Hawaii brought its population of girls in prison to zero
Hawaii reached the milestone earlier this year of having no girls in its only youth correctional facility — a first in state history, officials say. It was a jubilant moment for the facility’s administrator, Mark Patterson, who has worked to reduce the youth prison population for nearly eight years.
DeSantis: Lee and Charlotte counties are ‘basically off the grid’ after Hurricane Ian
During a press conference in Tallahassee, Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis gave an update on the impact of Hurricane Ian, saying Lee and Charlotte counties are “basically off the grid” due to widespread power outages. Sept. 29, 2022.
Florida sheriff warns of possible flooding from levee breach in Sarasota County
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office in Florida is warning residents of a potential levee breach that could cause flooding for about 70 homes. A notification was sent out around 3 a.m. Saturday saying that homes near the Hidden River levee could be affected. 'The compromise of this levee appears...
