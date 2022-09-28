ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Hurricane Ian leaves Florida hospitals in shambles

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, hundreds of patients are being rushed out of hospitals with no working water and, in some cases, power, according to Florida’s governor. NBC News’ Sam Brock has more details on the impact of the storm on the health care system.Sept. 30, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Florida communities destroyed by Hurricane Ian

Two days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, the state is surveying the damage as entire neighborhoods remain submerged in water while others have been reduced to rubble. Lester Holt is on the ground reporting on the scale of the storm’s fury.Sept. 30, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Hurricane Ian slams South Carolina coast

Hurricane Ian continued its surge today as it slammed into South Carolina’s coastline, making its second landfall in the U.S. NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda has the latest on the communities getting hit by the Category 1 storm.Sept. 30, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Ian
NBC News

Hurricane Ian blamed for at least 34 deaths in Florida

At least 23 people in Florida have died from Hurricane Ian, state officials said Friday. The true death toll from the powerful Category 4 storm that devastated parts of the state could be higher. The number released by the Florida Medical Examiners Commission have been confirmed to be related to...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC News

How inflation could impact the cost of rebuilding after Hurricane Ian

If there's any consolation for survivors of Hurricane Ian, it's that the rising cost of building materials has started to slow — and in some cases even reversed. Thanks to a global economic slowdown, what seemed like a relentless increase in prices for materials over the past year or two had started to fade by the time Ian struck southwest Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

MTP NOW Sept. 30 – Hurricane Ian makes second landfall; Russia annexes Ukrainian territories

Hurricane Ian makes landfall for a second time in three days in South Carolina as Florida begins the recovery process. Vladimir Putin announced that Russia annexed four Ukrainian territories after phony referendum votes. Stephen Hayes, Eugene Scott and Stephanie Schriock join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss the midterms and Senate control. Florida communities are assessing the damage and financial impact from Hurricane Ian.Sept. 30, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

After Ian, river flooding menaces inland Florida towns

NORTH PORT, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian ravaged coastal towns in southwest Florida, residents in this quiet suburb thought they would be safe, having no beach and living outside areas under evacuation orders. But then the water kept flowing in. Since Ian’s passage, water levels have gone up significantly,...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

How Hawaii brought its population of girls in prison to zero

Hawaii reached the milestone earlier this year of having no girls in its only youth correctional facility — a first in state history, officials say. It was a jubilant moment for the facility’s administrator, Mark Patterson, who has worked to reduce the youth prison population for nearly eight years.
HAWAII STATE
NBC News

NBC News

507K+
Followers
56K+
Post
315M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy