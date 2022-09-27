ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Project Request Form

This form is to be used by Admissions and Enrollment Management staff to request assistances with marketing communications. Please click on the button below to fill out the form and submit your request. Once the form is submitted, a MarComm team member will contact you. Please note this form is...
2022 University of Utah Staff Excellence Award winners

University of Utah Human Resource Management is pleased to announce the eight recipients of the 2022 University of Utah Staff Excellence Awards (USEA). USEA was established in 1992 to recognize superior service and ongoing contributions by the University’s full-time employees. The final eight winners were selected from a pool...
Law hosts debate focused on abortion shield laws

This article was originally published on the S.J. Quinney College of Law news site. Are abortion shield laws unconstitutional? That controversial question will be the subject of the 39th Annual Jefferson B. Fordham Debate on Monday, Oct. 17 sponsored by the S.J. Quinney College of Law. A reception will be...
