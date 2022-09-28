Poll: Cast your vote for the Courier/Intell Boys Athlete of the Week for Sept. 18-24!

Even though it's still warm and sunny outside, we've passed the midway point of the fall season! The time when divisional races begin to narrow, and every win can make a difference. Which of these cross country runners and soccer players will get your vote for the Boys Athlete of the Week?

Polls will run every Tuesday, beginning at 8 p.m., until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Last week's winner was Council Rock North golfer Nicky Riscica, who received 42 percent of the vote.

Next was Archbishop Wood soccer player Enzo Petruzzelli with 36 percent.

John Stevenson, La Salle: Stevenson shot a 2-under-par round of 34 at Whitemarsh, followed by an even-par round of 35 at Merion Golf Course in a pair of wins for the Explorers.

Frankie Rafferty, Council Rock South: Rafferty had a hand in all three goals, scoring two and assisting on one, to lead the Golden Hawks to a 3-1 victory over North Penn.

Brian DiCola, Hatboro-Horsham: DiCola took home gold in the PIAA Foundation Cross Country Invitational's boys 3A race. The Hatters' senior crossed the finish line at 15:52, clinching first place by 11 seconds. The race featured 233 runners.

Gianluca D'Alterio, Lansdale Catholic: D'Alterio scored the game-winning goal in double overtime as the Crusaders prevailed in a 3-2 win over Conwell-Egan in Catholic League play.

Stone Renshaw, Quakertown: Renshaw came through in a big way for the Panthers, who were still seeking their first win last week. Renshaw scored twice to net the Panthers (1-8) a 2-1 victory against Upper Moreland.

